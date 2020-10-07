 13 book releases to look out for this October | Literary Arts | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

13 book releases to look out for this October

By

click to enlarge book_collage_2_.jpg
Out Oct. 20 via St. Martin's Press (Macmillian)
Photography, 256 pages
A husband and wife photography team put young Black beauty on the forefront in this powerful collection of photos and essays featuring gorgeous natural curls, intricate braids, and more, that shatters conventional Black beauty standards for kids. 

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab
Out Oct. 6 via Tor Books (Macmillian)
Fantasy, 448 pages
Would you opt to live forever if you were also forgotten by everyone you meet? Addie LaRue took that bargain in 1714, but her world turns upside down when almost 300 years later, she comes across a man who remembers her.

The rights for a feature film based on the novel were just acquired by Studio eOne and will be produced by Gerard Butler’s company G-Base. Schwab is writing the script.

Out Oct. 6 via Gallery Books (Simon & Schuster)
Romance, 336 pages
Already looking forward to the holiday season? Then let Christina Lauren, New York Times bestselling author of The Unhoneymooners, take you there a few months early. In a Holidaze follows Maelyn Jones as she Groundhog Day's herself to true love.

Magic Lessons by Alice Hoffman
Out Oct. 6 via Simon & Schuster
Fantasy, 416 pages
Alice Hoffman fans, rejoice! The author is back with another story about the magical and amazing Owens family, seen in Practical Magic and The Rules of Magic. So where does this story fall in the series? It's technically a prequel to both.


Magic Lessons is marked as Practical Magic #0.5 on Goodreads.

Charming as a Verb by Ben Philippe
Out Oct. 13 via Balzer + Bray (HarperCollins)
YA Romantic Comedy, 336 pages
Unpopular Corinne Troy discovers a secret about her charming popular classmate Henri “Halti” Haltiwanger, so she blackmails him into helping her change her image at their NYC school, FATE. But as the saying goes, opposites attract.

Oct. 13 via Atria Books (Simon & Schuster)
Thriller, 368 pages
#1 New York Times bestselling author of Then She Was Gone is back with another gripping novel. In Invisible Girl, the lives of a group of strangers intersect at the wake of a missing young woman. 

Out Oct. 13 via Orbit (Hachette Book Group)
Fantasy, 528 pages
Three sisters live in the late 1800s, and witches don't exist. Well, they did in the past, but "the burnings" wiped them out. Now after joining a women's movement, James Juniper, Agnes Amaranth, and Beatrice Belladonna might be bringing the magic back.

The Silence by Don DeLillo
Out Oct. 20 via Scribner (Simon & Schuster)
Fiction, 128 pages
Completed just weeks for the onset of COVID-19 and quarantine, The Silence tells the story of five people gathered together for dinner on Super Bowl Sunday in 2022 when a tragic event occurs.

Goodnight Beautiful by Aimee Molloy
Out Oct. 13 via Harper (HarperCollins)
Thriller, 320 pages
Annie spends most of her time alone in her upstate New York home while her husband, Sam, tends to his clients in the downstairs office. But every word of Sam's sessions - he's a therapist - travels through the vents and can be heard upstairs. Then suddenly, Sam goes missing.

Swamp Thing: Twin Branches by Maggie Stiefvater
Out Oct. 13 via DC Comics
YA Graphic Novel, 208 pages
With illustrations by Morgan Beem, this story follows social outcast teenager Alec Holland as he navigates his final summer before college, wishing to be seen and accepted by peers and, most importantly, by his popular twin brother, Walker.
Vagina Problems: Endometriosis, Painful Sex, and Other Taboo Topics by Lara Parker
Out Oct. 6 via St. Martin's Griffin (Macmillan)
Nonfiction, 240 pages
Deputy Director for BuzzFeed, Lara Parker, candidly shares the challenges she faces in her everyday life when dealing with chronic pain from endometriosis. 

Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam
Out Oct. 6 via Ecco (HarperCollins)
Literary Fiction, 256 pages
A white family is vacationing in the Hamptons and must work together with the Black family who owns the vacation home because something weird, in the realm of the end of the world, is going on.


Out Oct. 20 via William Morrow (HarperCollins)
Horror Comedy, 608 pages
Centered around a cursed New England boarding school for girls, this novel deals with queer love, murder, and scandal. 

Authors Anita Sarkeesian and Ebony Adams speak at Carnegie Lecture Hall on Oct. 3

By Hannah Lynn

By Hannah Lynn

Authors Anita Sarkeesian and Ebony Adams speak at Carnegie Lecture Hall on Oct. 3

'Bee Kind' on National Honey Bee Day

By Maggie Weaver

By Maggie Weaver

'Bee Kind' on National Honey Bee Day

Spike your summer reading list

By Drew Cranisky

Spike your summer reading list

The most thoughtful holiday gifts are the ones you make yourself.

By Meg Fair

By Meg Fair

Holiday Mixed Tape
More »

Latest in Literary Arts

Upcoming memoir is a love letter to Pittsburgh's iconic Squirrel Cage

By Rege Behe

By Rege Behe

Upcoming memoir is a love letter to Pittsburgh's iconic Squirrel Cage

10 books in 10 words or less

By Jordan Snowden

10 books in 10 words or less

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures' Ten Evenings series opens with best-selling author Susan Choi

By Rege Behe

By Rege Behe

Pittsburgh Arts &amp; Lectures' Ten Evenings series opens with best-selling author Susan Choi

11 anticipated September book releases

By Jordan Snowden

By Jordan Snowden

11 anticipated September book releases
More »

We Ride Upon Sticks is a journey into '80s nostalgia, but with witchcraft

By Jordan Snowden

By Jordan Snowden

We Ride Upon Sticks is a journey into '80s nostalgia, but with witchcraft
Rehabilitation of the Hill

Reel Q LGBT Film Festival goes virtual for its 35th year

By Hannah Lynn

By Hannah Lynn

Song Spotlight: Sam Stucky's "Breathe In"

Song Spotlight: Sam Stucky's "Breathe In"

By Jordan Snowden

By Jordan Snowden

People's Pride in 2019. The celebration returns this month, with masks of course.

Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Oct. 8-14

By Hannah Lynn

By Hannah Lynn

