13 book releases to look out for this October

St. Martin's Press (Macmillian)



Photography, 256 pages

A husband and wife photography team put young Black beauty on the forefront in this powerful collection of photos and essays featuring gorgeous natural curls, intricate braids, and more, that shatters conventional Black beauty standards for kids.

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab

Out Oct. 6 via Tor Books (Macmillian)

Fantasy, 448 pages



Studio eOne and will be produced by Gerard Butler’s company G-Base. Schwab is writing the script.

Christina Lauren,

New York Times bestselling author of The Unhoneymooners,

take you there a few months early. In a Holidaze follows

Maelyn Jones as she

Groundhog Day's herself to true love.









Magic Lessons by Alice Hoffman

Out Oct. 6 via Simon & Schuster

Fantasy, 416 pages

Alice Hoffman fans, rejoice! The author is back with another story about the magical and amazing Owens family, seen in Practical Magic and The Rules of Magic. So where does this story fall in the series? It's technically a prequel to both.



and. So where does this story fall in the series? It's technically a prequel to both. Magic Lessons is marked as Practical Magic #0.5 on Goodreads. Alice Hoffman fans, rejoice! The author is back with another story about the magical and amazing Owens family, seen in

Balzer + Bray (HarperCollins)

Unpopular Corinne Troy discovers a secret about her charming popular classmate Henri “Halti” Haltiwanger, so she blackmails him into helping her change her image at their NYC school, FATE. But as the saying goes, opposites attract.

Simon & Schuster)



#1 New York Times bestselling author of Then She Was Gone is back with another gripping novel. In Invisible Girl, the lives of a group of strangers intersect at the wake of a missing young woman.

James Juniper, Agnes Amaranth, and Beatrice Belladonna might be bringing the magic back.

(HarperCollins)

illustrations by Morgan Beem, this story f

ollows social outcast teenager Alec Holland as he navigates his final summer before college, wishing to be seen and accepted by peers and, most importantly, by his popular twin brother, Walker.





Vagina Problems: Endometriosis, Painful Sex, and Other Taboo Topics by Lara Parker

Out Oct. 6 via St. Martin's Griffin (Macmillan)

Nonfiction, 240 pages

Deputy Director for BuzzFeed, Lara Parker, candidly shares the challenges she faces in her everyday life when dealing with chronic pain from endometriosis.

Centered around a cursed New England boarding school for girls, this novel deals with queer love, murder, and scandal.

Would you opt to live forever if you were also forgotten by everyone you meet? Addie LaRue took that bargain in 1714, but her world turns upside down when almost 300 years later, she comes across a man who remembers her.The rights for a feature film based on the novel were just acquired byAlready looking forward to the holiday season? Then letThree sisters live in the late 1800s, and witches don't exist. Well, they did in the past, but "the burnings" wiped them out. Now after joining a women's movement,Completed just weeks for the onset of COVID-19 and quarantine,tells the story of five people gathered together for dinner on Super Bowl Sunday in 2022 when a tragic event occurs.Annie spends most of her time alone in her upstate New York home while her husband, Sam, tends to his clients in the downstairs office. But every word of Sam's sessions - he's a therapist - travels through the vents and can be heard upstairs. Then suddenly, Sam goes missing.WithA white family is vacationing in the Hamptons and must work together with the Black family who owns the vacation home because something weird, in the realm of the end of the world, is going on.