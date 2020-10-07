13 book releases to look out for this October

A husband and wife photography team put young Black beauty on the forefront in this powerful collection of photos and essays featuring gorgeous natural curls, intricate braids, and more, that shatters conventional Black beauty standards for kids.
Out Oct. 6 via Tor Books (Macmillian)
The rights for a feature film based on the novel were just acquired by Studio eOne and will be produced by Gerard Butler’s company G-Base. Schwab is writing the script.
Romance, 336 pages
Already looking forward to the holiday season? Then let Christina Lauren, New York Times bestselling author of The Unhoneymooners, take you there a few months early. In a Holidaze follows Maelyn Jones as she Groundhog Day's herself to true love.
Out Oct. 6 via Simon & Schuster
Fantasy, 416 pages
Alice Hoffman fans, rejoice! The author is back with another story about the magical and amazing Owens family, seen in Practical Magic and The Rules of Magic. So where does this story fall in the series? It's technically a prequel to both.
Magic Lessons is marked as Practical Magic #0.5 on Goodreads.
Charming as a Verb by Ben Philippe
Out Oct. 13 via Balzer + Bray (HarperCollins)
YA Romantic Comedy, 336 pages
Thriller, 368 pages
Fantasy, 528 pages
Three sisters live in the late 1800s, and witches don't exist. Well, they did in the past, but "the burnings" wiped them out. Now after joining a women's movement, James Juniper, Agnes Amaranth, and Beatrice Belladonna might be bringing the magic back.
The Silence by Don DeLillo
Out Oct. 20 via Scribner (Simon & Schuster)
Fiction, 128 pages
Completed just weeks for the onset of COVID-19 and quarantine, The Silence tells the story of five people gathered together for dinner on Super Bowl Sunday in 2022 when a tragic event occurs.
Goodnight Beautiful by Aimee Molloy
Out Oct. 13 via Harper (HarperCollins)
Thriller, 320 pages
Annie spends most of her time alone in her upstate New York home while her husband, Sam, tends to his clients in the downstairs office. But every word of Sam's sessions - he's a therapist - travels through the vents and can be heard upstairs. Then suddenly, Sam goes missing.
Swamp Thing: Twin Branches by Maggie Stiefvater
Out Oct. 13 via DC Comics
YA Graphic Novel, 208 pages
With illustrations by Morgan Beem, this story follows social outcast teenager Alec Holland as he navigates his final summer before college, wishing to be seen and accepted by peers and, most importantly, by his popular twin brother, Walker.
Out Oct. 6 via St. Martin's Griffin (Macmillan)
Nonfiction, 240 pages
Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam
Out Oct. 6 via Ecco (HarperCollins)
Literary Fiction, 256 pages
A white family is vacationing in the Hamptons and must work together with the Black family who owns the vacation home because something weird, in the realm of the end of the world, is going on.
Horror Comedy, 608 pages