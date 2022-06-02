12 spots for teens to enjoy summer in Pittsburgh

The Mr. Roboto Project
5106 Penn Ave, Bloomfield. therobotoproject.com
Tired of going to places where you are the youngest one there? The Mr. Roboto Project is an all-ages DIY music venue and art gallery that gives teens the opportunity to see awesome live concerts and shows. They consider the venue a "safer space," and prohibit racism, sexism, and transphobia, welcoming people from all walks of life to enjoy the performances.
Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park
991 Tennis Ct. Road, Allison Park. goape.com/location/pennsylvania-pittsburgh/
Go Ape allows you to explore the forest in an unusual way. You and a group of friends will be exploring North Park via courses connected to trees. After having fun in the air, you get to zipline your way down.
Zone 28
2525 Freeport Rd., Harmarville. zone28.com
Zone 28 is the ultimate entertainment venue. Play in their arcade, battle in the laser tag arena, show off your bowling skills, and see if you can find your way out of their escape rooms. If you get hungry, just walk over to their full-size restaurant located inside.
Paradise Island Bowl
7601 Grand Ave., Neville Island. paradiseislandbowl.com
Paradise Island Bowl is not just a bowling alley. In addition to bowling, they have arcade games, a party room, a full-size restaurant, and a beach. Wait, a beach? If you want to enjoy great summer weather outside as you eat, don't miss Paradise Beach. The beautiful sandy area is located next to the river outside the bowling alley, creating a space for people to play volleyball, build sandcastles, and relax in the sun.
Laser Storm
7715 McKnight Road, North Hills. laserstorm.org
Laser Storm has a huge laser tag arena that allows you to battle with or against your friends and family. If you and your friends work well together, you can also join their Laser Tag League.
Kennywood
4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. kennywood.com
Cool Springs
3001 Cool Springs Drive, Bethel Park. playcoolsprings.com
Minigolf is a great summer activity, and Cool Springs is a course with rocky terrains and waterfalls. If you're looking to just slug it out, head to their driving range or their indoor golf simulator. After you've warmed up your arms, get your legs moving at their indoor soccer field.
Dependable Drive-In Theater
549 Moon Clinton Rd., Moon. dependabledrivein.com
What’s better than going to see a movie? Going to see a movie outside. Dependable Drive-In movie theater gives you the chance to enjoy the outdoors while enjoying that blockbuster you've been waiting to see. Bring a chair or a blanket, and if it gets too hot sitting outside, crank up the air conditioning and watch the movie from inside your car.
Stage AE
400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. promowestlive.com/pittsburgh/stage-ae
Stage AE is a great place for teens to see national touring acts. The North Side spot is an intimate venue with both indoor and outside stages, allowing music fans to be up close to the action.
Steeltown Paintball Park & Airsoft
500 Huntington Ave., Emsworth. steeltownpaintball.com
Steeltown Paintball Park & Airsoft offers multiple environments for teens to compete. You will be dropped into the warzone, and it is up to you to determine how to survive.
Laurel Caverns
1065 Skyline Drive, Farmington. laurelcaverns.com
Go explore the largest cave In Pennsylvania. With over four miles for people to explore, Laurel Caverns allows you to see what’s in Earth’s basement.
Heinz Field Tours
100 Art Rooney Ave., North Side. heinzfield.com/stadium/heinz-field-tours
Looking for a chance to walk on an NFL football field? Book a day for you and your friends to tour the inside of Heinz Field and check out the spots where your favorite players make the magic happen.