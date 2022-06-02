12 spots for teens to enjoy summer in Pittsburgh

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham The Mr. Roboto Project music venue

The Mr. Roboto Project

5106 Penn Ave, Bloomfield. therobotoproject.com

Tired of going to places where you are the youngest one there? The Mr. Roboto Project is an all-ages DIY music venue and art gallery that gives teens the opportunity to see awesome live concerts and shows. They consider the venue a "safer space," and prohibit racism, sexism, and transphobia, welcoming people from all walks of life to enjoy the performances.



click to enlarge CP Photo: Lisa Cunningham Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park

991 Tennis Ct. Road, Allison Park. goape.com/location/pennsylvania-pittsburgh/

Go Ape allows you to explore the forest in an unusual way. You and a group of friends will be exploring North Park via courses connected to trees. After having fun in the air, you get to zipline your way down.



Zone 28

2525 Freeport Rd., Harmarville. zone28.com

Zone 28 is the ultimate entertainment venue. Play in their arcade, battle in the laser tag arena, show off your bowling skills, and see if you can find your way out of their escape rooms. If you get hungry, just walk over to their full-size restaurant located inside. Zone 28 is the ultimate entertainment venue. Play in their arcade, battle in the laser tag arena, show off your bowling skills, and see if you can find your way out of their escape rooms. If you get hungry, just walk over to their full-size restaurant located inside.

Go Ape allows you to explore the forest in an unusual way. You and a group of friends will be exploring North Park via courses connected to trees. After having fun in the air, you get to zipline your way down. Tired of going to places where you are the youngest one there? The Mr. Roboto Project is an all-ages DIY music venue and art gallery that gives teens the opportunity to see awesome live concerts and shows. They consider the venue a "safer space," and prohibit racism, sexism, and transphobia, welcoming people from all walks of life to enjoy the performances.

click to enlarge Photo: Ashley Saunier-Scaff Paradise Island

Paradise Island Bowl



Laser Storm

7715 McKnight Road, North Hills. laserstorm.org

Laser Storm has a huge laser tag arena that allows you to battle with or against your friends and family. If you and your friends work well together, you can also join their Laser Tag League. Laser Storm has a huge laser tag arena that allows you to battle with or against your friends and family. If you and your friends work well together, you can also join their Laser Tag League.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Roll-A-Ball at Kennywood

Kennywood



4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. kennywood.com

With its rollercoaster rides, carnival games, and amazing cheese fries, Kennywood has been a go-to spot for over 100 years. If you are looking for thrills and a great place to do a TikTok, Kennywood is the place to go.

Cool Springs



click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Dependable Drive In Theater in Moon, Pa.

Dependable Drive-In Theater



Stage AE

400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. promowestlive.com/pittsburgh/stage-ae

Stage AE is a great place for teens to see national touring acts. The North Side spot is an intimate venue with both indoor and outside stages, allowing music fans to be up close to the action. Stage AE is a great place for teens to see national touring acts. The North Side spot is an intimate venue with both indoor and outside stages, allowing music fans to be up close to the action.

Steeltown Paintball Park & Airsoft



Laurel Caverns

1065 Skyline Drive, Farmington. laurelcaverns.com

Go explore the largest cave In Pennsylvania. With over four miles for people to explore, Laurel Caverns allows you to see what’s in Earth’s basement. Go explore the largest cave In Pennsylvania. With over four miles for people to explore, Laurel Caverns allows you to see what’s in Earth’s basement.

Heinz Field Tours



Summer in Pittsburgh is back. Parents know that their kids are going to be out and want them to be safe. Teens want to go out and have a summer to remember. So why not have both? Here are 12 places for teens to go during summer break.Paradise Island Bowl is not just a bowling alley. In addition to bowling, they have arcade games, a party room, a full-size restaurant, and a beach. Wait, a beach? If you want to enjoy great summer weather outside as you eat, don't miss Paradise Beach. The beautiful sandy area is located next to the river outside the bowling alley, creating a space for people to play volleyball, build sandcastles, and relax in the sun.Minigolf is a great summer activity, and Cool Springs is a course with rocky terrains and waterfalls. If you're looking to just slug it out, head to their driving range or their indoor golf simulator. After you've warmed up your arms, get your legs moving at their indoor soccer field.What’s better than going to see a movie? Going to see a movie outside. Dependable Drive-In movie theater gives you the chance to enjoy the outdoors while enjoying that blockbuster you've been waiting to see. Bring a chair or a blanket, and if it gets too hot sitting outside, crank up the air conditioning and watch the movie from inside your car.Steeltown Paintball Park & Airsoft offers multiple environments for teens to compete. You will be dropped into the warzone, and it is up to you to determine how to survive.Looking for a chance to walk on an NFL football field? Book a day for you and your friends to tour the inside of Heinz Field and check out the spots where your favorite players make the magic happen.