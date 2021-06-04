12 New books to look out for this June

The Chosen and the Beautiful by Nghi Vo



*A Pride Month Read*

The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris



One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston



*A Pride Month Read*



Somebody's Daughter by Ashley C. Ford



There Plant Eyes: A Personal and Cultural History of Blindness by M. Leona Godin



Rainbow Milk by Paul Mendez



*A Pride Month Read*

Animal by Lisa Taddeo



Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch by Rivka Galchen



Cultish by Amanda Montell



Bath Haus by P.J. Vernon



*A Pride Month Read*

What White People Can Do Next: From Allyship to Coalition by Emma Dabiri



Survive the Night by Riley Sager



Have an upcoming book release you want to recommend? Reach out to bookstagrammer @jord_reads_book at jordan.alif.snowden@gmail.com.

fans, this one’s for you! Nghi Vo’sis a reimaging of the American classic, with Jordan Baker at the forefront of the tale. Except in this version, Baker is queer, Asian, and adopted.Dubbed “meets,” this debut novel finds twenty-six-year-old editorial assistant Nella Rogers — the only Black employee at her New York City publishing job — suddenly receiving threatening and hostile messages from a new coworker. Her name is Hazel, and she’s the other Black girl.From the bestselling author of the 2019 LGBT romance novelcomes another romantic romp to fill all your feel-good needs. When 23-year-old August moves to NYC, she unexpectedly meets the mysterious and lovely Jane on a train. It seems too good to be true, and it kind of is because Jane is displaced in time from the 1970s.An Oprah Book, Ashley Ford’s memoir is the story of a childhood defined by the absence of her incarcerated father. Of the book, Oprah says, “I saw so much of my own story in this beautifully written book by Ashley, who — like me — also had to overcome a challenging childhood growing up as a poor, Black girl. Her remarkable memoir about finding love, finding freedom, and finding herself will move you.”From Stevie Wonder toand, Godin, who began losing her vision at 10, combines an analysis of blindness in art and culture with a study of the science of blindness to paint a vivid personal story of how blindness has shaped our culture.Imagine this: you’re 19-years-old and brought up as a Jehovah's Witness at the turn of the century. But you’re also Black and queer.is a coming-of-age story that follows Jesse McCarthy as he struggles with race, class, sexuality, freedom, and religion.The author of the #1bestseller and international phenomenonis back, this time with a book that will keep you guessing until the very end.showcases female rage, as Joan, who has spent her entire life enduring the cruel acts of men, is ready to fight back.It’s 1618 in Germany, and when Katharina Kepler is accused of being a witch, her scientist son must turn his attention to defending his mother.Jonestown. The Manson Family. Even SoulCycle. Why are people consistently lured into cults? And how do they become so powerful? Amanda Montel dives deep into the social science of cult influence and how language is the ultimate form of power.Sobriety. A loving relationship. Oliver has everything he’s been dreaming of. He has no reason to be visiting a gay bathhouse in D.C. But he does, and now everything is going horribly, horribly wrong.“Stop the Denial; Interrogate Whiteness; Abandon Guilt; Redistribute Resources; Realize this shit is killing you too …”author Emma Dabiri offers practical ways to create long-lasting change.bestselling author of the acclaimed thrillers, andis back with another edge-of-your-seat read. It’s November 1991, and college student, Charlie, finds herself in a car with a man who might be a serial killer.