12 New books to look out for this June

Monthly book release highlights from bookstagrammer @jord_reads_books

The Chosen and the Beautiful by Nghi Vo

Published June 1 via Tor
Historical Fiction/Fantasy, 272 pages
*A Pride Month Read*
Great Gabsy fans, this one’s for you! Nghi Vo’s The Chosen and the Beautiful is a reimaging of the American classic, with Jordan Baker at the forefront of the tale. Except in this version, Baker is queer, Asian, and adopted.

The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris

Published June 1 via Atria Books
Fiction/Thriller, 368 pages
Dubbed “Get Out meets The Stepford Wives,” this debut novel finds twenty-six-year-old editorial assistant Nella Rogers — the only Black employee at her New York City publishing job — suddenly receiving threatening and hostile messages from a new coworker. Her name is Hazel, and she’s the other Black girl.

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston

Published June 1 via St. Martin’s Press
Romance, 432 pages
*A Pride Month Read*
From the bestselling author of the 2019 LGBT romance novel Red, White & Royal Blue comes another romantic romp to fill all your feel-good needs. When 23-year-old August moves to NYC, she unexpectedly meets the mysterious and lovely Jane on a train. It seems too good to be true, and it kind of is because Jane is displaced in time from the 1970s.


Somebody's Daughter by Ashley C. Ford

Published June 1 via Flatiron
Nonfiction/Memoir, 224 pages
An Oprah Book, Ashley Ford’s memoir is the story of a childhood defined by the absence of her incarcerated father. Of the book, Oprah says, “I saw so much of my own story in this beautifully written book by Ashley, who — like me — also had to overcome a challenging childhood growing up as a poor, Black girl. Her remarkable memoir about finding love, finding freedom, and finding herself will move you.”

There Plant Eyes: A Personal and Cultural History of Blindness by M. Leona Godin

Published June 1 via Pantheon
Nonfiction/Disability, 352 pages
From Stevie Wonder to King Lear and Star Wars, Godin, who began losing her vision at 10, combines an analysis of blindness in art and culture with a study of the science of blindness to paint a vivid personal story of how blindness has shaped our culture.

click to enlarge book-releases-june-2.jpg

Rainbow Milk by Paul Mendez

Out June 8 via Doubleday Books
Historical Fiction, 336 pages
*A Pride Month Read*
Imagine this: you’re 19-years-old and brought up as a Jehovah's Witness at the turn of the century. But you’re also Black and queer. Rainbow Milk is a coming-of-age story that follows Jesse McCarthy as he struggles with race, class, sexuality, freedom, and religion.

Animal by Lisa Taddeo

Out June 8 via Avid Reader Press
Fiction/Thriller, 336 pages
The author of the #1 New York Times bestseller and international phenomenon Three Women is back, this time with a book that will keep you guessing until the very end. Animal showcases female rage, as Joan, who has spent her entire life enduring the cruel acts of men, is ready to fight back.


Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch by Rivka Galchen

Out June 8 via Farrar, Straus and Giroux
Historical Fiction, 288 pages
It’s 1618 in Germany, and when Katharina Kepler is accused of being a witch, her scientist son must turn his attention to defending his mother.

Cultish by Amanda Montell

Out June 15 via Harper Wave
Nonfiction, 320 pages
Jonestown. The Manson Family. Even SoulCycle. Why are people consistently lured into cults? And how do they become so powerful? Amanda Montel dives deep into the social science of cult influence and how language is the ultimate form of power.

Bath Haus by P.J. Vernon

Out June 15 via Doubleday Books
Fiction/Thriller, 320 pages
*A Pride Month Read*
Sobriety. A loving relationship. Oliver has everything he’s been dreaming of. He has no reason to be visiting a gay bathhouse in D.C. But he does, and now everything is going horribly, horribly wrong.

What White People Can Do Next: From Allyship to Coalition by Emma Dabiri

Out June 22 via Harper Perennial
Nonfiction, 176 pages
“Stop the Denial; Interrogate Whiteness; Abandon Guilt; Redistribute Resources; Realize this shit is killing you too …” Twisted author Emma Dabiri offers practical ways to create long-lasting change.

Survive the Night by Riley Sager

Out June 29 via Dutton Books
Fiction/Thriller, 336 pages
New York Times bestselling author of the acclaimed thrillers Final Girls, Home Before Dark, The Last Time I Lied, and Lock Every Door is back with another edge-of-your-seat read. It’s November 1991, and college student, Charlie, finds herself in a car with a man who might be a serial killer.
Have an upcoming book release you want to recommend? Reach out to bookstagrammer @jord_reads_book at jordan.alif.snowden@gmail.com.

