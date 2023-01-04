12 Best Swinger Dating Sites in 2023





Many couples are looking for extra excitement in their relationship. Check out our list of the 12 best swinger dating sites to see which one is for you.

The swinger lifestyle is one in which couples (typically married couples) engage in casual romantic relationships with other couples. While swinger couples have always existed, the lifestyle is definitely not everyones cup of tea. This can make it difficult to meet other swingers. So, how can you and your partner easily spot other swinger duos?

The internet has proven itself as a terrific tool for bringing people together. This is even true for the swinger community. There are plenty of couples and other open-minded people registered on swinger dating sites. The best swinger sites help you and your partner meet other adventurous couples.

Continue reading to find out more about twelve of the top swinger websites available online today.

What Are the Best Swinger Dating Sites in 2023?

Have you ever considered swinging? For those who are unaware, "swinging" is when a group of like minded people engages in group sex and/or switches sexual partners (particularly those in open relationships). You've come to the correct place if this seems like something you'd be interested in.

AdultFriendFinder - Best Swinger Site Overall

Pros

24/7 customer support

There is an app version

Free registration

Premium membership prices aren't too expensive

Cons

There are ads on the platform, but this helps to keep prices down

Features

Photo galleries, videos, and albums are available.

There are blogging features and group forums for community engagement.

The location feature helps you connect with nearby couples.

Pricing

Anyone can register for Adult Friend Finder for free, although there are certain restrictions on free accounts. Paid users may view photos, send and receive messages, conduct in-depth searches, and more. The price breakdown for premium memberships are:

Monthly Subscription Plan ($39.95 per month)

Quarterly Subscription Plan ($26.95 per month)

Yearly Subscription Plan ($19.95 per month)

You can pay with Visa, Mastercard, or Discover credit cards on Adult Friend Finder.

Size of User Base

Adult Friend Finder offers a sizable online dating community. The site receives more than 60 million monthly visits on average from members looking for a date or something more casual. You can even set your location to find local swingers in your area.

Seeking - Best for Elite, High-End Dating

Pros

Fast sign-up process

Background checks are available within the site

Plenty of exclusive member perks

Cons

The highly active user base can get overwhelming

Features

Seeking has a comprehensive verification process that may even include a voluntary background check.

Advanced privacy filters to set your online status and location.

Two-factor authentication and other security features are available.

Pricing

Seeking's pricing plan is quite comparable to that of any other online dating site. There are two main membership types available on Seeking: the Premium tier and the Diamond tier.

Premium (30-day subscription) - $109.99 monthly

Premium (90-day subscription) - $96.66 monthly

Premium (one-time purchase for 90 days) - $289.99 total

Diamond (30-day subscription) - $274.99 monthly

You can make payments on Seeking using any major credit card (Visa, Discover, AMEX) or through PayPal.

Size of User Base

Seeking has more than 40 million members scattered throughout 130 million countries, with the biggest concentration of users in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Ashley Madison - Best for Married Couples

Pros

Tons of members in open relationships

Top-notch user security

Free signup process

Cons

Most members are interested in discreet dating and extramarital affairs, rather than swinging relationships

Features

Females can send messages for free.

The travel feature helps you meet new people while on vacation.

You can send other members direct messages and virtual gifts.

Pricing

Ashley Madison has chosen a credit-based approach over a subscription-based one. To communicate with other users on the app, you must purchase credits. Women can use the site for free.

Basic Plan: $59 for 100 credits ($0.59 per credit)

Classic Plan: $169 for 500 credits ($0.34 per credit)

Elite Plan: $289 for 1,000 credits ($0.29 per credit)

Size of User Base

Most users on Ashley Madison are married women and men. The site has over 54 million active profiles. Ashley Madison is undoubtedly one of the greatest websites for locating other members of the swinging community because it is estimated that the site makes over 1.4 million matches every month.

SwapFinder - Best for Swapping Partners

Pros

Tons of active users

Easy-to-use interface

Multiple language options

Comprehensive search function

Cons

No mobile app

Features

Premium users can use the video chat feature and watch full-length videos and full-sized photos.

There are chat rooms available.

There is a joint account option for couples.

You can add certain profiles to 'Hotlist' and 'Friends'.

Pricing

SwapFinder offers a number of fantastic free features. However, premium subscribers get access to even more site tools and features. The website offers three different subscription lengths: one, three, or twelve months. Additionally, users can use the point system to buy certain site perks.

Subscription Plan Pricing:

One-Month Membership: $39.95 per month



Three-Month Membership: $26.95 per month



Twelve-Month Membership: $19.95 per month

Points System:

200 credits = $3



500 credits = $6



1000 credits = $10

Size of User Base

There are currently 40 million individuals using the site globally (with 6 million being in the USA), which makes SwapFinder one of the best swinger sites in the world. Visitors on the site range in age (from 18 to 55+) and most users are male.

99flavors - Best for Casual Dating

Pros

Good search function

Offers a wide range of swinging events

Detailed member profiles

Tons of available local swingers

Cons

No mobile app

Features

99flavors has plenty of free communications features, like direct messaging and sending 'Flirts'.

There are several contests and chat rooms you can join.

The video chat feature is also available for live streaming.

Pricing

There are two different membership levels on 99flavors: Standard and Gold. Standard members get unrestricted access to the site, but some services, such as live chat, are unavailable. You can access all site features if you have a gold membership.

Standard Membership: Free

Gold Membership: $30 per month, $60 for three months, or $180 for a year

Size of User Base

The majority of the members on 99flavors are between the ages of 25 - 34 and everyone using the site must be 18 years or older. Most are fun-seeking singles, but the site has couples too.

#Open App - Best for Adventurous Swinging Couples

Pros

Good security policy

Free to use

Mobile app available

Advanced filtering system

Cons

Newer site

Features

The dating app hosts community events.

There is a live chat feature to talk with other members.

You have the option to make your profile anonymous.

Pricing

Open is one of the greatest platforms for those interested in free online dating. This app is completely free to use.

Size of User Base

There are about 40,000 users. People of all ages and cultural backgrounds are welcome on #Open. The ratio of men to women on the app is unclear. However, young adults over the age of 18 make up the majority of active users. Users are generally around 28 years old.

Alt - Best for Alternative Swingers

Pros

Free membership

Open to all kinds of relationships

Extensive user base

Wide variety of communication options

Cons

Limited features with a free membership

Features

Alt has a right and left swipe feature (Hot or Not).

There are plenty of testimonials from other swingers.

All users need to provide proof of identity for account verification.

Pricing

Alt offers two types of premium memberships: Silver and Gold.

Silver Membership:

One-Month Membership: $22.94 per month



Three-Month Membership: $13.79 per month



Twelve-Month Membership: $10.29 per month

Gold Membership

One-Month Membership: $34.44 per month



Four-Month Membership: $17.24 per month



Eighteen-Month Membership: $10.29 per month

Size of User Base

There are more than 2.3 million users on Alt in the US alone, so you'll find more variety here than pretty much anywhere else. While the site has a large user base, there are few dedicated swingers.

SwingLifeStyle - Largest Swinging Community

Pros

Huge online community of swingers

Cheaper membership prices

Hosts various swinger events

Swingers date club that people can go to

Cons

Despite having no video chat feature, the site is easy to navigate

Features

Chat rooms and forums are available.

You can attend travel events through the dating site.

Swingers date club maps are available.

Pricing

When compared to other dating sites of a similar nature, the cost for SwingLifeStyle is reasonable:

One-Month Membership: $14.95 per month

Three-Month Membership: $9.98 per month

Six-Month Membership: $8.33 per month

Twelve-Month Membership: $5.83 per month

Lifetime Membership: $149.95

Size of User Base

SwingLifestyle has more than 16 million members who have registered from all around the world. The site has more than 5 million visitors every month, with a majority of users over the age of 25.

Swingers R4R Reddit - Best Free Swinger Website

Pros

Totally free

Good amount of active members

Finding swingers is easy here due to the global reach

Cons

Smaller community compared to other swinging sites

Features

No sign-up is needed.

Instant forum discussions are available.

Pricing

Everything on Swingers R4R Reddit is free. You do not have to pay a single cent to access this site.

Size of User Base

This subreddit has more than 200,000 followers. Reddit is a worldwide community, so if you're looking for someone nearby, you should tag your post appropriately.

FetLife - Best for Single People

Pros

Mobile dating app available

Prices are quite affordable

Great customer support

Cons

Social media accounts cannot be used to register members

Features

FetLife has different lists and groups dedicated to varying fetishes and interests.

There are many communication features to message other users.

FetLife hosts many blogs and an activity feed.

Pricing

The site only charges you $5 a month to access premium features and get a badge identifying you as a FetLife supporter. Payments are made in three installments of $30, $60, or $120. If you pay $240, you receive lifetime access.

Payment options include:

Credit card (Visa, MasterCard)

E-transfer if you're in Canada

Bitcoin

Paysafecard

Sending in cash or a check

Trading in gift cards

Size of User Base

FetLife has 7 million members mostly from the US, the UK, and Canada. There are also people from Australia, the EU, and some Asian countries. There are more males compared to females on this site, ranging from 33 to 38 years old on average.

Kasidie - Best Social Networking Channel

Pros

Ideal for hookups and short-term relationships

Focuses more on swingers

Great customer support

Totally anonymous

Cons

Limited access to features if you are a standard member

Features

Chat rooms and forums are available.

Several swingers date club options are listed.

There are events/parties on the site.

Pricing

You can access some great features for free on Kasidie, including unrestricted access to information on clubs, events, and parties. But for even better features, the cost of an elite membership is $19.95 per month, $45.00 for three months, $75.00 for six months, and $129.95 for the whole year. Your credit card can be used to make payments (Mastercard, Visa, and Discovery).

Size of User Base

The site has a smaller user base, with most members being 25-35 years old. There are fewer single men and women on this platform since Kasidie focuses on swingers.

MoreThanOne App - Best Non-Monogamous Dating App

Pros

Free to use

LGBTQ+ members are welcome

No ads

Anonymous registration

Cons

Smaller user base than some other dating sites

Features

You can send hearts/likes to other members.

Photo comments are available.

MoreThanOne offers many matchup preferences

Pricing

MoreThanOne is a fantastic option for swingers, especially if you don't want to pay any money. It's completely free with no ads.

Size of User Base

Currently, the app is only accessible in a few countries, primarily the US, UK, and Canada. If you live in one of these countries, you have a better chance of finding matches nearby and meeting them in real life. 51% of profiles are men and 49% are women, and the majority of members are between 35-45 years old.

How Do Swinger Sites Work?

The majority of swinger sites have an easy-to-use interface and simple sign-up process to gather basic information, such as name, age, email address, gender, sexual preference, and more. Once you sign up, you can engage with other users via chat rooms or video chats. Some adult dating sites only let you interact with active users with a premium subscription. Just remember that getting consent is essential when using swinger dating sites.

Why Would Some Couples Choose to Swing?

There are several reasons why couples choose to swing:

To spice up their life

To enjoy other partners without cheating

For some fun and adventure

Contrary to popular belief, there are many happy couples that just want to try something new. Swinging should only be done with consent and within safe boundaries.

Will Swinging Hurt or Help My Relationship?

Swinging can either help or hurt your relationship. It all depends on the needs and wants of you and your partner. Just make sure to consult with your partner before engaging with other swingers.

Pros of Swinging

Swinging allows you to experience the thrill of new partners.

Swinging can be a confidence booster.

Swinging helps you meet people from all walks of life.

Cons of Swinging

This is not a lifestyle for everyone. Any miscommunication that results in a disagreement can just make the situation worse.

Swinging is a very time-consuming activity. You can always find swingers to hook up with in various swinger events, swingers clubs, and swinger parties, but your schedules might not be able to match up.

You run the risk of unintentionally becoming emotionally attached to a swinging partner outside of your marriage. Even if it wasn't planned, it still may be an issue.

How To Stay Safe Using Swinger Dating Sites?

Here are some ways to stay safe when using swinger dating sites:

Do your research: The swinging lifestyle takes time and effort. Always do your research before meeting another couple in person. You can check their social media accounts or Google their names.

Don’t share too much personal information immediately: You should never give personal information to someone you don't know. You run a higher risk of identity theft if you disclose your address, phone number, birthday, and other sensitive information.

Only meet up when you feel comfortable: Avoid meeting someone for a first date in your house or apartment if you don't know them well yet. Always make sure it's in public. Meeting in a public place like a bar, restaurant, or coffee shop with lots of other people around may help you and your date feel more at ease.

Trust your instincts: Always trust your gut and don't be afraid to end a date or stop communicating with someone if they are making you feel unsafe. Your safety comes first.

How to Choose the Best Swinger Dating Site?

Here are the most important factors that people should consider when choosing the best swinger dating site:

Size of the user base: Numbers are important when online dating. You will have the best chance of finding plenty of dates on popular dating websites and apps simply because of their large membership bases.

Quality of the matches: Different websites approach matching in different ways. While some people place a lot of importance on personality, others place more emphasis on relationship preferences. Learn how the dating service matches you with others.

Willingness to swing: There will always be people that are not willing to swing and that is totally fine. Swinging is done with consent from everyone involved, which is why there are sites specifically made for swinging.

Security: When individuals sign up for a dating app, safety should be a primary concern. The swinging sites and apps in this article verify the identity of new members and keep an eye on online activities.

Tips on Using Swinger Dating Sites

If you're new to swinging or have been using swinger sites for some time but aren't having much luck, you might be wondering how to create the best possible swinger dating profile. Keep reading for some tips on using swinger dating sites:

Do your research first: There are an increasing number of swinger websites online, but not all of them are made equal. Spend some time reading customer reviews, or you can even sign up as a basic member. Then you can learn about the kinds of individuals using the site and how they portray themselves.

Be honest: The majority of individuals will find lying to be a deal-breaker. Always be honest when dating online. This will be better for everyone involved in the swinging relationship in the long run.

Build a good profile: Create a detailed profile with plenty of engaging photos. The swinging community will appreciate it. Make sure to choose photos that were taken recently so you don't waste anyone's time or expectations.

Keep it detailed, interesting, and simple: Nothing is more off-putting than a profile from a couple that hasn't considered anything other than what they want others to do for them. By all means, express your wants and needs, but don't forget to highlight your own strengths as well.

Bottom Line

The best dating sites for swingers are easier to find than ever. Adult Friend Finder is likely the best option for those just getting started with the swinger lifestyle. But, all of the websites in this article will match you with like-minded people you can meet and, of course, go on swinger dates with.

The sites reviewed in this article are highlighted based on their key features, pricing, and more. That way, you can easily find the ideal couple for you and your partner. Just remember to have fun and be safe.