11 book releases to look out for this August

20-something Edie is a struggling young artist in New York City who finds herself participating in an open marriage and then suddenly living in the couple's home after becoming unemployed. Oh, and Edie may be the only Black woman the couple adopted's daughter knows.
2. The Fixed Stars by Molly Wizenberg, out August 4, via Abrams Press
In this memoir, married mother-of-one Molly Wizenberg realizes sexual orientation is more complicated than she grew up believing after falling for a female attorney while serving jury duty.
3. The Deep by Rivers Solomon, Daveed Diggs, William Hutson, and Jonathan Snipes, out August 4, via Gallery / Saga Press
For fans of Small Fry by Lisa Brennan-Jobs and Famous Father Girl by Jamie Bernstein, this memoir explores the life of Gretchen Cherington, who, thanks to her Pulitzer Prize-winning father Richard Eberhart, grew up in a house often filled with famous poets and writers of the 20th century.
Part memoir and part true-crime, Betsy Bonner seeks to find out what happened leading up to her sister's mysterious final moments on Earth.
6. You Had Me at Hola by Alexis Daria, out August 4, via Avon
This rom-com drama novel follows soap opera darling Jasmine Lin Rodriguez and telenovela hunk Ashton Suárez as their on-screen romance turns into something off-screen.
8. The Black Kids by Christina Hammonds Reed, out August 4, via Simon Schuster Books for Young Readers
In this coming-of-age novel, Ashley Bennett is a wealthy Black teenager, living in 1992 L.A., whose charmed life is suddenly put into perceptive when the Rodney King riots engulf the city, and she is now deemed one of "the Black kids."
What happens when the line between "boy" things and "girl" things is blurred? In this collection of essays from Melissa Faliveno, she dives into the gray space between gender constructs, desire, class, and identity.
11. The Comeback by Ella Berman, out August 3, via Berkley
Trigger warning for this one: Grace is a teenager when legendary director Able Yorke brings her fame and fortune. But, it comes with a price, a psychologically abusive one. Think a fictional story from the perspective of one of Harvey Weinstein's victims.