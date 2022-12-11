11 Best Backpage Alternatives in 2023





Nowadays, it is rare to see things like phone books, printed newspapers, and Backpages, but we still need the information these tools provide.

Backpage classified ads are short advertisements that individuals post for a small fee. For years, Backpages were used by small businesses selling particular goods and/or services.

Many people would even use Backpages and post ads to meet new people. Unfortunately, this is now a thing of the past. So, what are some new Backpage alternative options and how do you know which sites are worth it?

Not to worry. We curated a list of the 11 best Backpages alternatives in 2023:

Ashley Madison - Best Backpage alternative overall WellHello - Best for fun dating Seeking - Best for elite dating Adult Friend Finder - Best for casual dating Pernals - Best for posting ads Oodle - Best classified ads site with multiple categories Locanto - Best for local listings Craigslist - Best site to post free ads FetLife - Best for social networking Doublelist - Best for potential dates FinderMaster - Best for free classifieds ads

What Are the Best Alternatives To Backpage for Dating?

Ashley Madison - Best Backpage Alternative Overall

Ashley Madison is a leading dating platform. The site is similar to Backpage ads, in that you can find dates with like-minded partners who have similar interests and preferences.

Features

This site is easy to navigate no matter how comfortable you are with technology.

Use their “Traveling Man” feature to find local dates wherever you are. You can also send gifts and have one-on-one chats with other members.

Price

Signing up is free, but to use the site to its full potential, you can purchase credits. The basic package gets you 100 credits for $59.

Women get to sign up for free, making Ashley Madison one of the most popular sites for finding dates.



Pros

Great for discreet dating

Fair pricing

Cons

The user interface needs updating, but it's still very easy to use

WellHello - Best for Fun Dating

WellHello is a dating site that allows you to find people who share similar interests. Similar to Backpage ads, you can find individuals who are looking for dates or something more casual.

Features

Similar to Backpage dating, WellHello helps you find dates with personal ads. You can post free classified advertisements and see who you meet.

With a paid membership, you can send messages, make friends, look through photo galleries, and enjoy video chats with other members. This can be done either on the WellHello site or you can download the app on your phone.

Price

You can make your profile for free, but to use all the special features, you will have to sign up for WellHello’s Premium Package plans. Costs range from $1 per day or only $7.45 for a month of fun.

Pros

Video chat feature

Wide selection of partners from a diverse background

Cons

A large selection of profiles can get overwhelming

Seeking - Best for Elite Dating

Seeking is an elite dating service for singles looking for a serious relationship. If you know what you’re looking for, Seeking is a great site to find your next date.

Features

Seeking's sign-up process verifies who you are before you can become a member.

Once you are verified, you can use the search feature to find dates based on your interests and preferences.

With a membership, you can send messages to other members and boost your profile so more people can find you.

Price

Seeking allows you to set up a profile for free, but if you want to meet people and go on dates, you’re going to want to sign up for a membership.

Prices start at $19.99 per month and go up depending on which plan you decide on. You can always save if you pay for 3 months in advance.



Pros

This site has memberships worldwide

Elite and exclusive dating experience

Cons

You need to subscribe to access all site features

Adult Friend Finder - Best for Casual Dating

Adult Friend Finder is the best dating site for those looking to find casual encounters. Better than any Backpage, you can easily find dates with like-minded people on Adult Friend Finder.

Features

Adult Friend Finder has a lot of free perks, like viewing other members' photos and videos, joining blogs and groups, and even saving the profiles you like.

But, with a paid membership, you can see full profiles, send direct chats, and watch live streams. You can even send gifts to members and let them know how much you like them.

Price

Signing up is free and the site comes with a lot of free features, but there is no doubt that a membership is worth it. Prices start at $19.95 a month, which is well-priced compared to other Backpage dating apps.



Pros

Great pricing and frequent discounts

Casual dating site similar to Backpage ads

Cons

Great for casual dating, but there are better options if you want something more serious

Pernals - Best for Posting Ads

Pernals is a great Backpage replacement. This site has an adult classified section, with an easy-to-use interface and plenty of fun features at your disposal. You can search through various personal ads until you see something that you like.

Features

With Pernals, you can post ads and photos to start conversations with like-minded adults. A paid membership provides access to Pernals's chat system.

Plus, you can browse without having a public profile to keep your interests a secret until you’re ready to connect with someone. Then, post free classified advertisements and see who you meet

Price

Posting ads and searching the adult classified section is free on Pernals. If you want to comment on other classified ads, you will need to get a membership, which starts at 14.99 a month.

Pros

Strict terms and conditions for user safety

A wide-ranging classified site similar to Backpage

Cons

Plenty of classified ads to look through, which can get overwhelming

Oodle - Best Classified Ads Site With Multiple Categories

There is so much to do on Oolde. You can build your business with classified advertisements or post ads to find dates. Time to start using one of the largest free classified ads sites the web has to offer.

Features

Oodle is a Backpage site that has personal ads, but unlike other sites, you can message your dates for free.

Price

The site is free for personal ads. If you’re a small business looking to advertise nationwide, you might want to look into the Featured listings section. This will get your listing highlighted and seen by more people.

Pros

Full-fledged classified site

Free personal advertisements

Cons

Various types of ads are found on Oodle

Locanto - Best for Local Listings

Locanto is the best Backpage alternative site you can use. Make your small business known with classified advertisements that reach people all over the US. Locanto is also great for finding dates and casual connections with others on the platform.

Features

With Locanto, you can sign up through your email and start posting photos and ads.

Price

Locanto is free for personal ads. Prices for premium features, like boosting your ad to the top of search results, start at around $3.95/ per post.

Pros

Tons of different categories

Free for personal ads in your local area

Easy-to-use platform

Cons

Best suited for national personal listings, but Locanto does have listings in other locations (i.e. New Zealand, Latin America, etc)

Craigslist - Best Site to Post Free Ads

Craigslist is one of the most popular classified sites in the world and for good reason. Craigslist is available in Venezuela, Africa, and many more countries. You can make ads for various goods and services all from one site.

Features

Once you choose a location, you can find anything from Craigslist - from nearby furniture to apartment rentals.

Craiglist uses cookies to set your location, but that doesn’t mean you can't search for items across the globe.

Price

Craigslist is one of the original free Backpage networks. You can also boost ads to reach wider audiences for as little as $1.

Pros

One of the best free classified sites

Worldwide presence

Affordable boosting options

Cons

So many ads posted that it can be time-consuming to look through

FetLife - Best for Social Networking

FetLife is another great place for classified advertisements. On FetLife, you can search through community posts and discover other couples and/or singles that way.

Features

First, set your location on the site. That way, you are more likely to find like-minded individuals near you.

You can then browse through other people's profiles and personal ads. You can also post free classified advertisements for others to see.

Members can even join groups, send direct messages, and view photos and videos.

Price

Like other free Backpage services, making a profile and a personal ad is free on FetLife.

But, to make the most of what FetLife has to offer, we recommend getting a membership. Costs are extremely affordable, starting at $5 a month.

FetLife even has a satisfaction guarantee policy. If you aren’t happy with your membership within 7 days of purchase, you can receive a credit.

Pros

Free classified ads

Affordable membership fees

Tons of site features

Cons

This platform is more for community posting, rather than personal ads

Doublelist - Best for Potential Dates

Doublelist is a place for those who used to look through classified ads back in the day. This site has plenty of adults seeking new partners and works similarly to the other free classified sites on this list.

Features

To get started, set your location and begin browsing for adult partners in the ad section.

You can post free classified advertisements and see who you meet. If you find someone you like and feel comfortable with, you can exchange contact details to start texting or chatting on the platform.

Price

Like other sites on this list, making a profile and an ad is extremely easy and free for users of the site.

Pros

All user contact details are verified

Free to use

Cons

So many different ads to sort through

FinderMaster - Best for Free Classified Ads

FindMaster is one of the most advanced classified advertisement sites worldwide. You can search by country and scroll through a huge list of different categories.

It's one of the best Backpage alternatives to make ads for rentals, items, and more.

Features

FindMaster features posts from all over the world. This means you can connect with just about anybody.

Price

You can make classified ads and respond to them all for free.

Pros

Great Backpage alternative

Various categories available

Cons

So many options available

What Are the Best Alternatives To Backpages for Dating?

Sites like Ashley Madison, Adult Friend Finder, WellHello, and Seeking are among the best Backpage alternatives, making it easy to find dates and casual relationships.

Backpages were originally created for people looking interested in specific kinds of dating. So, a lot of new Backpage alternatives, like Ashley Madison and Adult Friend Finder, were developed with that in mind and now cater to that exact audience.

Are Backpage Alternatives Legal?

Yes, the Backpage alternatives on this list are legal to use.

As always, use discretion when searching the internet and communicating with other users.

Are Backpage Alternatives Safe To Use?

Yes, the Backpage alternatives on this list are also safe to use.

Here are some helpful tips you can follow to stay safe when using Backpage alternatives:

Keep your contact information separate from your personal accounts.

Don’t share too much.

If meeting someone in real life for the first time, choose a public space.

Never share your financial information.

How Can You Get Started With Backpage Alternatives for Dating?

To get started with Backpage alternatives for dating, follow these steps:

Choose the site that's right for you.

Sign up and create an account on the site.

Fill out your profile.

Choose a payment plan if you wish to upgrade your account.

Start browsing through the site.

What Can You Post On Backpage Alternatives?

You can create and find ads for almost anything on Backpage alternatives - including dating. The goal is to make it as easy as possible to meet other people.

Here are some of the most common things people post about:

Finding dates

Finding partners

Finding someone to chat with

Think of what you want and put it out into the universe. There is so much available to you just by looking through Backpage alternative sites.

Backpage Alternative FAQs

Why Was Backpage Shut Down?

Backpage was shut down many years ago due to some inappropriate behavior. Luckily, there are tons of alternatives, like dating sites and apps, available today that are even better than the original.

What Is the Best Free Backpage Alternative?

The best free Backpage alternatives for classified ads include Doublelist, FetLife, Craigslist, and Oodle.

Do Backpage Alternatives Have Free Classified Ads?

Yes, many Backpage alternatives have free classified advertisements. You can also choose to pay a small fee to boost the post.

Are These Sites Secure?

Yes, all of the sites recommended in this article are secure. They do everything they can to keep member information and data safe.

Still, it's important to always be cautious when doing anything on the internet. Do not give out any personal information or financial information, and only use sites that have policies in place to protect the info you have provided to them.

Bottom Line

There are plenty of Backpage alternative sites available today. These handy online platforms are great for finding dates, and some of the true classified websites (Craigslist, Locanto, Oodle, etc.) help you buy and sell stuff online.

Overall, the best Backpage alternative is Ashley Madison. As far as Backpage alternative sites and casual dating apps go, Ashley Madison is one of the leading platforms for meeting new people and dating online. We can't recommend it enough.