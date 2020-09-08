11 anticipated September book releases

Margaret K. McElderry Books (

Simon & Schuster)



YA Contemporary Fantasy

, 512 pages





In

Tracy Deonn's debut novel, 16-year-old Bree Matthews heads to

UNC-Chapel Hill

after her mother dies in an accident. It seems like the perfect getaway - Bree wants nothing to do with her childhood home and the family memories who live there - until she discovers the magic and secret societies that live at the school.





Out Sept. 15 via Pantheon (Penguin Random House)



Biography and Memoir, 240 pages

Two years after the passing of Stephen Hawking, Leonard Mlodinow looks back on his decades-long friendship with the influential physicist for an intimate exploration of the complex man who's groundbreaking work in physics and cosmology left its mark on the science world and beyond.





Anxious People by Fredrik Backman

Out Sept. 8 via Atria Books ( Simon & Schuster)

Literary Fiction, 352 pages

The New York Times-bestselling author of A Man Called Ove is back with a new novel about the power of friendship, forgiveness, and hope, with the story of a robber-to-be who disappears suddenly at an apartment open house, and eight hostage strangers find out all they have in common.



Out Sept. 1 via Swoon Reads (Macmillian)

YA LGBTG Fantasy, 352 pages



Transgendered Yadriel's Lantinx family has trouble accepting his gender, so to prove himself as a real brujo, or sorcerer, he casts a spell to find the ghost of his cousin who was murdered so he can set his soul free. However, Yadriel accidentally summons the ghost of Julian Diaz, the school’s former resident bad boy, and Julian isn't quite ready to leave the living world yet.

Out Sept. 1 via

William Morrow (Harper Collins)



Thriller/Mystery, 368 pages

Known for writing romance novels, Alyssa Cole ventures into the thriller genre for this story that tackles gentrification in

Brooklyn with a Get Out premise.







Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson

Out Sept. 15 via Out Sept. 15 via

Katherine Tegen Books (Harper Collins)



YA Thriller, 384 pages



Enchanted Jones' dreams of being a famous musician seem on the horizon after legendary R&B artist Korey Fields spots Jones at an audition. But then, Jones wakes up with bloody hands and no recollection of the night prior. And Korey Fields is dead.





Out Sept. 1 via

Alfred A. Knopf (Penguin Random House)



Literary Fiction, 288 pages

A follow-up to

Yaa Gyasi's national bestseller, Homegoing,

Transcendent Kingdom is an intimate portrait of a family of

Ghanain immigrants who struggle with addiction, depression, and grief.









Out Sept. 1 via Balzer + Bray (Harper Collins)

YA Novel in Verse, 400 pages



A collaboration between

award-winning author Ibi Zoboi and Exonerated Five member, Yusef Salaam, this novel-in-verse follows

Amal, a teenage boy who has been

wrongfully convicted of a crime.









And Now She's Gone by Rachel Howzell Hall

Out Sept. 22 via Forge Books (Macmillan)



Thriller/Mystery, 384 pages

Grayson Sykes is reluctant to track down Isabel Lincoln. Lincoln is gone, but she may not be missing, and she may not want to be found.











Out Sept. 29 via

Simon Schuster Books for Young Readers

(Simon & Schuster)





YA Romance, 336 pages

From the team behind the 2018 hit, Five Feet Apart, comes this story of loss and healing between two teens.







One by One by Ruth Ware

Out Sept. 8 via Scout Press ( Out Sept. 8 via Scout Press (

Simon & Schuster)





Thriller, 384 pages



The New York Times-bestselling author of The Turn of the Key and In a Dark Dark Wood is back with One by One, wherein an off-site company retreat goes horribly wrong.

a residential program for bright high schoolers at