10 Valentine’s Events You’ll Love (even if you hate the holiday)

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast

Valentine’s Romance

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will help you fall in love … with music, at least, as guest conductor Vasily Petrenko and violinist Ray Chen take on what Stravinsky called “one of the most beautiful products of all French music.” Times vary. Fri., Feb. 14-Sun., Feb. 16. Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $21-98. pittsburghsymphony.org

Make-It-Now: Valentines

Still looking for a perfect gift for a partner, friend, or yourself? Give glassblowing a shot with a 15-minute class where you can make a 3-D glass flower, glass love letter, or a heart-shaped pendant. 4:30-9:30 p.m. Feb., 14. Pittsburgh Glass Center, 5472 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $30-40. pittsburghglasscenter.org

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and chances are likely you’ll think Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre is worthy of beholding. Times vary. Fri., Feb. 14-Sun., Feb. 23. Benedum Center, 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $28-122. pbt.org

High Fidelity

While today’s youth are tuning in to the premiere of Hulu’s remake, Gen X’ers can relive the original and watch John Cusack mope about his recent breakup on the big screen. 7 p.m. Fri., Feb. 14. The Rangos Giant Cinema at Carnegie Science Center, One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $7.95-9.95. carnegiesciencecenter.org

Candy Dishes

How lucky are we to have so many great opportunities for makers? Here, you can create a glass dish to hold all of those candy hearts in these 15-minute glassblowing classes. Times vary. Sat., Feb. 15 and Sun., Feb. 16. Vessel Studio Glass, 117 S. 16th St., South Side. $50. vesselstudio.net

Visionary Valentine: Dream Board & Game Night

Vision boards are like love letters to yourself, a collage of pictures and inspirational quotes, as a reminder to keep on reaching for your goals. Imagine how creative yours will be when you make one while playing drinking games. 7-11 p.m. Sat., Feb. 15. The Glitter Box Theater, 460 Melwood Ave., Oakland. $25 for single tickets; $35 for two. theglitterboxtheater.com

“Love Space”

Pittsburgh performer Dennis Garner has curated a “romantic concert,” featuring vocalists like former The Voice contestant Chris Jamison and a comedy set from the popular Drinking Partners podcast host Ed Bailey. 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 15. Kelly Strayhorn Theater, 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. “Pay what makes you happy.” kelly-strayhorn.org

Exes and Ohs – A Blue Moon Break-up

“Come cry your way through the night with us!” Drag queen Dixie Surewood hosts a night promising a little bit of something for everyone, whether you’re in love, lust, or “OVER IT!” 11:45 p.m.-2 a.m. Sat., Feb. 15. Blue Moon Bar, 5115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free.

Vale-Ween Hearts Slashback Party

TransPride Pittsburgh’s LGBTQ-friendly Halloween and Valentine’s Day hybrid, where candy will be plentiful and costumes are encouraged, is sure to be a bloody good time. 7-10 p.m. Sun., Feb. 16. Persad Center, 5301 Butler St., Lawrenceville. 18+. $5. persadcenter.org

Love Letters in the Snow

The Smokin’ Bettis Burlesque Show and an all-star cast will be warming up February with a performance that is, of course, smokin’. 8 p.m. Sun., Feb. 16. Club Café, 56 S. 12th St., South Side. $10. clubcafelive.com