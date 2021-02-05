 10 things to eat and drink in Pittsburgh this Valentine’s Day | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

10 things to eat and drink in Pittsburgh this Valentine’s Day

By

Who needs candy hearts when there’s heart-shaped pizza? Sweeten up your V-Day eats with one of these holiday treats. Whoever your Valentine is, they deserve it.

Breadworks

2110 Brighton Road, North Side. breadworkspgh.com
 Extend your Valentine’s Day this year thanks to Breadworks. Every Saturday in February, the bakery is serving up chocolate babka, made from sweet egg dough and spiked with chocolate chunks. Advance orders for Sat., Feb. 13 must be placed by 4 p.m. on Fri., Feb. 12 by calling the bakery at 412-231-7555.

Community Kitchen

107 Flowers Ave., Hazelwood. ckpgh.org
 Get your V-Day berry fix at Community Kitchen’s strawberry sale. The kitchen is selling chocolate-covered strawberries packed by the half-dozen and dozen, available for pickup on Fri., Feb. 12 from 2-6 p.m. Orders can be made online.


Forma Pasta

708 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. formapgh.com
 Make Valentine’s dinner at home using the holiday meal kit from Forma Pasta. The take-home kit contains five courses, including bread, salad, charcuterie, handmade ravioli, and dessert. Orders can be placed via Instagram.

Baked True North

bakedtruenorth.com
Gluten-free? That’s not a problem at Baked True North. The bakery is offering a handful of V-Day themed sweets, including “Love Cakes,” modeled after Little Debbie snacks, heart-shaped cookie cakes, and vegan heart scones. Orders must be placed online by Tue., Feb. 9.

click to enlarge Mediterra Café's Valentine's Day sugar cookie pizza - PHOTO: MEDITERRA CAFÉ
Photo: Mediterra Café
Mediterra Café's Valentine's Day sugar cookie pizza

Mediterra Café

430 Beaver St., Sewickley; 292 Beverley Road, Mt. Lebanon. mediterracafe.com
 “Every pizza me loves every pizza you.” Tell your loved ones how you really feel by gifting them a cheeky Valentine’s Day sugar cookie pizza from Mediterra Café. Orders can be placed online.

Mindful Hospitality Group

mindfulhospitalitygroup.com
Indulge in chocolate and cocktails with the latest Valentine’s Day-themed cocktail collaboration box from Mindful Hospitality Group, Creatives Drink, Boyd & Blair vodka, and The Milkshake Factory.


All boxes include a cocktail for two, gold metal drinking straws, a golden ticket chocolate bar, and more. Orders can be placed online or in person at Market St. Grocery Downtown.

Pizzeria Davide

2251 Penn Ave., Strip District; 1124 Park Manor Blvd., Robinson. pizzeriadavide.com
On Sun., Feb. 14, any small pizza at Pizzeria Davide can be turned into a heart-shaped symbol of love. For those trying to go the extra mile, bouquets of pizza roses — dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese, are also available.

Not feeling the love? Pizzeria Davide will happily break any heart pizza for you with a jagged cut down the middle. Pre-orders can be placed online.

The Vandal

4306 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thevandalpgh.com
 If you’re looking for a more traditional Valentine’s Day meal, The Vandal has you covered. The three-course, takeout-only meal includes a choice of soup, appetizer, and entree. Their recommendation? Cue up a sexy playlist while you eat. Pre-orders can be placed online.

Threadbare Cider

1291 Spring Garden Ave., North Side. threadbarecider.com
 Roses are so 2020. Ditch the flowers for Threadbare Cider’s Bouquet de Rosé, a pink, modern play on rosé wine. And to go with it, check out the ciderhouse’s Valentine’s Day dinner on Sat., Feb. 13, featuring heart-shaped pizzas and cider pours.


Took Took 98

2018 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. tooktook98.com
 Find love in a bowl of noodles this year. Took Took 98 is offering their Love Noodle, a special Thai street food, all month long.

