10 things to eat and drink in Pittsburgh this Valentine’s Day

Breadworks



Advance orders for Sat., Feb. 13 must be placed by 4 p.m. on Fri., Feb. 12 by calling the bakery at 412-231-7555.

Community Kitchen



Forma Pasta



Baked True North



Mediterra Café



Mindful Hospitality Group



Pizzeria Davide



The Vandal



Threadbare Cider



Took Took 98



Who needs candy hearts when there’s heart-shaped pizza? Sweeten up your V-Day eats with one of these holiday treats. Whoever your Valentine is, they deserve it.Extend your Valentine’s Day this year thanks to Breadworks. Every Saturday in February, the bakery is serving up chocolate babka, made from sweet egg dough and spiked with chocolate chunks.Get your V-Day berry fix at Community Kitchen’s strawberry sale. The kitchen is selling chocolate-covered strawberries packed by the half-dozen and dozen, available for pickup on Fri., Feb. 12 from 2-6 p.m.Make Valentine’s dinner at home using the holiday meal kit from Forma Pasta. The take-home kit contains five courses, including bread, salad, charcuterie, handmade ravioli, and dessert.Gluten-free? That’s not a problem at Baked True North. The bakery is offering a handful of V-Day themed sweets, including “Love Cakes,” modeled after Little Debbie snacks, heart-shaped cookie cakes, and vegan heart scones.“Every pizza me loves every pizza you.” Tell your loved ones how you really feel by gifting them a cheeky Valentine’s Day sugar cookie pizza from Mediterra Café. Orders can be placed online Indulge in chocolate and cocktails with the latest Valentine’s Day-themed cocktail collaboration box from Mindful Hospitality Group, Creatives Drink, Boyd & Blair vodka, and The Milkshake Factory.All boxes include a cocktail for two, gold metal drinking straws, a golden ticket chocolate bar, and more. Orders can be placed online or in person at Market St. Grocery Downtown.On Sun., Feb. 14, any small pizza at Pizzeria Davide can be turned into a heart-shaped symbol of love. For those trying to go the extra mile, bouquets of pizza roses — dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese, are also available.Not feeling the love? Pizzeria Davide will happily break any heart pizza for you with a jagged cut down the middle. Pre-orders can be placed online If you’re looking for a more traditional Valentine’s Day meal, The Vandal has you covered. The three-course, takeout-only meal includes a choice of soup, appetizer, and entree. Their recommendation? Cue up a sexy playlist while you eat. Pre-orders can be placed online Roses are so 2020. Ditch the flowers for Threadbare Cider’s Bouquet de Rosé, a pink, modern play on rosé wine. And to go with it, check out the ciderhouse’s Valentine’s Day dinner on Sat., Feb. 13, featuring heart-shaped pizzas and cider pours.Find love in a bowl of noodles this year. Took Took 98 is offering their Love Noodle, a special Thai street food, all month long.