10 concert photos from The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena

click to enlarge
CP photo: Mike Papariella
The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020
The Lumineers played in Pittsburgh last night for the band's biggest headlining show in the city to date. The Denver-based band, which rocketed into fame with their 2012 radio hit, "Hey Ho," is touring in support of its third studio album, fittingly titled III
. The album is broken into three parts and chronicles one family dealing with the addiction of a loved one.
The darker themes of The Lumineers' lastest album were counterbalanced with their upbeat, folksy top tracks such as "Ophelia," "Flowers in Your Hair," and of course, "Hey Ho."
Below are photographer Mike Papariella's favorite shots from the show. To learn some fun facts about Lumineers guitarist Wesley Schultz, read CP's 412 section with him here.
click to enlarge
CP photo: Mike Papariella
The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020
click to enlarge
CP photo: Mike Papariella
The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020
click to enlarge
CP photo: Mike Papariella
The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020
click to enlarge
CP photo: Mike Papariella
The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020
click to enlarge
CP photo: Mike Papariella
The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020
click to enlarge
CP photo: Mike Papariella
The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020
click to enlarge
CP photo: Mike Papariella
The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020
click to enlarge
CP photo: Mike Papariella
The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020
click to enlarge
CP photo: Mike Papariella
The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020