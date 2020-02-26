 10 concert photos from The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

10 concert photos from The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena

By

click to enlarge The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 - CP PHOTO: MIKE PAPARIELLA
CP photo: Mike Papariella
The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020
The Lumineers played in Pittsburgh last night for the band's biggest headlining show in the city to date. The Denver-based band, which rocketed into fame with their 2012 radio hit, "Hey Ho," is touring in support of its third studio album, fittingly titled III. The album is broken into three parts and chronicles one family dealing with the addiction of a loved one.

The darker themes of The Lumineers' lastest album were counterbalanced with their upbeat, folksy top tracks such as "Ophelia," "Flowers in Your Hair," and of course, "Hey Ho."

Below are photographer Mike Papariella's favorite shots from the show. To learn some fun facts about Lumineers guitarist Wesley Schultz, read CP's 412 section with him here.
click to enlarge The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 - CP PHOTO: MIKE PAPARIELLA
CP photo: Mike Papariella
The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020
click to enlarge The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 - CP PHOTO: MIKE PAPARIELLA
CP photo: Mike Papariella
The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020
click to enlarge The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 - CP PHOTO: MIKE PAPARIELLA
CP photo: Mike Papariella
The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020
click to enlarge The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 - CP PHOTO: MIKE PAPARIELLA
CP photo: Mike Papariella
The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020
click to enlarge The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 - CP PHOTO: MIKE PAPARIELLA
CP photo: Mike Papariella
The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020
click to enlarge The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 - CP PHOTO: MIKE PAPARIELLA
CP photo: Mike Papariella
The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020
click to enlarge The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 - CP PHOTO: MIKE PAPARIELLA
CP photo: Mike Papariella
The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020
click to enlarge The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 - CP PHOTO: MIKE PAPARIELLA
CP photo: Mike Papariella
The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020
click to enlarge The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 - CP PHOTO: MIKE PAPARIELLA
CP photo: Mike Papariella
The Lumineers at PPG Paints Arena on Tue., Feb. 25, 2020

Tags

Latest in Music

Action Camp hosts an ‘action camp’ for musicians and bands of all levels

By Jordan Snowden

Maura Jacob from Action Camp

The Local 913: INEZ

By Liz Felix

The Local 913: INEZ

Game of Tones: The 30th iteration of the Beyond 2020 Microtonal Music Festival

By Alex Gordon

Brightwork Ensemble

Roger Harvey turns a Christmas gift for his partner into a song

By Jordan Snowden

Roger Harvey turns a Christmas gift for his partner into a song (2)
More »

Readers also liked…

The Prince Project strives to take fans back to the 1980s

By Alex McCann

Photo courtesy of Michael Lesko

Folk musician Dom Flemons tackles the legacy of the black cowboy

By Hannah Lynn

Dom Flemons

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 26- 3, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

Howlers in Bloomfield

Howlers confirms it canceled hip-hop shows; claims lack of interest

By Jordan Snowden

Roger Harvey turns a Christmas gift for his partner into a song (2)

Roger Harvey turns a Christmas gift for his partner into a song

By Jordan Snowden

Brightwork Ensemble

Game of Tones: The 30th iteration of the Beyond 2020 Microtonal Music Festival

By Alex Gordon

The Local 913: INEZ

The Local 913: INEZ

By Liz Felix

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation