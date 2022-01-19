10 can’t-miss tracks from Soulshowmike

• “Another Day” by Kinetic

Welcome to the first 2022 installation of Soulshowmike’s Album Picks. I normally focus on full releases in this column, then wrap the year with a December compilation of the year’s best. This time, I thought you might also enjoy a bonus listing of my favorite 2021 tracks. Here they are, along with assorted thoughts:by Afro Yaqui Music CollectiveI heard this song played live at James Street several years ago, and it was great to hear it burned to wax. Great local music.More great local music, from essentially another collective led by Duquesne University professor Joe Sheehan.by Lonnie Smith with Iggy PopWe have the remake of a 1972 classic, the unlikely pairing of punk godfather Iggy Pop with Hammond B3 master Dr. Lonnie Smith, and the poignancy of Smith’s final recording project. The groove is hypnotic.by Dumpstaphunkby Sa-Rocby Nigel Hallby Yolaby Brandee Younger with Tarriona “Tank” Ballby Angelo Moore & The Brand New Stepby Amythyst KiahNow let’s come back to Pittsburgh music. The funk/jazz/rock outfit Slam Band & Sam emerged onto the local scene in 2021 with major gigs at Three Rivers Arts Festival and Hartwood Acres. We caught up for an interview about their origins, their freshman EP, and shows on the horizon. Watch it here: