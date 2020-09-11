 10 books in 10 words or less | Literary Arts | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

10 books in 10 words or less

By

Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America; Essays by R. Eric Thomas
Released February 2020 via Ballantine Books (Penguin Random House)
Memoir, 264 pages
A laugh-out-loud memoir that's both touching and relatable.

Released June 2020 via Catapult Books
Contemporary Fiction, 272 pages
A young Palestinian American woman searches for her true self-identity.

Released May 2020 via Custom House (HarperCollins)
Gothic Fiction, 320 pages
Higher learning at an old house in the woods.


Released June 2020 via Alfred A. Knopf (Penguin Random House)
Contemporary Fiction, 320 pages
Three lives intersect after a terrorist attack in India.

The Grace Year by Kim Liggett
Released October 2019 via Wednesday Books (Macmillan)
YA Dystopia, 416 pages
The Handmaid's Tale meets The Hunger Games.

Released May 2020 via Berkley (Penguin Random House)
Contemporary Fiction, 384 pages
A New York City playgroup with a dark secret.

Released January 2020 via Riverhead Books (Penguin Random House)
Literary Fiction, 496 pages
A cop searches for her missing sister who's battling addictions.

Released June 2019 via Crown Publishing Group (Penguin Random House)
Sci-fi Thriller, 336 pages
Time travel through memories amid a crumbling reality.

Released Sept. 2020 via Nancy Paulsen Books (Penguin Random House)
Middle School Fiction, 176 pages
How a family moves past its glory days.


Releases Sept. 2020 via Simon & Schuster
Poetry, 128 pages
Musician Lana Del Rey's anticipated debut book of poems.

