 10 books, 5ish word reviews | Literary Arts | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

10 books, 5ish word reviews

By

click to enlarge The Stationery Shop - CP PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
CP Photo: Jordan Snowden
The Stationery Shop
Aside from curating the music section, I'm an avid reader, clocking in around 20-30 books a year on top of my full-time job as a staff writer for City Paper. (My 2020 Goodreads Reading Challenge goal is 25 books, but I will probably surpass that thanks to social distancing.) Since many are staying home due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, I thought about writing out full reviews of the last few books I've read. But then I remembered that in the age of social media, attention spans are minuscule. So instead, I'm bringing you a review of the past 10 books I read, in a short and quick five (or six) word summary. Maybe this will help you choose your next read.

The Stationery Shop by Marjan Kamali, out June 2019 via Gallery Books
A first love never dies.

Saint X by Alexis Schaitkin, out Feb. 2020 via Celadon Books
click to enlarge anna_k_cover_pittsburgh_city_paper.jpg

Privileged girl's disappearance alters numerous lives.

You Are Not Alone by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, out March 2020 via Martin's Press
Cults always pray on the meek.

Anna K by Jenny Lee, out March 2020, Flatiron Books
Gossip Girl meets Anna Karenina.

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid, out Dec. 2019 via Random House
Race relations in a digital age.


The Sun Down Motel by Simone St. James, out Feb. 2020 via Berkley
Paranormal true crime over multiple decades.

The Graveyard Book by Neil Gaiman, out Oct. 2008 via HarperCollins
Graveyard reimagining of The Jungle Book.

click to enlarge ninth_house_cover_pittsburgh_city_paper.jpg
The Wives by Tarryn Fisher, out Dec. 2019 via Graydon House
Mental-health tinged polyamory relationship thriller.

Severance by Ling Ma, out Aug. 2018 Farrar, Straus and Giroux
Apocalypse with millennial loner-type protagonist.

Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo, out Oct. 2019 via Flatiron Books
Magical elite Yale University cults.

Tags

Latest in Literary Arts

Rachel Kallem Whitman's Instability in Six Colors: A Bipolar Memoir

By Rege Behe

Rachel Kallem Whitman's Instability in Six Colors: A Bipolar Memoir

Poet Kristofer Collins works best at bars with an aesthetically pleasing beer in front of him

By Rege Behe

Kris Collins

Creative Nonfiction introduces new literary series Science as Story

By Jordan Snowden

Azra Raza

Man Booker short-listed author Esi Edugyan comes to Oakland

By Rege Behe

Man Booker short-listed author Esi Edugyan comes to Oakland
More »

Readers also liked…

PGH Pages with Rege Behe: Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures has a secret weapon

By Rege Behe

Stephanie Flom

Pittsburghers buying into City of Asylum Books

By Rege Behe

City of Asylum Books at Alphabet City

Rocky Bleier's Fighting Back gets a reissue, with help from Gene Collier and Alejandro Villanueva

By Rege Behe

Fighting Back

North Side tours for bibliophiles

By Rege Behe

Arlan Hess, owner of City Books, tours Old Allegheny.
More Literary Arts »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 18-24, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

Rachel Kallem Whitman's Instability in Six Colors: A Bipolar Memoir

Rachel Kallem Whitman's Instability in Six Colors: A Bipolar Memoir

By Rege Behe

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation