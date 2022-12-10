10 Best Sugar Daddy Sites: Meet Sugar Daddies and Sugar Babies





The concept of sugar daddies and sugar babies is becoming increasingly popular and normalized in recent years. We live in times where it is becoming more socially acceptable for anyone to go for whatever works for them. For this reason, the mainstream dating scene has diversified to cater to people with all different needs.

This has led to various sugar daddy sites and apps on the internet today. The best sugar daddy sites offer different features, pricing structures, privacy and security options, and other things.

The terms of sugar relationships always vary from one relationship to the other. That's why it is essential to have a good understanding of the different sugar dating sites and what they offer. We have compiled a list of the best sugar daddy sites in 2023 and reviewed each sugar dating site in detail.

Best Sugar Dating Sites and Apps

Here are our top recommended sugar daddy dating sites:

SugarDaddy - Best for Meeting Sugar Daddies Seeking - Best for a Long-term Relationship With an Elite Partner SecretBenefits - Best for Anonymous Dating WhatsYourPrice - Best No-Nonsense Dating Approach Ashley Madison - Best for Affair Dating AdultFriendFinder - Best for Hookups EstablishedMen - Best for Women Looking for a Sugar Daddy EliteMeetsBeauty - Best for Meeting People Fast VictoriaMilan - Best for Meeting Young Women EliteSingles - Best for Meeting High-Quality Singles

SugarDaddy - Best for Meeting Sugar Daddies

SugarDaddy is one of the best sugar daddy websites. The site's primary focus is sugar daddy relationships. Hence it provides a platform where users can safely enjoy these sugar relationships. The site is relatively easy to navigate with an engaging and user-friendly website.

You can sign up as either a sugar baby or a sugar daddy. The site has extensive filter options that allow you to search for matches within your location or near you. Registering for the site is free. However, you need to upgrade to a premium membership to receive full access to the site's services.

Overview for Babies

This sugar daddy dating site makes it simple to outline precisely what you want in a sugar daddy. Most users are female sugar babies, so there is intense competition. However, there are millions of potential daddies searching online, so you should have no trouble finding the one you're looking for.

Overview for Daddies

Most of the people who use SugarDaddy are babies. This makes it easy and fun to be a daddy on the site.

Pros

The site promotes inclusivity

Fast and easy sign-up process

Extensive search options

Cons

You cannot send messages on a free membership plan

Pricing & Membership

Best Value: $0.29 per credit / $289 for 1000 credits

Elite: $34 per credit / $169 for 500 credits

Introductory: $0.59 / $59 for 100 credits

A free membership allows you to respond to texts, view profiles, and send kisses.

The premium membership comes in three plans: Best Value, Elite and Introductory. Premium members receive access to complete services on the site and can send and receive messages as they please. Their profiles also receive priority when it comes to matches.

Seeking - Best for a Long-term Relationship With an Elite Partner

Seeking is arguably among the most elite dating sites worldwide. It is known for matching its users to eligible partners. It helped pave the way for others in the industry and was formerly known as Seeking Arrangement. It has gained recognition from some of the most extensive mainstream media networks, such as CNN, The New York Times, and Forbes. For this reason, it has gained a vast base of users worldwide.

Registering to the site is easy and fast. Verification of new users is thorough, ensuring a safe and secure dating platform. The site aims to protect the privacy of its members through a two-factor authentication system.

Overview for Women

Women do not have to pay anything to use this online dating service, and they can use a wide variety of features and filters without paying any additional costs.

Overview for Men

If you want to start dating on this platform, you will need to pay for the subscription. You can then access all premium features and start connecting with other users.

Pros

Proper verification for the safety of the users

Free membership and discounted prices

A vast community of highly active members

Cons

Only women can send messages for free; men have to upgrade to a premium membership

Pricing & Membership

Women: Free / Unlimited

Premium Subscription: $109.99 / 30 days

Premium Subscription: $96.66 / 90 days

One-Time Purchase: $289.99

Diamond Subscription: $274.99 / 30 days

You can register, create a profile, use the match searching services and chat with other users during a free trial once you sign up. However, you need to upgrade to a premium membership to access advanced features.

Premium membership includes advanced privacy settings, more privacy options, and no ads. Other premium features include read message receipts, inbox filters, and more privacy options.

SecretBenefits - Best for Anonymous Dating

SecretBenefits has been around since 2014 and has become one of the best sugar dating sites. It has gained many users over the years and receives more than 19 million visitors monthly. This sugar daddy site helps successful, well-established men meet attractive young singles whose interests are aligned with theirs.

Navigating the site is very easy, even for first-time users. During sign-up, the site requires you to provide some personal information for your profile. This information will help get you matches. Users also need to upload a photo of themselves for further authentication.

The site has unique features that make it enjoyable. Members can take advantage of the secret album to upload private pictures on their profile and control who gets to see them. It also has a blog section for members to read and document the online dating experience. The extensive filter options help users to narrow their search.

Overview for Babies

Since Secret Benefits is free, most sugar babies love to use it. This sugar daddy site also has an excellent customer service team. This makes it a safe place for a sugar baby.

Overview for Daddies

You can start a very simple profile to look for a possible sugar baby in your area. You can also hide your profile anytime, make yourself invisible for 24 hours, and look at other people's profiles without anyone knowing. With these features, you can keep your privacy and find your perfect sugar baby without anyone knowing.

Pros

Has highly active members

Proper verification system

Has extensive filter options

Cons

Few communication features with a free account

Pricing & Membership

Introductory: $0.59 per credit / $59 total for 100 credits

Elite: $0.34 per credit / $169 for 500 credits

Best Value: $0.29 per credit / $289 for 1000 credits

To use Secret Benefits, there is no need to pay membership dues. Everything is based on a credit system. You start by purchasing a bulk amount of credits, and then when you are ready to communicate with another person, you redeem a certain amount of those credits.

WhatsYourPrice - Best No-Nonsense Dating Approach

WhatsYourPrice offers a unique approach to sugar dating. The sugar daddy site allows the sugar daddies to make an offer to the attractive sugar babies as a show of seriousness and commitment. If the sugar babies are intrigued, they can take up that offer. The sugar babies get to determine the terms of the relationship.

The sign-up process is much faster than most sugar daddy sites. In just about a minute, you can browse through different profiles on the site. There is a healthy mix of quality on the site, with some looking for more than a sugar daddy and sugar baby relationship. The site is easy to use, and you can find good-quality matches.

Some of the sugar baby's private photos are locked; you need to entice the user to access these photos. The user's basic information will be displayed alongside their interests. Those could be dating, friendship, sugar dating, or a discreet affair.

Overview for Babies

As a sugar baby, you will have a lot of competitors, but since this platform gives you complete control, it is an excellent alternative to the free-for-all methods that other sugar daddy websites use.

Overview for Daddies

You will see a lot of women who know what they want. You'll feel like you're shopping in an online store and you don't have to be "rich" to join.

Pros

Tons of high-quality matches and attractive singles

Fast sign-up process

Cons

Highly competitive among sugar babies because they are the majority

Pricing & Membership

100 credits: $50 / $0.50 per credit

500 credits: $150 / $0.30 per credit

1000 credits: $250 / $0.25 per credit

There are no costs for memberships or subscriptions of any kind. Joining the site is free, and you won't have to pay anything regularly.

You will need to purchase credits, though, to be able to send out date requests. When a date offer is accepted, you can use some of your credits to let your match talk to you.

Ashley Madison - Best for Affair Dating

Ashely Madison is one of the most popular sugar daddy websites worldwide. It is known as one of the best affair dating sites, which is not surprising by its motto, "Life is Short, Have an Affair."

With this sugar dating site, it's easy to get a match, especially for those looking to have an affair. It is ideal for discreet relationships. Ashley Madison has unique features such as the panic button and the disappearing chat that users can use if someone is on to them.

Overview for Babies

If you indicate that you want to set up an arrangement on the sugar site, you will have no trouble locating an attractive catch because many daddies are looking for babies on Ashley Madison.

Overview for Daddies

Daddies must pay to use most of the site's services and features. Daddies can contact women thanks to the credit-based payment system that is utilized on Ashley Madison. You will need to use the age preference option to locate the women, and then you will need to communicate with them to see whether or not they are interested.

Pros

Vast base of highly active users

User-friendly interface

Discreet and anonymous

Cons

Only suitable for short-term engagements

Pricing & Membership

Basic: $0.59 per credit / 100 credits for $59

Classic: $0.34 per credit / 500 credits for $170.00

Elite: $0.29 per credit / 1,000 credits for $290.00

Signing up and creating an account on this sugar website is free. You can also browse profiles and check out the site's features for free. Women have it best on this site because the entire site is free for them. Male users must pay to use most of the site's services and features. The premium options come in three plans: Basic, Classic, and Elite. These plans offer different amounts of credit and other access.

AdultFriendFinder - Best for Hookups

AdultFriendFinder is arguably one of the biggest online dating sites worldwide. It receives more than 25 million monthly visits and has one of the most diverse communities. As such, there is always something for everyone to find.

Registering to the site takes only up to five minutes. One thing about this dating site is that there is no judgement over members' personal preferences. Whatever you are looking for, you can find eligible partners who want the same thing. Older men seeking a mutually beneficial relationship can find younger women who want the same thing.

One of the site's unique features is a live member webcam to chat with online users. The site also has a blogs and magazines feature that accounts for other users' online dating experiences and some that you can use as an online diary.

Overview for Babies

This platform is perfect if you are interested in having a dating site that does not judge its users and if you are looking for a mutually beneficial connection with daddies.

Overview for Daddies

When you log in to AFF as a man seeking a woman, you will immediately be presented with an infinite supply of profiles belonging to young women. AFF is an excellent option for daddies who want to have a good time with someone online.

Pros

Large base of highly active members

Various unique features that make the site entertaining

A diverse group of members

Cons

Has no information-driven matching system

Pricing & Membership

1 Month: $39.95 per month

3 Months: $26.95 per month, $80.85 total cost

12 Months: $19.95 per month, $293.40 total cost

AFF offers free membership, but the Gold membership provides a superior experience because it lets you view the profiles of other members who pique your interest.

Communicate with them and invite them to a meetup, which can take place over a video call or in person for some face-to-face time. You can also observe other members' live streams and send them gifts.

EstablishedMen - Best for Women Looking for a Sugar Daddy

EstablishedMen is a sugar daddy website that aims to connect attractive young women with well-established men.

This is one of the best sites for sugar daddies and babies to build mutually beneficial relationships. The site has many young, attractive women ready to mingle with men.

The site has a user-friendly interface with easy-to-use features. More features are only available for premium members. Premium members get the first look at new users who join the site. They can also anonymously browse through profiles and view private photos.

Overview for Babies

This is the right sugar daddy website to use if your goal is to discover a mature and successful partner. It's a great sugar dating site for a sugar baby.

Overview for Daddies

You can send gifts and talk to the beautiful women who come to this website. Every day, new people join, so you'll always have choices. But this is not a free site for daddies to meet sugar babies.

Pros

User-friendly interface

A ton of attractive women

Multiple privacy features to keep users at ease

Cons

No mobile sugar daddy app

Pricing & Membership

1 month: $79

3 months: $49 per month, $147 total cost

12 months: $25 per month, $300 total cost

The services available with a free membership are sufficient for navigating the website. You may see who flirted with you, viewed your profile, and posted images.

With a premium membership, you will be able to flirt back. Unlocking private albums is the most significant advantage of becoming a premium subscriber.

EliteMeetsBeauty - Best for Meeting People Fast

EliteMeetsBeauty is another sugar daddy website that connects beautiful women and men for casual or serious dating.

Registering to this site is fast, easy, and free. Members can upload photos to their profile, though they can also keep some images private.

The site has comprehensive search filters, which makes finding matches a lot easier.

Overview for Babies

This site is good for sugar babies who want to date sugar daddies. According to the membership metrics, the platform is mainly used by sugar daddies. It's possible that sugar babies would benefit from receiving more attention.

Overview for Daddies

With so many sugar daddies on the platform, they have to compete with everyone else for dates with potential sugar babies.

Pros

Fast, easy, and free sign-up process

Comprehensive search filters

Cons

No match suggestions

Pricing & Membership

$69.99 for 1 Month

$179.99 for 3 Months

$299.99 for 6 Months

$449.99 for 12 Months

Premium memberships can be purchased from EliteMeetsBeauty in one of four different package options. The longer the package you purchase, the greater the discount you will receive.

VictoriaMilan - Best for Meeting Young Women

VictoriaMilan is one of the best sugar daddy websites for people looking to spice up their lives. It is an excellent platform for older men to find a sugar baby with the same interests.

Registering to the site takes less than five minutes and it's a straightforward process. You will fill in personal details about yourself and state your interests. You will then be matched with someone who has the same interests.

Members can send virtual gifts to other users they like. Virtual gifts can be purchased using credits once you upgrade to a premium membership.

Overview for Babies & Daddies

This dating service is open to sugar daddies and sugar babies of all relationship statuses, including married sugar daddies and those divorced. VictoriaMilan also matches your information with the information of the other members without giving away your whole identity.

Pros

Straightforward sign-up process

Members can send virtual gifts.

Extra features for privacy

Excellent customer support

Cons

The free membership only has a few features

Pricing & Membership

3 months: $49.99 per month, $149.97 total

6 months: $39.99 per month, $239.94 total

12 months: $29.99 per month, $359.88 total

Since the free membership at Victoria Milan does not give you access to many features, you should put some money aside for the paid membership if you are serious about using this dating site.

EliteSingles - Best for Meeting High-Quality Singles

EliteSingles is a sophisticated dating site for professionals seeking casual or serious relationships. The site uses an innovative personality-driven matchmaking system to introduce members to someone at their level.

The site receives about 2 million monthly visitors and has a steadily growing number of female professionals in 25 countries. Members receive daily match recommendations for eligible partners.

Overview for Babies

Although this is not the quickest approach to discovering a sugar daddy, it is a place where you will meet people who have achieved a great deal of accomplishment. This platform is for the motivated sugar baby.

Overview for Daddies

This website is perfect for a man looking to meet an independent, intelligent woman.

Pros

Uses an intelligent match algorithm

Proper verification of profiles

Offers daily matches

It has a mobile sugar dating app

Cons

This is a premium dating site created for all types of relationships, not just sugar-dating relationships

Pricing & Membership

Premium Classic: 1 month: $59.95

Premium Light : 3 months: $173.85

Premium Comfort: 6 months: $269.70

You can select from three different paid membership plans whenever you sign up for a membership at Elite Singles.

Elite Singles' paid premium memberships all have the same features. The cost of the subscription and the length of time you have access to the site are the only factors that vary across the three plans.

FAQs

What is the Best Website to Find a Sugar Daddy?

The best sugar daddy site is SugarDaddy, but you should find success with all of these sugar dating websites if you put in the effort.

What is the Safest Sugar Daddy App?

The sugar daddy apps listed above are all safe to use. These sites have extra privacy features to ensure members using the site feel secure. Many of these sites also provide the option to browse profiles anonymously for members who like their privacy. Proper verification of profiles also helps to keep many sugar sites safe.

Are Sugar Daddy Sites Legit?

The sugar daddy websites in this article are legitimate, but not all are. So it would be wise to stay with the reviewed websites, especially the largest and most reputable ones.

Bottom Line

Plenty of sugar daddy sites have come up on the internet recently. Knowing what each of these sites offers and their pricing is essential. Above are the best sugar daddy sites with the best reviews from people who have used them. Read through to know which is the best sugar daddy website for you.