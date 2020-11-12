10 anticipated November book releases

Out Nov. 3 via Simon & Schuster
Literary Fiction, 368 pages
Looking at Ivy Lin, you wouldn't guess that she's a thief and a liar. But that's how she's maintained her suburban teen lifestyle outside of Boston and worked to attract the golden boy of a wealthy political family. But when Ivy's mom finds out what her daughter has been up to, Ivy is sent to China as punishment. Years later, however, and back in Boston, Ivy runs into Gideon's sister, and it feels like fate - Ivy has a dark obsession with Gideon, and will do whatever it takes to win him over.
These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong
Out Nov. 17 via Margaret K. McElderry Books (Simon & Schuster)
Teen Fiction, 464 pages
This debut novel from Chloe Gong, a student at the University of Pennsylvania, is a YA retelling of Romeo and Juliet - expect Gong's version is set in 1920s Shanghai. And on top of rival gangs, there's a monster to deal with.
Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline
Out Nov. 24 via Ballantine Books (Penguin Random House)
Science Fiction, 384 pages
The sequel to the 2011 bestselling novel turned film, Ready Player One, is finally here. Buckle in for another imaginative, action-packed adventure.
Secret Santa by Andrew Shaffer
Out Nov. 10 via Quirk Books (Penguin Random House)
Horror, 216 pages
Desperate to find work in publishing, Lussi Meyer takes a job at the prestigious Blackwood-Patterson. It's the 80s and her task is to find the next Stephen King. But her new coworkers aren't so welcoming, and during a Secret Santa gift exchange, Lussi receives a demonic-looking object that seems somewhat familiar.
Short Stories, 288 pages
From the author of Before You Suffocate Your Own Fool Self comes this collection of seven stories that touch on the nuances of the human condition and the world we live in.
A Promised Land by Barack Obama
Out Nov. 17 via Crown Publishing Group
Memoir, 768 pages
From his first political aspirations to becoming the first Black president of the United States, Obama leaves no stone unturned in this hefty and deeply personal account.
Moonflower Murders by Anthony Horowitz
Out Nov. 10 via Harper (Harper Collins)
Crime Mystery, 608 pages
In this sequel to Anthony Horowitz's Magpie Murders, publisher Susan Ryeland once again operates as an amateur detective when a strange and mysterious murder takes place at a picturesque inn.
Nonfiction, 464 pages
An oral history of the film Dazed and Confused, with behind-the-scene stories from the cast and crew.
home body by Rupi Kaur
Out Nov. 17 via Simon & Schuster
Poetry, 192 pages
This is the highly anticipated third collection of poetry from the New York Times bestselling author of milk and honey and the sun and her flowers.
Nonfiction True Crime, 501 pages
Forty years after Jane Britton, an ambitious 23-year-old graduate student in Harvard's Anthropology Department, was found murdered in her apartment, Becky Cooper dives into the complex story that goes further than Britton's death.