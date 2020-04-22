1 Hood Media distributing thousands of KN95 masks to essential workers in Pittsburgh

As of Tue., April 21, 1 Hood Media will distribute 2,000 KN95 masks at no cost to essential workers throughout Allegheny County. Yesterday, the local arts and activism organization launched a county-wide campaign to help protect frontline workers as they perform essential duties during the COVID-19 pandemic.



This campaign comes at a time when many essential workplaces, like grocers and nursing homes, have experienced shortage of masks and other Personal Protective Equipment. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have reported coronavirus cases.

"Our essential workers are putting their lives on the line every day. Some may be more at risk than others," says Jasiri X, CEO of 1 Hood Media in a press release. "While COVID-19 does not discriminate, the virus is disproportionately impacting Black and Brown people across the country, some of whom do not have access to personal protective equipment. The least we can do is help ensure they have some form of protection."





To apply to receive masks, frontline workers can text masks to 77948 to

receive an online form. Up to

four free masks can be requested, and interested parties will be asked to

designate a safe drop-off location. The 1Hood Media staff will then package and deliver masks until supplies run out.



Masks are not available to members of the general public that are not frontline workers.

KN95 masks

can assist employers in complying with Gov. Tom Wol

f and Health Secretary Rachel Levine's order that businesses must

establish protocols to help employees maintain a social distance during work

.