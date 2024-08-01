 To curb confusion, city plans to restrict cars on Serpentine Dr. in Schenley Park | Pittsburgh City Paper

To curb confusion, city plans to close Serpentine Dr. to cars

By

click to enlarge A road lined on one side by jersey barriers winds among trees
CP Photo: Mars Johnson
Serpentine Dr. in Squirrel Hill
The City of Pittsburgh plans to restrict vehicles on Serpentine Drive in Schenley Park by the end of the summer and acknowledges that its current set-up, which allows one-way traffic for vehicles, “has led to some confusion.”

In 2019, a crash from a large truck destroyed a wall on Serpentine Dr., which led to the city closing it to vehicles until 2021, as summarized by BikePGH, a nonprofit advocacy group encouraging less car usage. Through February, the City held a two-month public comment period for a Department of Mobility and Infrastructure proposal to restrict vehicles on Serpentine Dr. in Schenley Park.

This time gap has left some residents and advocates confused about next steps, but the City tells Pittsburgh City Paper that traffic for vehicles will be restricted before the end of the summer. This will then be followed up by “some aesthetic updates during the wall reconstruction phase, likely next year,” according to City spokesperson Olga George.

Since it reopened to vehicle traffic, the road through the park has allowed two-way traffic for those walking and riding bicycles but only one-way traffic for those in cars.

“This has led to some confusion because the narrow (one-way, downhill) travel lane does not seem like it is open to vehicles to some unsuspecting pedestrians,” George writes. “However, we have not had any crashes or other incidents with the current configuration.”

This comes as welcome news to District 5 City Councilmember Barb Warwick, who, encouraged by complaints from constituents, has long pushed for changes to Serpentine Dr. She first became alert to the issue when knocking doors in that area for her first campaign, she says.

“Sometimes cars will go the wrong way up, which is dangerous because there are people walking and biking down, and I think it just leads to people being hesitant to use it at all for anything,” Warwick says.

click to enlarge Behind a jersey barrier, a stone wall holding back an embankment lies broken
CP Photo: Mars Johnson
A section of retaining wall damaged in the 2019 accident
Still, Eric Boerer, the advocacy director for BikePGH, says Serpentine Dr. has long proved popular.

“If you go over there, there’s always lots of people walking up and down, and we need spaces like that in our park system where people can feel comfortable just enjoying the park without feeling like they might get hit by a car,” Boerer says.

Derek Krissoff, a nearby resident who works in publishing, says he often hangs out at Serpentine Dr., and the car traffic makes him feel unsafe and concerned for his neighbors. Signage is unclear and he has seen cars flying by in the wrong direction, he says.

“Routinely, cars don’t know what’s going on,” Krissoff says.

The way Krissoff puts it, getting rid of cars on Serpentine Dr. in Schenley Park is just common sense.

“I’m not a zealot about it,” Krissoff says. “I’m in my 50s, I’m not an anti-car activist, I don’t even own a bicycle. I’m a pretty norm-core guy. I just want to be able to walk in public spaces without worrying that I’m gonna get hit by a car.”

Tags

Opinion: Locals should decide which pieces of history to keep — or demolish

By Emily Brown

A long Romanesque building with barred windows and soot-stained walls

Pittsburgh's underground streams pose challenges and opportunities to fight climate change

By Colin Williams

Pittsburgh's underground streams pose challenges and opportunities to fight climate change

PedalPGH marks 30 years of making Pittsburgh streets safer for everyone

By August Stephens

PedalPGH marks 30 years of making Pittsburgh streets safer for everyone

Electric vehicle owners in Pittsburgh find creative ways to charge up as the city adjusts to shifting transportation trends

By Amanda Waltz

Electric vehicle owners in Pittsburgh find creative ways to charge up as the city adjusts to shifting transportation trends

Transit Talk: The Way of the Bollard

By Colin Williams

An orange plastic stump where a FlexPost used to be and several smashed posts "protecting" a bike rack

Street-legal golf carts could be coming soon to a neighborhood near you

By Matt Petras

A glossy black golf cart with racing-style seating and luggage racks

Transit Talk: Merry-go-roundabout

By Colin Williams

Transit Talk: Merry-go-roundabout

Pittsburgh will open 15 public swimming pools on June 15

By Colin Williams

A large, empty swimming pool with fresh white paint and black lane markers
More »
More Infrastructure
All News

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 31- 6, 2024

Previous Issues

The 2024 Pittsburgh Dyke March
24 images

The 2024 Pittsburgh Dyke March

By Mars Johnson

These Pittsburgh law(n)breakers are cutting it close to city property codes, and getting (weed)wacked with consequences

These Pittsburgh law(n)breakers are cutting it close to city property codes, and getting (weed)wacked with consequences

By Dani Lamorte

Experts see plenty of room for solar energy in slag heaps and homes

Experts see plenty of room for solar energy in slag heaps and homes

By Grace Delallo

Some Pa. progressives are lukewarm about Shapiro as V.P.

Some Pa. progressives are lukewarm about Shapiro as V.P.

By Colin Williams

A glossy black golf cart with racing-style seating and luggage racks

Street-legal golf carts could be coming soon to a neighborhood near you

By Matt Petras

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 1-7

‌Pittsburgh’s top events:
Aug. 1-7
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation