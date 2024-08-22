Serenity Wig Salon is a welcoming space for Orthodox Jewish women, the trans community, and more

click to enlarge Photo by Olivia Pasquarelli Inside Serenity Wig Salon

In today’s world, safe spaces are often places that cater to one specific group of people. They provide a sense of belonging, where individuals can connect with others who share similar interests, lifestyles, and ideologies. Yet, in the heart of Squirrel Hill, there is one particular space that warmly welcomes and embraces three distinct and diverse communities; a place where the hair loss community, the transgender community, and the Orthodox Jewish community come together with one singular common bond.



Serenity Wig Salon, located on Murray Ave., has been purveying wigs and providing hair services while connecting communities for over 10 years. This women-owned and operated space has created connection and understanding among neighbors who may never have come together otherwise.



Chami Saks, a wife and mother of five, started Serenity Wig Salon in a small basement studio, a decade ago. Being a member of the Orthodox Jewish community, she started wearing wigs once she got married, as is a customary Orthodox practice.



click to enlarge Photo by Olivia Pasquarelli Chami Saks works with a client at Serenity Wig Salon.

Saks noticed that other women in her community either had to rely on their own skills or travel to places like New York to service their wigs. She also noticed a lack of places to purchase a new wig in Pittsburgh.





“

I got wigs that I really didn’t love, but I didn't really know what else was out there,” Saks tells

. “It was only once I started playing around with my own pieces and exploring the wig world, I was able to customize my own piece and realize the need for [wig services] in Pittsburgh,”





In 2019, after outgrowing the basement studio, Saks opened up Serenity Wig Salon. It was shortly after opening up the Murray Ave. storefront,that she started to receive a new clientele, different from the one she had already accumulated.





Women not of the Orthodox faith who were experiencing hair loss were coming to the salon to purchase wigs, Saks found. Each woman had a story. Whether they were experiencing alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss, or were going through chemo treatment, they looked towards Serenity Wig Salon to help them achieve a natural look with a wig; to regain a look that was lost.





Ava, 17, came into the salon for the first time two years ago. After experiencing unexpected hair loss, Ava was in search of a place to get a wig that would look natural, and would stay gripped to her head as she did activities such as practice dance.





“When I first came into the salon I felt welcome immediately. I enjoy coming back to the salon and talking to the girls. They make me feel good and beautiful. They truly restored my confidence after my hair fell out,” Ava says.





From working with wig wearers of all types and being a wig wearer herself, Saks decided that she wanted to start a wig line of her own. She took all the common issues with the wig, both in production and in wearing them, and decided to fix them. From that, the Lola Wig line was born.





“I wanted to make sure that people with no hair, only a little hair, and a full head of hair would be able to wear the piece comfortably,” Saks notes.





Named after her grandmother, who is a holocaust survivor, the Lola wig became the wig that bridged all the gaps between wigs catered for the Orthodox community and wigs that were catered towards the hair loss community.



click to enlarge Photo by Olivia Pasquarelli A staff member works with a client at Serenity Wig Salon

By listening to the needs of her clientele, Saks created a wig that was natural, secure, and ethically produced. The wigs are completely customizable and able to be catered to the client’s needs. The parting space hair is hand tied one by one, upon being made and during repair, in house, and short “baby hairs” are sewn in the front to allow for the most natural look. Inside of the wig is silicone to help grip to the head, regardless the amount of hair the client may have on them.





“I took into consideration what would be most comfortable for our clients. I wanted the piece to look natural and feel good. That is why I made sure to include realistic hairlines on the wigs and all other little customizations,” Saks says.





Once Serenity Wig Salon became a name in the Pittsburgh wig world, another new type of client began to come to the salon; people from the transgender community came to Serenity seeking gender affirming solutions for hair.



Though not previously familiar with this community, the salon staff welcomed these clients with open arms and open ears, listening and understanding their experiences and needs. “I really embraced having the trans community come into the salon,” Saks says. “My mom did a good job of teaching us about the world around us, and having a diverse clientele allows me to learn more and become a lot more accepting. Having trans clients has really helped me learn more about the community and the experience these individuals have.”



The impact spread beyond the staff. “Having a trans sibling has taught me so much about identity, how the world views others, and humanity itself,” says one client who preferred to remain anonymous. “As a cisgender person, gender expression often feels simple, largely due to society’s ingrained views. I’ve come to realize that small gestures, like respecting and asking for someone’s pronouns, can significantly affirm those experiencing gender dysphoria.”



The client adds, “For trans women, the transition process can be challenging — hormones take time, and hair growth can be slow. Offering services like matching hair to their true identity can make a meaningful difference. I applaud Serenity Wig Salon for making this part of their mission because trans women are women, and non-binary people deserve services that affirm their gender and help them feel accepted.”



The staff has made it their mission to continue educating themselves on all of their clients, from all walks of life. Olivia Pasquarelli, a long time employee of the salon, says, “What makes Serenity Wig Salon so special is witnessing groups who, according to the media, are supposed to ‘clash,’ come together, connect, and respect one another despite their differences. It’s a refreshing reminder that the world my parents promised — a world where everyone shows grace and understanding because we are all significant — does exist,” adding that, “while conflict may sell more than peace, a world rooted in empathy and understanding is real and all around us. Serenity Wig Salon is a beautiful microcosm of that, making it an incredibly special place.”