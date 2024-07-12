What the hell is happening with the 2024 Regatta and why is a guy named Guiseppe involved?

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Stephen Caruso
Boat racers at the 2016 EQT Three Rivers Regatta
The Three Rivers Regatta
was once a treasured tradition in Pittsburgh. This was before a shady management company
and COVID culminated to put the beloved summer festival, which originally launched in 1978, on hold. Even as other annual festivities, including the Three Rivers Arts Festival and Anthrocon, have returned to Downtown, the Regatta has yet to re-emerge.
Those recently Googling the Regatta may have rejoiced at the sight of a new website
featuring what looks like an official logo and promises to provide 2024 dates and other details. Delving further would lead users to a page on the website
for Guiseppe's Pizzeria, a local pizza chain claiming some involvement with coordinating the next Regatta.
The lack of event dates or other information at such a late point in the summer raises questions about the legitimacy of these websites, which also feature sign-ups for vendors, sponsors, and volunteers. Previous Regattas usually took place in August (the last Regatta in 2018 ran from Aug. 3-5), and were backed by major sponsors like EQT.
The Guiseppe's webpage claims that the Regatta will be combined with the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival "for an unforgettable celebration" that includes "thrilling boat races along with world-class jazz performances." That detail would seem to shed some light on dates for the 2024 Regatta, given that the Jazz Festival is set to take place from Sept. 19-22 at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.
However, Carolyn McClair, the public relations contact for the August Wilson Center, told Pittsburgh City Paper
via email that "our President Janis Burley said there is no collaboration or 'combining for an unforgettable celebration' between the PIJF and the Regatta."
Adding to the confusion is a "Contact Information" section that calls the event "Guiseppes Pizzeria Regatta 2024."
City Paper
reached out to Guiseppe's by phone and email and filled out a contact form on the Regatta website asking for more details about the event. Neither has responded.
Also unclear is whether or not these websites are soliciting fees from potential vendors applying to appear at what's being promoted as the 2024 Three Rivers Regatta.
The questionable websites harken back to shady dealings that led to the last-minute cancellation of the 2019 Regatta. According to a September 2019 CP story
, LionHeart Event Group, a former Pittsburgh-based company in charge of organizing the Regatta, failed to acquire insurance and the necessary permits for the event. As a result, the Regatta board and local law enforcement "quickly launched investigations of potential criminal wrongdoings on the part of LionHeart," which filed for bankruptcy with "between $500,000 and $1 million in liabilities."
reached out to city and county officials about whether or not permits and other required documents were filed for the 2024 Regatta. Brent Wasko, the public information officer for the Allegheny County Department of Public Works, wrote in an email that "DPW would only receive a permit request if a county-owned bridge or road was going to be used, and we have not received any permit requests for this. In the past, Point State Park, the North Shore, and the rivers (obviously) were used for this event. So, I assume the City of Pittsburgh, [Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources], and the Coast Guard were involved."
Abigail Gardner, the director of communications for Allegheny County, also replied that they "haven’t received any permit requests at the County level."
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources manages Point State Park, where the Regatta once took place. While neither website explicitly states that the Regatta will return to Point State Park, some of the promotional imagery depicts boats in and around the waterways Downtown, implying that the location will be used.
However, Wesley Robinson, press secretary for the DCNR, tells CP
that no permits are being processed to host the Regatta at the park. "We're not aware of the event at all," says Robinson.
CP
also reached out to the office of Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey but has yet to receive a response.
This story will be updated as further details come to light.