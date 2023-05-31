Queer joy without commercialism: how to celebrate this June | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Illustration: Lucy Chen

The first Pride was a riot led by trans people of color, but since then, Pride has, in some cases, fallen prey to commercial interests. Certain companies have been known to add rainbows to their logos and push Pride-themed products, hoping we’ll forget that they are simultaneously funding anti-LGBTQ efforts and politicians. Let’s remind ourselves what Pride is really supposed to be about — queer history and solidarity. Here are some ways to place community over corporations, and make space for queer joy with your friends.



Queer movie night

Invite friends over for some good company and a good movie — everyone can bring snacks or some wine — and put on a film that celebrates the LGBTQ community. Movies like Paris is Burning, Anything’s Possible and Portrait of a Lady on Fire are great choices, but there are plenty to pick from. Maybe even throw in some self care? Here’s a recipe for a face mask you can make with ingredients you probably have in your fridge:

1/2 of an avocado

1 tablespoon of honey

1 tablespoon of water

Combine until smooth, apply a thin layer to your face, and wash off when dry!

LGBTQ+ AAPI Day of Visibility picnic on Flagstaff Hill



This year marks the fifth anniversary of LGBTQ+ AAPI Day, and Rangoli Pittsburgh , an organization working to uplift the voices of queer and trans South Asians, along with JADED, is celebrating with this outdoor event. The potluck dinner is on June 1, from 6-9 p.m. Bring a dish and your best pals.

Pride Shabbat



On June 2, attend a Pride Month Erev Shabbat service hosted by Bet Tikvah , a local congregation that is independent and queer-centric. For those interested in coming for the first time, you can DM the organization on Facebook or Instagram, or email them at [email protected]

CommUnity Funday



On June 4, head over to Harold’s Haunt — an inclusive and welcoming “they-bar” located in Millvale — for their CommUnity Funday. On the first Sunday of Pride month, they will be hosting with Glittersty, a local queer artist resource that plans sober pop-ups and events. Play yard or board games, listen to music, hang out on the porch, and enjoy some dietary-inclusive food. The event starts at 2 p.m.

Be gay make zines



When it’s a nice day, take some friends to one of Pittsburgh’s parks and have everyone bring picnic blankets and collage materials. You could make one zine together, or work on your own and share them with each other at the end. Here are some prompts: What does a queer future look like to you? How do you practice tenderness with yourself? Let the manifesting commence.

Pride month community dinner



This weekly delicious soul food dinner is hosted by True T Pittsburgh, a local creative arts organization that celebrates queer and trans people of color. Stop by True T Studios in Bloomfield every Saturday of June from 4-6 p.m. to share a meal and make friends. To learn more, visit True T on Facebook

Pride month book club



Ask some friends if they’d like to read a queer-centered book together and meet up to talk about it at the end of the month. I’d recommend James Baldwin’s, but again, there are tons to choose from . You can check the book out at a public library or buy it from a local independent bookstore.

Alternative Pride fests



On June 25, attend People’s Pride , hosted by SisTers PGH — a Black, trans-led nonprofit that leads community organizing and mutual aid efforts in the city. The march and festival will take place in Swissvale, with live music and vendors. The march starts at 11 a.m., and the festival headliner is R&B/soul singer Durand Bernarr.

DIY outfits for Pride festivities



Going to a pride parade this year? Link up with some friends to make your own colorful, badass outfits. The possibilities are endless: make friendship bracelets, try out makeup looks, paint or draw on each other's jeans, tie dye some shirts. Need inspo? Look up a list of queer codes and flags and invoke their themes and colors.

To find more great Pride events in the city, check out City Paper’s Pride-themed events guide, as well as QBurgh — a local LGBTQ news and community organization.