Pittsburgh’s top Pride events: June 1-30 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Rayni Shiring

Celebrate 50 years of Pride in Pittsburgh at these big events happening all month long.



Thu., June 1

FESTIVAL • BLOOMFIELD/NORTH SIDE/DOWNTOWN/HOMEWOOD

Pittsburgh Pride Revolution will unfold over four neighborhoods, bringing LGBTQ attendees and allies together for an entire weekend of fun. It all kicks off with a street dance party at KLVN Coffee Lab, followed by the Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March & Parade in Downtown, as well as events in the North Side and Bloomfield. Expect plenty of drag, live music, dancing, comedy, and much more. Times vary. Continues through Sun., June 4. Multiple locations. Free. visitpittsburgh.com

SPORTS • NORTH SIDE

Stonewall Alliance and Stonewall Sports Pride 2023. 1 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 4. Allegheny Commons Park. West North Ave., North Side. Registration required. stonewallsportspgh.org

PARTY • OAKLAND

Disco Revolution Pride Party. 7-11 p.m. P Town Bar. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. facebook.com/icandy.pgh

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Pride Celebration with cupcakKe, Maya Universe, Oliver Halo, Lys Scott, SUPA' NXC, and HUNY XO. 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. 18 and over. spiritpgh.com/events

DRAG • ALLENTOWN

Gaytanic Panic: A Celebration of Queer Hysteria. 8:30 p.m. Doors at 7:30 p.m. Black Forge. 1206 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $15. BYOB. blackforgecoffee.com

Fri., June 2

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE

Pride Week at Row House Cinema. Showtimes vary. Continues through Thu., June 8. 4115 Butler St., Lawrencevlle. $12.57. rowhousecinema.com

Sat., June 3

OUTDOORS • BLOOMFIELD



.

click to enlarge Photo: Marilyn Hue Ava Max at Pride on the Shore

FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE

Pride on the Shore returns to Stage AE with a full lineup of national and local acts ready to start this celebratory month off right. See live performances from music artists Ava Max, JORDY, Betty Who, and FLETCHER, as well as drag queens and award-winning DJ Dave Audé. Dance all night on the Sam Adams Party Deck or visit the various booths run by sponsors and LGBTQ organizations. Tickets are selling out so get yours before it’s too late. 3 p.m. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $69.50. prideontheshorepgh.com

PARTY • LAWRENCEVILLE

UHAUL Disco and Jellyfish present Squirt. 4-10 p.m. Under the 40th St. Bridge, Lawrencville. $10. All ages. instagram.com/uhauldisco

MARKET • HOMESTEAD

Heart-Eyes in Homestead. 7-10 p.m. Voodoo Brewing. 205 East Ninth Ave., Homestead. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. All ages. voodoobreweryhomestead.simpletix.com

Sun., June 4

DRAG • STRIP DISTRICT

Steel City Drag Brunch: Pride Edition. 1 p.m. Seating at 12 p.m. Aslin Beer Co. 1801 Smallman St., Strip District. $20-120. aslinbeer.com

PARTY • SHADYSIDE

Pride Closing Party with Jan Sport. 4-11 p.m. 5801 Video Lounge & Cafe. 5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. $10. facebook.com/5801VideoLounge/events

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of VH1/Viacom International Inc. Pride Closing Party with Jan Sport at 5801 Video Lounge & Cafe

Thu., June 8

FESTIVAL • ASPINWALL

Aspinwall Pride in the Park. 5-8 p.m. Allegheny RiverTrail Park. 285 River Ave., Aspinwall. Free. Registration required. All ages. fcprideinthepark.com

Fri., June 9

SPORTS • NORTH SIDE

Pride Night at PNC Park. 7:05 p.m. 115 Federal St., North Side. $23-40. mlb.com

Sat., June 10

PROM • NORTH SIDE

The Andy Warhol Museum welcomes LGBTQ youth to a prom event made specifically for them. Touted as the the “largest affirming prom in Southwestern Pennsylvania,” the LGBTQ+ Youth Prom: Andy’s Exploding Plastic Prom encourages attendees ranging in age from 13 to 20 to embrace this year’s rock n’ roll theme as they enjoy dancing, silkscreen printing, and other activities. Dinner is included. 6-10 p.m. Doors at 5:45 p.m. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Free. Registration required. warhol.org

click to enlarge Photo: Sean Carroll LGBTQ+ Youth Prom: Andy’s Exploding Plastic Prom at The Andy Warhol Museum

Sun., June 11

MARKET • LARIMER

Queer Craft Market Crafts and Drafts. 12-4 p.m. East End Brewing. 147 Julius St., Larimer. Free. All ages. eastendbrewing.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of East End Brewing Queer Crafts and Drafts at East End Brewing

Sat., June 17

FESTIVAL • LAWRENCEVILLE

Lawrenceville Pride. 12-4 p.m. Multiple locations, Lawrenceville. Free. All ages. lvpgh.com/pride

ROLLER DERBY • CHESWICK

For a different Pride experience, head to the Pittsburgh Indoor Sports Arena for a special roller derby event. The Roller Derby Pride Bout Double Header presents two bouts, with the Steel Hurtin' taking on the Burning River All Stars, and the Steel Beamers going head-to-head with the Burning River HazMat Crew. 2 p.m. 22 Rich Hill Road, Cheswick. $15, free for kids under 10. All ages. steelcityrollerderby.org

Sat., June 24

FESTIVAL • MILLVALE

Pride Millvale. 12 p.m.. Multiple locations. Millvale. Free. All ages. Pridemillvale.org

FESTIVAL • VANDERGRIFT

Vandergrift PRIDE in the Park. 12-8 p.m. Kennedy Park. Jackson Ave., Vandergift. Free. All ages. facebook.com/vanderpride

FESTIVAL • DORMONT

Dormont Spark/Pride. 3-9 p.m. Multiple locations. Potomac Avenue, Dormont. Free. All ages. facebook.com/DormontCDC/events

Sun., June 25

FESTIVAL • SWISSVALE

People's Pride PGH presents Swissvale Pride 2023. 10 a.m. Dickson Elementary. 7301 Schoyer Ave., Swissvale. Free. All ages. sisterspgh.org

Fri., June 30

MARKET • HIGHLAND PARK

Queer Craft Market. 5:30-9 p.m. Union Project. 801 N. Negley Ave., Highland Park. Free. All ages. instagram.com/queercraftmarket

FESTIVAL • HIGHLAND PARK

Family Pride Night. 6-9 p.m. Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. $25. pittsburghzoo.org

MUSIC/DANCE • DOWNTOWN

Learn the art of voguing during Pride and Joy at August Wilson African American Cultural Center. The art form — an underground dance style popularized by queer Black and Brown communities in 1980s New York City — will play out through a performance by Cordell Jones and a workshop led by Jon Dex Easter III. DJ Icy Pisces will provide music. 7 p.m. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $23. awaacc.org