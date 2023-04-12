Pittsburgh officials prepare to enforce city-wide plastic bag ban | Pittsburgh City Paper

With a citywide ban on single-use plastic bags set to take place in October, Pittsburgh officials are working to get the word out and help businesses and consumers meet the coming change.

In spring of 2022, City Council passed a bill setting in motion a total ban on the distribution of plastic bags by retailers. While the ban was initially set to take effect in April 2023, Mayor Ed Gainey’s office announced last month it will be delayed to give officials more time to roll out the plan.

“It is critical for the success of this major initiative that the city is prepared to best help businesses and consumers make the transition,” Gainey said in a March 23 statement announcing the delay.

Councillor Erika Strassburger, the bill’s prime sponsor, says, though simple in theory, the process of ensuring every store in the city can make the transition involves a complex series of logistics.

“We’re really hoping that this six-month delay will help us with education on this bill in every possible way, including strategic and equitable education,” Strassburger tells Pittsburgh City Paper.

Strassburger says the challenge is not so much with onboarding larger chains like Giant Eagle but with ensuring small, independent stores are equipped to make the change.

To bridge those gaps with resources and education, the Department of Public Works is hiring a dedicated program coordinator, Strassburger says.

“What we’ve seen from other cities is that you need at least one full-time position just to field all the questions in the box,” Strassburger tells City Paper. “It needs to be one person who's dedicated to making a database, managing a website, answering questions, like ‘do businesses have to collect tax on the revenue they collect from paper bags?’”

Despite the challenges, Strassburger noted the ban moved ahead with full council support and was drafted with input from a range of advocates, businesses, and labor groups.

Plastic bags are notoriously slow to deteriorate and are difficult to recycle. Once in effect, the ban is expected to eliminate more than 100 million bags from circulating annually.

What you need to know

Do I need to bring my own bags when I go shopping?

When the ban takes effect, shoppers will be allowed to use bags they’ve brought into the store, although retailers will also be permitted to distribute paper bags at a minimum cost of 10 cents. Shoppers taking home minimal items are encouraged to skip a bag altogether.

Are there restrictions on what bags I can bring?

The ordinance does not prohibit shoppers from using any kind of bag — including non-recycled plastic — provided they have brought them into the store.

Will the city distribute reusable bags?

In passing the ban last spring, council also committed to a pilot program that would allow for “purchase, donation, and distribution of reusable bags by individuals and organizations.” Strassburger said this will be led by the program coordinator and likely will focus on communities and neighborhoods with the greatest needs.

I own a small business. How do I comply?

Before the ban takes effect, the Department of Public Works will launch a website with information and resources for shoppers and retailers. A dedicated program coordinator will also be available to answer questions and offer solutions.