PedalPGH marks 30 years of making Pittsburgh streets safer for everyone | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Photo: Murphy Moschetta/Courtesy of BikePGH
PedalPGH
Over the last three decades, PedalPGH has raised awareness about making city streets safer and more bikeable for everyone. This year, BikePGH celebrates the 30-year milestone of the celebration with what events director Kéya Joseph calls “ a joyful journey through the city's hidden gems, iconic landmarks, and breathtaking views.”
Taking place on Sun., Aug. 27, PedalPGH will take participants from the North Side’s grassy getaway, Allegheny Commons Park, over several different routes, and back again. Bicyclists can choose from the seven-mile BikePGH River Loop, the 25-mile Steel City Media Local Tour, the 40-mile Outside and Grand Tour, or the 62-mile U.S. Steel Epic Endurance Challenge. Both foot-powered and electric-assisted bikes are welcome.
Along the way, riders will find rest stops and first aid stations sponsored by UPMC Health Plan, the event’s main sponsor.
"UPMC Health Plan is honored to once again be the title sponsor of PedalPGH,” says Dr. James Schuster, UPMC Health Plan’s chief medical officer, in a press release. “The event is a great way to get outdoors, enjoy a healthy activity, and experience the region's best new in-city bike infrastructure.”
The ride will conclude with The Finish Line Festival in Allegheny Commons that features free lunch, beer and refreshments, bike-powered cooling misters, entertainment by Shorty’s Pins x Pints, and music from DJ Willionaire.
A maximum of 3,000 riders can register for PedalPGH, which will also serve as a fundraiser for the organization. Currently, less than 800 spots are left. A total sellout would result in $250,000 raised through the ride. BikePGH claims that, since 2012, PedalPGH has raised over $1.5 million for “bicycle and pedestrian advocacy in Pittsburgh.”
click to enlarge
Photo: Murphy Moschetta/Courtesy of BikePGH
PedalPGH
Registration fees for PedalPGH will support BikePGH advocacy and education outreach programs, as well as initiatives that provide resources, traffic calming, and classes for cyclists of all levels.
“You can see the tangible impact of BikePGH's work on our streets everywhere you go, from bike racks to new infrastructure across the city,” says Joseph. She adds that, in partnership with the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, BikePGH has installed over 400 bike racks across the city “in the past two years alone.”
She also highlights the continuing expansions of bike lanes and projects in various neighborhoods, including Morningside, Squirrel Hill, and Downtown, where, in 2022, the organization pushed for upgrades that would help prevent cars from parking illegally
in bike lanes. One accomplishment Joseph points out is the $3.2M project to convert the Allegheny Circle
in the North Side from a four-lane, one-way ring road into a two-way street that includes bike-friendly alterations.
As previously reported by Pittsburgh City Paper
, the project was the brainchild of BikePGH board member Bruce Chan, who wanted to use his skills as an urban designer to “undo some of the urban planning and car-centric mistakes of Pittsburgh's past.”
click to enlarge
Photo: Murphy Moschetta/Courtesy of BikePGH
PedalPGH
Much like with the Allegheny Circle, the PedalPGH route, Joseph says, was designed and executed by experienced riders close to BikePGH.
“BikePGH staff creates all the routes using our on-the-ground knowledge of the best bike routes and connections through the city, while making sure to showcase bike infrastructure new and old,” says Joseph. “A dedicated team of volunteers then helps us test the routes all summer to make tweaks or changes for construction so that every rider experiences a fantastic route on event day.”
PedalPGH. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun., Aug. 27. Allegheny Commons Park. W. Ohio St., North Side. $5-190. pedalpgh.org