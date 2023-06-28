 News Round-up: Smithfield shelter shuttered, Fitzgerald veto falters, a local transit tax bill considered | Pittsburgh City Paper

News Round-up: Smithfield shelter shuttered, Fitzgerald veto falters, a local transit tax bill considered

By and

click to enlarge News Round-up: Smithfield shelter shuttered, Fitzgerald veto falters, a local transit tax bill considered
CP Photo: Lucy Chen
The Smithfield United Church of Christ in Downtown Pittsburgh

NEWS: Shelter shuttered

One of two low-barrier shelters in Pittsburgh closed its doors on June 21, leaving uncertainty for a number of people who were previously staying there.

Allegheny County’s Department of Human Services announced plans to close the shelter inside Smithfield United Church of Christ in late May, stating in a press release that the facility “is not equipped to handle a population during the warm or hot weather months.”

DHS officials insisted they were working on a range of solutions, including expanding capacities at existing facilities and increasing supportive programming for the county’s unhoused population. But advocates have voiced loud opposition, warning that many may remain at risk.

click to enlarge News Round-up: Smithfield shelter shuttered, Fitzgerald veto falters, a local transit tax bill considered
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald

POLITICS: Fitzgerald Overridden

Outgoing Executive Rich Fitzgerald lost a tussle with Allegheny County Council last week over a bill laying out minimum wage standards for county employees.

Fitzgerald first objected to the bill following a committee meeting in May, where it was advanced to the floor. After the legislation cleared council on June 6, Fitzgerald announced he had signed a veto. But when council assembled again on June 20, a two-thirds majority stood behind the bill, overruling Fitzgerald.

The bill in question lays out incremental raises for all salaried and hourly workers, ensuring all would earn a minimum of $20 per hour by January 2026.

Fitzgerald maintains he supports the concept of establishing a minimum wage, but that the power to do so lies solely with his office. In a press release after the veto override, he said he foresaw the result and is seeking expert opinion in pursuit of a possible legal challenge.

click to enlarge News Round-up: Smithfield shelter shuttered, Fitzgerald veto falters, a local transit tax bill considered
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig

NEWS: Transit Tax?

Two new bills proposed in the Pennsylvania legislature could create new public funding income for transit systems in select counties, including Allegheny.

Transit advocates and organizations met outside the state capitol on June 20 to advocate for the bill alongside lawmakers and other stakeholders. The bill would permit Allegheny and Philadelphia Counties, along with five others, to collect up to three additional taxes to aid in funding transportation.

If passed, the legislation could support expansive, safe transit in multiple urban centers. It would also supply additional revenue to help with matching grant applications for federal infrastructure dollars.

Tags

Latest in News

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro affirms support for funding private school vouchers amid budget push

By Katie Meyer of Spotlight PA

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro affirms support for funding private school vouchers amid budget push

Schenley Park's veiled Columbus statue is losing its covering as legal challenges hold up removal

By Matt Petras

Schenley Park's veiled Columbus statue is losing its covering as legal challenges hold up removal

State bill could permit Allegheny County to levy special transit taxes

By August Stephens

State bill could permit Allegheny County to levy special transit taxes

Smithfield shelter will close tomorrow with support from Downtown businesses, despite public outcry

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Smithfield shelter will close tomorrow with support from Downtown businesses, despite public outcry
More »
More News
All News

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 28- 4, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro affirms support for funding private school vouchers amid budget push

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro affirms support for funding private school vouchers amid budget push

By Katie Meyer of Spotlight PA

Schenley Park's veiled Columbus statue is losing its covering as legal challenges hold up removal

Schenley Park's veiled Columbus statue is losing its covering as legal challenges hold up removal

By Matt Petras

Advocates protest PPS policy codifying school officers' authority to charge students

Advocates protest PPS policy codifying school officers' authority to charge students

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Expansion of POGOH bikeshare system could bring new sustainable transit options for locals and visitors

Expansion of POGOH bikeshare system could bring new sustainable transit options for locals and visitors

By August Stephens

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: June 29-July 5

Pittsburgh’s top events:
June 29-July 5
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation