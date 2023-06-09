Judge and jail administration walk out of oversight board meeting, forcing adjournment

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Warden Orlando Harper

This month’s meeting of the Jail Oversight Board was forced to adjourn before business began when a board member walked out in response to a public protest and the jail administration followed suit.



At the end of a typically contentious public comment period on the evening of June 8, a group of four individuals attending the meeting stood and began singing “Mama, Mama, Can’t You See?” a popular protest song. At the previous monthly meeting, two attendees who had been previously incarcerated in the Allegheny County Jail were removed from the meeting by Sheriff’s deputies for singing the same song.

In response, board member and common pleas judge Elliot Howsie made a call for an early adjournment.

“Can we call the meeting?” asked of his fellow board members shortly after the protesters began singing. “I’m gonna call the meeting.”

Howsie made a motion to adjourn and asked twice for someone to second the motion. When no one responded, Howsie stood up and left the room.

Board member and county councilmember Bethany Hallam attempted to stop him departing, saying, “point of order, judge Howsie cannot adjourn the meeting without a second. You don’t have a choice!”

County Manager Steve Pilarski, whom Chief Executive Rich Fitzgerald sends to the meeting as his designee, and board member Sheriff Kevin Krause left soon after amid shouts of disapproval from the public. The board’s governing statute does not formally permit Fitzgerald to send a designee.

Hallam then attempted to run the rest of the meeting herself before noticing the jail administration had also left.

“Does anyone know where the jail administration went?” Hallam asked attendees. “Did they leave the building?”

Video footage of the meeting shows that Warden Orlando Harper stood up and prepared to leave before Howsie left his chair.

Kyna James, an organizer with the Alliance for Police Accountability and participant in the protest tells Pittsburgh City Paper the protest was planned ahead of time to convey frustration and anger that the oversight board has failed to act on repeated reports of unsanitary conditions, medical neglect, excessive use of force, and frequent deaths at the Allegheny County Jail.

“We come here time and time again, month after month. We respectfully listen, and nothing happens,” she says.

Other meeting attendees also expressed frustration with Howsie’s behavior and what they described as the oversight board’s chronic dysfunction.

Brian Englert, president of the jail’s correctional officers union, described Howsie’s behavior in a conversation with City Paper as “disrespectful,” and “not how government works.”

“You have a judge here, and when they get hurt feelings, they leave. If they can’t deal with public comment from the people that pay them, or if they don’t know how to run a meeting properly, [Howsie] should not be the presiding judge on the committee,” Englert said.

County Councilmember Olivia Bennett, who attended the meeting as a member of the public to learn more about the jail’s recent extended lockdown, which jail officials say was prompted by a series of nonfatal drug overdoses, tells City Paper that the problem lies with Fitzgerald, who has been frequently criticized for failing to attend meetings.

The statutes governing the oversight board mandate that the county executive be a member of the board and does not say that they may send a designee in their stead. In contrast, the president judge and the president of county council, also mandated board members, are permitted to send designees.

“You have people on the board that don't even belong on the board, because they're proxies for people who don't even have the ability to have proxies,” Bennett says, referring to Pilarski. “If the [Fitzgerald] administration thinks that they’re above the law, then why do we think we need to abide by it as well? He’s not leading by example.”

A spokesperson for Fitzgerald declined to comment on the matter. Howsie did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Hallam tells City Paper that, although she is frustrated by the board’s refusal to act and by Howsie’s unilateral decision to end the meeting, her focus is on those housed within the jail.

“I’m frustrated and the members of the public are frustrated. And the people inside the jail are not just frustrated, they are sick, they are not being taken care of, they're hungry, and they are dying,” she says.