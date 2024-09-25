Icelandair’s new direct flights from Pittsburgh have been a hit with locals

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh International Airport An Icelandair jet taxis toward the runway.

This month marks the start of aurora borealis viewing in Iceland, a country that offers some of the best northern lights shows in the world. Now, Pittsburghers have a direct flight to get there — in under six hours, no less.



On May 16, Icelandair launched direct service to Keflavík International Airport, providing opportunities not just to explore what has become one of the hottest (and coldest) travel destinations, but also to connect to more destinations in Europe. Between Icelandair and British Airways, all of Europe has been opened to Pittsburghers.

Bob Kerlik, director of public affairs for Pittsburgh International Airport, says that, based on data for May and June, top destinations via Reykjavík were Germany, France, and the U.K. He says that more than half of passengers who fly Icelandair are connecting beyond Iceland.

“The nonstop flight from Pittsburgh to Iceland has been very popular with passengers, and the feedback we’ve received is that it’s the most convenient way to get to Iceland — a popular tourist destination in its own right — while also providing easy, one-stop access to other markets in Europe,” Kerlik tells Pittsburgh City Paper. “Coupled with British Airways’ nonstop flight to London, Pittsburghers this summer had daily nonstop access to Europe.”

It's a change that has been a long time coming. Once a major hub for US Airways, which moved on in 2004, PIT has spent years focusing on local flights versus international connections. British Airways resumed its London flights in 2019, but it wasn’t until this May’s addition of Icelandair that Pittsburghers were provided a second way to conveniently reach Europe.

“Pittsburgh was an underserved market with a demand for International travel,” says Michael Raucheisen, communications manager for Icelandair. “It also opened a new region of the U.S. for European travelers. Icelandair sees a lot of potential in the ’Burgh, and we have been pleased with the response and enthusiasm from the local community.”

Icelandair is operating four weekly flights to Reykjavík through Oct. 27, then will break for the winter months before resuming service in May 2025. The seasonal operation, in conjunction with British Airway’s six weekly flights to London, means that Pittsburghers can travel to Europe seven days a week from May through October. This is the greatest transatlantic capacity Pittsburgh has seen since 2018, according to Kerlik, who adds that “as a result of the Icelandair flight, additional service on British Airways and other new destinations, international passengers year-to-date through August are up nearly 32%.”

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh International Airport Icelandair and PIT representatives celebrate the inauguration of Icelandair’s direct flights from Pittsburgh.

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh International Airport Icelandair flight crew

Raucheisen says that ticket sales to Iceland have been strong — after all, the country commands its own interest as a bucket list destination. Kerlik confirms the popularity of the new route. “There has been strong interest for this flight, and year-over-year, demand to Iceland has significantly increased thanks to the convenient nonstop service,” he says.

The unique Icelandair Stopover option — an opportunity to see it all — attracts even more travelers. “This gives passengers traveling onward to our other European destinations the opportunity to stopover in Iceland for up to seven nights at no additional airfare, en route,” Raucheisen explains.

So, what can passengers expect on an Icelandair flight from Pittsburgh?

The average round trip economy-class cost for September and October is about $720. Upgrading to Icelandair’s first class ticket, known as Saga Premium, will cost about $3,000. Despite the jump in price, it’s a popular choice because of its extensive perks.

Saga passengers are allotted two checked bags (instead of one) with access to the Saga Premium line upon arrival to the airport. Bags can be checked in a few minutes, and Fast Track security bypasses long lines through TSA.

Saga passengers also have airport lounge access on both ends. At Keflavík International Airport’s lounge, that means local cuisine, Icelandic liquors, comfortable seating, showers, and changing rooms. Priority boarding and premium seats lead to immediate service that continues throughout the flight. In-flight meals are elevated well above the norm, with dishes like prawns with shaved truffle, arctic char with lobster sauce, and chocolate and coconut cake. Flight attendants shake custom martinis and indulge passengers with handmade truffles and gourmet snack mix. And it’s no surprise that entertainment options include movies showcasing Iceland to get travelers even more excited about their trip.

While passengers rush to book these flights before the close of the season, the economic impact is undeniable.

Kerlik explains, “Air service development is economic development for the region — particularly international service. The airport is the region’s gateway to the world. Being more globally connected helps increase Pittsburgh’s profile, which has tangible economic and tourism benefits.” He adds that Icelandair’s Pittsburgh-to-Reykjavík route is projected to generate approximately $9 million in annual economic impact to the region.

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh International Airport An Icelandair jet taxis toward the runway.

And that is likely to grow. Raucheisen confirms that one of Icelandair’s goals is to respond to the city’s growing demand with year-round service, opening up the possibility that soon, Pittsburghers can see the northern lights all winter, just a short flight away.