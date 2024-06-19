Feel good all summer by trying these unique local wellness experiences

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Monique Mead Sound Healing at the Awareness and Wellness Center (AWC) of Pittsburgh, led by Monique Mead

Wellness should feel good, and does anything feel better than having some fun? Say goodbye to the typical spa day and hello to cool, quirky adventures that will leave you laughing and feeling refreshed. From floating in anti-gravity pods to practicing yoga with unexpected companions, these unconventional escapades are turning self-care on its head in the best way possible. Ready to dive in?



Pittsburgh offers a plethora of unique ways to chill out this sunny season. Get ready to laugh, unwind, and maybe even question your sanity a little — this is wellness, but not as you know it.

An anti-gravity experience at Levity Float Studio

2635 Murray Ave, Squirrel Hill

Ever dreamed of floating weightlessly like an astronaut? Take a vacation from gravity and embrace the float life at Levity Float Studio . So, what exactly is Flotation Therapy, you ask? Picture this: you, lounging in a pod filled with water so buoyant, it's like your own personal anti-gravity chamber. It's like drifting in a cloud but with the bonus of Epsom salt-infused water that works wonders for your skin and muscles. We're talking relaxation on a whole new level — no yoga mat required.

Forest Bathing at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

799 Pinkerton Run Rd., Oakdale

From forest bathing sessions that'll leave you feeling zen AF to drum circles inspired by insects (yes, really), there's never a dull moment at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden . A few notches higher than traditional nature walks, Forest Bathing is all about slow, sensory-based walks in the woods surrounded by buzzing bees, fluttering butterflies, and maybe even a few larger-than-life bugs. It's like a scene straight out of Alice in Wonderland , minus the tea party (though there’s plenty of that, too, at the gorgeous canopy cafe). Led by their forest therapy guide, Doug Jones (no, not that Doug Jones), these walks are all about soaking in the healing power of nature. Beyond relaxation, this is also about connection — connecting with nature, with yourself, and with your fellow forest bathers. It's a chance to slow down, unplug, and just be in the moment.





Massage away the stress at Spa Jema

117 First Ave., Downtown

OK, OK, we promised no spas, but hear us out — there’s always an exception. Dive into relaxation at Spa Jema , hidden away in a charming 1860s building in the Golden Triangle. Need to hit peak zen? Try the Jema Fusion massage; for those knots that just won’t quit, deep tissue integration is the magic bullet. Couples can double their fun with side-by-side massages, and if melting stress is the goal, hot stone therapy is the ticket.

Goat Yoga at Freedom Farms

795 Pittsburgh Rd., Butler

When it comes to summer fitness, Freedom Farms offers one of the most udderly (ha) delightful experiences around. Goat yoga is like regular yoga, but with a twist — and not just the twisty poses. Imagine doing your best downward dog while a mischievous little goat hops onto your back for a better view of the world. Reap in the benefits of physical exercise, fresh air, and animal therapy all rolled into one. After your hour of yoga, it's time to mosey on over to the tasting area for some wine or beer, cheese, and, of course, more goat snuggles.

A Sonic Adventure at the Awareness and Wellness Center (AWC) of Pittsburgh

5541 Walnut St., Shadyside

In Shadyside’s bustling shopping district, the Awareness and Wellness Center (AWC) of Pittsburgh offers Sound Healing led by Monique Mead , a concert violinist and CMU professor. This is a full-blown sonic adventure; sound healing utilizes instruments like singing bowls to induce relaxation and balance in both body and mind. By harnessing soothing vibrations, it can alleviate stress, diminish pain, and enhance overall well-being. Settle into one of the decadently comfortable bean bag loungers (yes, you read that right) at the light-filled, lavender-scented studio and let Mead’s masterful touch guide you into a state of deep relaxation with violin melodies and resonant singing bowls.

Groove into Wellness at the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

2900 Liberty Ave., Strip District.

At PBT Dance & Wellness , seriousness is strictly optional and dancers of all stripes are welcomed. Under the guidance of their fearless educators, it's less about perfect pirouettes and more about finding your groove. Barre? Yoga? Cardio? Take your pick and get ready to bust a move.

Meditate with Monks at the Oakmont Carnegie Library

700 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont

Forget about sitting cross-legged on a mountaintop. The weekly meditation sessions by the monks from the Pittsburgh Buddhist Center are where the real magic happens, whether you're joining them in person or tuning in online. They host in-person Tuesday evening sessions at the Oakmont Carnegie Library . The best part? They’re free to the public, though donations are welcome.

Illustrated Nature Journaling at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

1 Schenley Dr., Oakland

Unleash your inner Bob Ross meets David Attenborough at the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens . Led by watercolor wizard Leslie Fehling , this four-week class offers a journey into the wild world of illustrated nature journaling , with plenty of tips, tricks, and inspiration along the way. Plus, you'll even get to create your very own accordion-fold nature journal. Whether you're a seasoned artist or your last masterpiece was a stick figure family on the fridge, Fehling's class is sure to get your creative juices flowing.