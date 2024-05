An ode to Pittsburgh's pigeons, some of whom you might not know are pigeons

click to enlarge Photo: Mike Faix Nicobar Pigeon at the National Aviary

Watching the birds in my backyard, I’ve become endeared to the city’s pigeons. Frequent visitors, they’re colorful, strong fliers, uniquely adapted to their environment, and even former war heroes , prized for their homing ability.’s own mascot is among their proud ranks — Nellie Fly, named for the pioneering journalist who flew around the world.City pigeons have become so associated with urban life that it’s easy to forget they're only one species in a large family of birds — some of whom also live in Pittsburgh.“People think of the pigeon like it's that thing on the sidewalk, and that is just not the whole story by any means,” says Bob Mulvihill, ornithologist at the National Aviary.In fact, Nellie and her siblings belong to the taxonomic order Columbiformes, part of a “hugely diverse” bird family that includes over 350 species of doves and pigeons. Mulvihill explains that ornithologists use the terms pigeon and dove more or less interchangeably, though doves tend to be smaller in size.