All the Pittsburgh news you missed this week (May 10-17) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Illustration: Lucy Chen District Attorney Steve Zappala

POLITICS: Zappala Zapped



The Washington, D.C.-based law firm Civil Rights Corps joined two Pennsylvania law professors in filing an ethics complaint against District Attorney Stephen Zappala. It asks a state disciplinary board to investigate media reports alleging that Zappala's decisions about whether and how to bring charges were influenced by personal grudges and political gain.

The media reports cited in the complaint included a 2021 incident in which Zappala directed prosecutors not to offer plea deals to clients of an attorney that criticized the DA's office, and allegations that Zappala's line prosecutors were instructed not to withdraw weak charges because he lost the Democratic Committee endorsement in the 2023 primary race for District Attorney.



UPDATE: Weds, May 17, 9:20 a.m.:

Zappala lost to the county’s top public defender, Matt Dugan, during yesterday’s Democratic Primary.

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham The site of the Shell ethane cracker plant under construction in Monaca in 2018

ENVIRONMENT: Shell sued

Less than a year after launching, the giant Shell cracker plant in Beaver County was hit last week by a lawsuit alleging the facility has repeatedly violated state and federal environmental laws, and has failed to demonstrate proper remedial plans.

Since going live last fall, the sprawling plastic production site has been cited multiple times by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protect for generating more harmful emissions than its permit allows on a rolling year-long basis. The Clean Air Council, an environmental advocacy group, says the company’s apparent failure to address the underlying problems threatens the surrounding environment and presents a perpetual health risk to local residents.

“The repeated and ongoing CAA and APCA violations at the Plant harm the health and disrupt the lives of the Council’s members and other individuals who live, go to school, recreate, and work near the Plant,” the complaint alleges.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Allegheny County Jail

NEWS: Jail Deaths

James Washington, 42, died last week after being found unconscious in Allegheny County Jail's intake unit two days after he was brought to the jail by a local police department. Although the cause of his death was not disclosed, the jail said in a press release that drug screens indicated the presence of opioids, cocaine, and other drugs.

Jail Oversight Board member Bethany Hallam wrote in a Twitter thread that incarcerated individuals who witnessed Washington's medical emergency told her he lay unconscious on the floor for "several hours" as witnesses tried to get him medical attention.

Last week, Damon Leroy Kayes, 54, became the second incarcerated person to die this year at Renewal, Inc., a detention center in downtown Pittsburgh that receives county funding. Kayes was in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the time of his death.

NEWS: Budget Input

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is seeking community input on public spending allocations as he and his administration begin to prepare the 2024 budget proposal.

In the coming weeks, officials will hold a series of community meetings across the city, where residents can learn more about some of the spending proposals in consideration. Residents can indicate their preferences by filling out an online survey at the city’s website: engage.pittsburghpa.gov.

Public meetings are scheduled for the following times.



SOUTH

Wed., May 17 at 6 p.m.

Phillips Recreation Center, 201 Parkfield St.



NORTH

Thu., May 18 at 6 p.m.

Manchester Citizens Corporation Center, 1319 Allegheny Ave.



WEST

Thu., June 1 at 6 p.m.

Sheraden Senior Center, 720 Sherwood Ave.



EAST

Wed., June 7 at 6 p.m.

Homewood Senior Center, 7321 Frankstown Ave.