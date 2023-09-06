 Pittsburgh's top events: Sept. 7-13 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh's top events: Sept. 7-13

click to enlarge Pittsburgh's top events: Sept. 7-13
Photo: Courtesy of Contemporary Craft
Climate Awakening: Crafting a Sustainable Future at Contemporary Craft

Thu., Sept. 7

FILM • DOWNTOWN
Film Pittsburgh searches the world for the best films about people living with disabilities and brings them here for the ReelAbilities festival. The annual event returns with five feature films and 14 short films, all ranging from documentaries to animation, and all screening in person at Point Park University’s Pittsburgh Playhouse and virtually. The festival also includes an art exhibit, guest speakers, and other programming. Continues through Wed., Sept. 13. 350 Forbes Ave,., Downtown. $5-150. filmpittsburgh.org

ART • GARFIELD
Paint N’ Sip with Victoria Jennings. 6-8 p.m. Black Cat Market. 5135 Penn Ave., Garfield. $40, includes painting supplies and non-alcoholic beverages. BYOB. blackcatmarketpgh.com

THEATER • HILL DISTRICT
Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company presents Joe Turner’s Come and Gone. 7 p.m. Continues through Sat., Sept. 9. August Wilson House. 1727 Bedford Ave., Hill District. $26-45. pghplaywrights.org

Fri., Sept. 8

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh, I choose you! Trainers will gather at David L. Lawrence Convention Center for the Pokémon Championship series, a whole weekend dedicated to the best players of the Pokémon Go! video game and card game. See participants battle for cash prizes, scholarships, gift cards, and a chance to qualify for the Pokémon World Championships in Honolulu, Hawaii. In addition to the tournaments, spectators of all ages can enjoy retro video games, livestreams, vendors, and more. 12 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 10. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $15. pittsburghcc.com

FESTIVAL • SHADYSIDE
A Fair in the Park. 1-7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 10. Mellon Park. 1047 Shady Ave., Shadyside. Free. All ages. craftsmensguild.org

FESTIVAL • GREEN TREE
Meeting of the Marked Tattoo Culture Festival. 2-10 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 10. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh - Green Tree. 500 Mansfield Ave., Green Tree. $20, free for kids 14 and under. tattoopgh.com

FESTIVAL • RANKIN
Experience traditional Celtic music, food, literature, and more when the Pittsburgh Irish Festival takes over the Carrie Blast Furnaces. This year, the annual cultural event includes live entertainment from harpists, pipers, comedians, and step dancers, a marketplace full of Irish trinkets, and a sampling of Irish whiskey and beer. Take a tour of Carrie Furnaces, throw some axes, or meet various Irish dog breeds during this big weekend happening. 4-11 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 10. 801 Carrie Furnace Blvd., Rankin. $10-60, free for kids 12 and under. pghirishfest.org

ART • LAWRENCEVILLE
Climate Awakening: Crafting a Sustainable Future Opening Reception. 5:30-8 p.m. Continues through Jan. 13, 2024. Contemporary Craft. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. contemporarycraft.org

click to enlarge Pittsburgh's top events: Sept. 7-13

MUSIC • BURGETTSTOWN
Shinedown, Spiritbox, and Papa Roach. 6:40 p.m. The Pavilion at Star Lake. 665 Route 18. Burgettstown. Tickets start at $22. burgettstownpavilion.net

FILM • DOWNTOWN
The Elephant 6 Recording Co. 7:30 p.m. Continues on Sun., Sept. 10. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
The Bones of J.R. Jones with Benjamin Dakota Rogers. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $20. 21 and over. opusoneproductions.com

MUSIC • MILLVALE
Deerhoof with Murder for Girls. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $20. opusoneproductions.com

click to enlarge Pittsburgh's top events: Sept. 7-13
Photo: Mike Bridavsky
Deerhoof at Mr. Smalls Theatre

Sat., Sept. 9

POP-UP • MT. LEBANON
Crafts and Drafts Pop-Up. 12-3 p.m. East End Brewing Taproom. 651 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon. Free. eastendbrewing.com

FESTIVAL • LAWRENCEVILLE
Spirit Summer Recess Festival and After Party. 2 p.m.-2 a.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Outdoor festival free from 2-5 p.m. and $5 after 5 p.m., $10-15 for the indoor after party. spiritpgh.com

FESTIVAL • MT. OLIVER
Hilltop Harvest Festival. 3-6 p.m. 150 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver. Free. All ages. mtoliver.com

ART • SHARPSBURG
Otherworldly: Artist Reception. 5 p.m. Continues through Oct. 29. ZYNKA Gallery. 904 Main St., Sharpsburg. Free. zynkagallery.com

FESTIVAL • SOUTH SIDE
The Bash. 5:30 p.m. City Theatre. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $100-250. citytheatre.culturaldistrict.org

LIT • POINT BREEZE
Staring Contest: Essays about Eyes discussion with author Joshua James Amberson, Patrick McGinty, and Candace Jane Opper. 6-8 p.m. Bottom Feeder Books. 415 Gettysburg St., Point Breeze. Free. bottomfeederbooks.com

Sun., Sept. 10

DRAG • BLOOMFIELD
Drag Brunch. 11 a.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. $20-220. tracebloomfield.com

KIDS • OAKLAND
Kids Day. 12-4 p.m. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. pittsburghparks.org

click to enlarge Pittsburgh's top events: Sept. 7-13
Photo: Evelyn Freja
Aaron Diehl in Songs of Black America

Mon., Sept. 11

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Flutist Brandon Patrick George and pianist Aaron Diehl join forces for Songs of Black America, a program described as celebrating the “rich lineage of Black American composers.” Presented at the Pittsburgh Playhouse by Chamber Music Pittsburgh, the performance will highlight works by Valerie Coleman, Undine Smith Moore, Florence Price, William Grant Still, and Mary Lou Williams, as well as by George, Diehl, and Grammy Award–winning American jazz pianist Sullivan Fortner. 7:30 p.m. 350 Forbes Ave,., Downtown. $35-53. chambermusicpittsburgh.org

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT
Jill Sobule. 8 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $15-25. pittsburgh.citywinery.com

Tue., Sept. 12

MUSIC • NEW KENSINGTON
Uada, Ghost Bath, and Cloak. 6 p.m. Preserving Underground. 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. preservingconcerts.com

Wed., Sept. 13

WORKSHOP • OAKLAND
Pollinator Gardens for the Anthropocene with Claudia West and Harland Patch. 6-8 p.m. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Park, Oakland. $18-20. phipps.conservatory.org

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Blending Genre & Perspective Through Sound with Kinetic. 7-8:30 p.m. Alphabet City. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. cityofasylum.org

