Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 5-11

click to enlarge Photo: Anita Buzzy Prentiss The Pillow Project presents The Long Dream at August Wilson African American Cultural Center

Thu., Sept. 5



LIT • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures presents Jan Beatty. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. pittsburghlectures.org

MUSIC • OAKLAND

Calliope presents The Grubbs. 7 p.m. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free., $15 suggested donation. calliopehouse.org

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Harris Theater explores a very different kind of final frontier with screenings of The Time Masters. The 1982 sci-fi feature by French animator René Laloux follows the fantastic, perilous space adventures of an orphaned boy, who, along the way, encounters angels and monsters, and beings able to bend reality. Fans of cult cinema and Mœbius should not miss this on the big screen. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Tue., Sept. 10. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org

Fri., Sept. 6

FESTIVAL • SHADYSIDE

A Fair in the Park. 1-7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 8. Mellon Park. Fifth Ave. and Shady Ave., Shadyside. craftsmensguild.org

FESTIVAL • RANKIN

Pittsburgh Irish Festival. 4-11 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 8. Carrie Blast Furnaces. 801 Carrie Furnace Blvd., Rankin. $10-24, free for kids 12 and under. pghirishfest.org

MUSIC • OAKLAND

Meghan Trainor: Timeless Tour with Chris Olsen. 6:30 p.m. Petersen Events Center. 3719 Terrace St., Oakland. Tickets start at $24. peterseneventscenter.com

DANCE • DOWNTOWN

The Pillow Project dance company marks its 20th anniversary with a deeply personal work from its founding artistic director Jaka Pearl Porter (formerly Pearlann Porter). The Long Dream is described as exploring in dance, and in Porter’s own spoken narrative, “the evolution of their work, and now their identity.” Experience this combination of movement, spoken word, and “sweeping symphonic music” at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 8 p.m. Doors at 7:15 p.m. Continues through Sat., Sept. 7. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15-20. pillowproject.org

MUSIC • MILLVALE

Martyna and the Sinners with Capono. 8 p.m. Poetry Lounge. 313 North Ave., Millvale. $5. poetrymillvale.com

MUSIC • NUPTOWN

Nicki Minaj: Pink Friday 2 World Tour. 9 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $56. ppgpaintsarena.com

Sat., Sept. 7

OUTDOORS • DOWNTOWN

2024 Pittsburgh Recovery Walk: More Than Just a Walk. 9 a.m. 1201 Waterfront Pl., Downtown. Free. Registration required. pghrecoverywalk.org

COMMUNITY • MILLVALE

Stitch-A-Thon. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Millvale Community Library. 213 Grant Ave., Millvale. Free. givebutter.com/millvale-community-library

SPORTS • ALLISON PARK

F.N.B. Corporation presents the Family House Polo Match. 11 a.m. Gates open at 10 a.m. Hartwood Acres. 4000 Middle Rd., Allison Park. $51.25-147.68, free for kids 12 and under. familyhouse.org

ART • DOWNTOWN

Kim Bond: We Are Not Alone. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Jan. 12, 2025. 707 Gallery. 707 Penn Ave., Downtown. trustarts.org

FAIR • LAWRENCEVILLE

Housing For All Resource Fair. 12:30-3:30 p.m. Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania. 118 52nd St., Lawrenceville. Free. instagram.com/lvilleunited

PARTY • HOMESTEAD

The Glitterbox Theater Grand Reopening. 1 p.m.-1 a.m. Glitterbox Theater. 210 W. Eighth Ave., Homestead. Free. theglitterboxtheater.com

Sun., Sept. 8

MARKET • NORTH SIDE

Misfit Market. 12-4 p.m. Allegheny City Brewing. 507 Foreland St., North Side. Free. instagram.com/alleghenycitybrewing

OPERA • DOWNTOWN

The scandalous life of a French actress comes to life in the latest production from Pittsburgh Festival Opera. Featuring a full orchestra and “renowned opera stars,” Adriana Lecouvreur is described as following its titular heroine through a dramatic tale of jealousy, deceit, and death by poisoned violets. Be there when this four-part opera from 1902 comes to life on the Carnegie Music Hall stage. 6 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $15-75. pittsburghfestivalopera.org

Mon., Sept. 9

click to enlarge Photo: Peter Beste Mortiis at Preserving Underground

MUSIC • NEW KENSINGTON

Mortiis with Brighter Death Now, Sombre Arcana, and Hillsfar. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Preserving Underground. 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $22-25. preservingconcerts.com

Tue., Sept. 10

click to enlarge Photo: Curtis Knapp Sierra Green and The Giants at City Winery

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

Sierra Green and The Giants. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $20-25. citywinery.com

Wed., Sept. 11

FASHION • DOWNTOWN

Fashion Night in the Backyard with Megan Paullet. 5-7 p.m. Backyard at 8th and Penn. Eighth Ave. and Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

Descendents and Circle Jerks with Surfbort. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $42.50-75. promowestlive.com

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Public Theater presents Dial M for Murder. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 29. O'Reilly Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $56-103. ppt.org

click to enlarge Photo: Joan Marcus Caption: Hamilton at the Benedum Center

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh presents Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 29. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $49-249. trustarts.org