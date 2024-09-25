‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept 25- Oct 2

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Art Book Fair Pittsburgh Art Book Fair at Carnegie Museum of Art

Thu., Sept. 26



FILM • DOWNTOWN

The Substance. 5 p.m. Continues through Thu., Oct. 3. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org

FILM • OAKLAND

Screenshot Asia presents The Cats of Gokogu Shrine. 7 p.m. Frick Fine Arts Building-University of Pittsburgh. 650 Schenley Dr., Oakland. $5-11. screenshot.pitt.edu

TOUR • MUNHALL

Start the spooky season early with a special event hosted by The Battle of Homestead Foundation. Stories Behind the Stones: A Local History Evening with Homestead Cemetery invites participants to experience the last 150 years during a tour of 34 areas across a historic resting place. Join historians Kim Farrah, Kyra Mangold, and Russ Firestone as they highlight notable figures buried on the grounds. 7-8:30 p.m. The Pump House. 880 East Waterfront Dr., Munhall. Free. Registration required. battleofhomestead.org

Fri., Sept. 27

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

Barenaked Ladies with Toad the Wet Sprocket. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Rivers Casino. 777 Casino Dr., North Shore. $79-99. 21 and over. riverscasino.com

FASHION • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Fashion Week Runway Show. 7:30 p.m. Wintergarden at PPG Place. One PPG Pl., Downtown. $25-150. pghfw.com

MUSIC • SHADYSIDE

Chatham Baroque presents A Garden of Harmony: Austrian & German Music for Strings. 7:30 p.m. Calvary Episcopal Church. 315 Shady Ave., Shadyside. $20-45. chathambaroque.org

GAME SHOW • ALLENTOWN

Meet Cute: Cuffing Season with Pittsburgh Personified. 8 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10. bottlerocketpgh.com

FILM • MUNHALL

William Shatner Live with Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $72.75-92.75. librarymusichall.com

THEATER • WEST END

Pittsburgh Musical Theater presents Evil Dead: The Musical. 8:30 p.m. Continues through Sat., Oct. 26. West End Canopy. 327 South Main St., West End. $41.50-46.50. pittsburghmusicals.com

MUSIC • MILLVALE

Soul Coughing. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $35 in advance, $37 at the door. mrsmalls.com

Sat., Sept. 28

TOUR • HAZELWOOD

Guided Walking Tour of Hazelwood with Matthew Jacob and Laura Zurowski of City Steps of Pittsburgh: A History and Guide. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. New France Brewing/Abstract Realm Brewing. 5009 Lytle St., Hazewood. $5. 3riversoutdoor.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Contemporary Craft Community Day at Contemporary Craft

ART • LAWRENCEVILLE

Community Day. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Contemporary Craft. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. All ages. contemporarycraft.org

LIT • OAKLAND

Add some spice to your home library during the Pittsburgh Art Book Fair at Carnegie Museum of Art. The event features over 70 local, national, and international exhibitors selling art books, zines, and rare and out-of-print titles in the museum’s Hall of Sculpture. Attendees can also participate in workshops and discussion around book and zine making, as well as what a press release describes as “publishing as an art practice, art and ecology, and publishing as an act of resistance.” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 29. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free (museum admission not required). All ages. pabf.cargo.site

TOUR • HOMEWOOD

Homewood Cemetery Walk with Prime Stage Theatre. 12-4:30 p.m. The Homewood Cemetery. 1599 S Dallas Ave., Homewood. $20. primestage.com

DANCE • LAWRENCEVILLE

Attack Theatre presents Game Day with the Seven Minute Dance Series. 1-4 p.m. Attack Theatre Studios. 212 45th St., Lawrenceville. Free. attacktheatre.com

PARTY • GREENFIELD

Alternate Histories Studio presents Greenfield Happy Hour. 3-7 p.m. Alternate Histories Studio. 517 Greenfield Ave., Greenfield. Free. All ages. instagram.com/alternatehistories

MARKET • DOWNTOWN

Market Square Night Market with MCG Jazz. 5-10 p.m. Market Square. Downtown. Free. downtownpittsburgh.com

GALA • STRIP DISTRICT

Pittsburgh Opera presents the Diamond Horseshoe Ball. 6-10 p.m. Bitz Opera Factory. 2425 Liberty Ave., Strip District. $55-780. pittsburghopera.org

GALA • OHIO TOWNSHIP

Animal Friends presents Black Tie and Tails. 6:30-10 p.m. Animal Friends. 562 Camp Horne Rd., Ohio Township. $200-500. thinkingoutsidethecage.org

FILM • ALLENTOWN

SUBCINEMA presents Virgin Beasts. 8:30-10:30 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. Little Giant Studio. 100 Asteroid Way, Allentown. $10. subcinema.org

COMEDY • STRIP DISTRICT

Stanzi Potenza: Hot Girl Activism. 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Doors at 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $22-28. citywinery.com

PARTY • LAWRENCEVILLE

brat girls with DJ gun.ray and Boo Barrymore. 9 p.m. Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Sun., Sept. 29

FILM • MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

Silence never sounded so good during a film series taking place at various Pittsburgh venues. The Pittsburgh Silent Film Society presents the Pittsburgh Silent Film Festival, a multi-day event celebrating the early days of cinema. The festival kicks off with a 100th anniversary screening of the 1924 Harold Lloyd comedy Hot Water, followed in subsequent days by He Who Gets Slapped starring Lon Chaney, the early LGBTQ classic Michael, the Austrian film The Hands of Orlac, and more. Each screening includes live musical accompaniment by local acts. Showtimes vary. Continues through Sun., Oct. 6. Multiple locations. pittsburghsilentfilmsociety.org

DANCE • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh Swing Dance Community presents Sunday Swing. 12-3 p.m. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. pittsburghparks.org

OPEN MIC • SEWICKLEY

Autism-Friendly Open Mic. 2-5 p.m. The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center. 418 Walnut St.,Sewickley. Suggested donation. RSVP required. bandtogetherpgh.org

ART • SQUIRREL HILL

Opening Reception: Judy Robinson and Kara Snyder: The Art of Friendship. 3-5 p.m. Continues through Dec. 20. JCC of Greater Pittsburgh: American Jewish Museum. 5738 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. jccpgh.org

COMEDY • HOMESTEAD

Collin Chamberlin. 7 p.m. Doors at 5:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Improv. 166 East Bridge St., Homestead. $20-70. 21 and over. improv.com/pittsburgh

Mon., Sept. 30

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

Sammy Rae and The Friends with Victoria Canal. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $36-86. promowestlive.com

Tue., Oct. 1

MUSIC • GARFIELD

Bark Culture with Elsinore and Boydozer. 7 p.m. Bantha Tea Bar. 5002 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. facebook.com/tcrpsprsnts

click to enlarge Photo: Josh Flores Wale: Every Blue Moon Tour at Roxian Theatre

MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS

Wale: Every Blue Moon Tour. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $31. roxiantheatre.com

Wed., Oct. 2

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Rain City Drive with Belmont, Until I Wake, Siamese, and Nightlife. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $25. thunderbirdmusichall.com