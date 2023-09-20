 Pittsburgh's top events: Sept. 21-27 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh's top events: Sept. 21-27

Pittsburgh's top events: Sept. 21-27
Photo: kgtunney Photography
Pittsburgh CLO presents tick, tick...BOOM!

Thu., Sept. 21

MUSIC • SHADYSIDE
The Consortium presents the Asian Music Series: Tuvergen. 7:30 p.m. First Unitarian Church of Pittsburgh. 605 Morewood Ave., Shadyside. $30. tuvergenband.com

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Devon Gilfillian with Oh He Dead and Different Places in Space. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20. thunderbirdmusichall.com

Fri., Sept. 22

FESTIVAL • WEST MIFFLIN
Phantom Fall Fest. 12-11 p.m. Continues through Oct. 29. Kennywood. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. $29.99-59.99. kennywood.com

DANCE • GARFIELD/LAWRENCEVILLE
Level Up Studios and Make Sure You Have Fun step up with Stomping Grounds, a weekend-long, multi-location battle meant to highlight the best dance artists in the region. Watch competitors pop-and-lock, breakdance, and krump for a chance to be crowned Stomping Grounds Champion. There will also be other happenings, including a mixer and a Q&A featuring Stomping Grounds guest judges, as well as dance workshops. Stomping grounds will take place at Level Up, Mixtape, and Spirit. 5-9 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 24. Multiple locations. Tickets start at $10. leveluppgh.com

 ART • DOWNTOWN
Experience visual art, music, and more during the latest Downtown Gallery Crawl presented by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. The Cultural District invites visitors to be wowed by street magicians, shop at the Market Square Night Market, have a laugh at Arcade Comedy Theater, and dance to various DJs at a silent disco. There will also be new exhibitions at various Downtown galleries, a painting pop-up with Pittsburgh First Lady Michelle Gainey, and more. 5:30-10 p.m. Multiple locations, Downtown. Free. crawl.trustarts.org

 ART • POINT BREEZE
Art on Fire Celebration and Auction. 6-11 p.m. Rockwell Park.7514 Thomas Blvd., Point Breeze. $150. pittsburghglasscenter.org

FILM • LAWRENCVILLE
Freaky Friday Movie Night. 7-11 p.m. Redfishbowl. 4327 Butler St. #200, Lawrenceville. Free. redfishbowl.com

THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh CLO presents tick, tick...BOOM! 7:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 22. CLO Cabaret. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $30-40. pittsburghclo.org
click to enlarge Pittsburgh's top events: Sept. 21-27
Photo: Courtesy of Kennywood
Phantom Fall Fest at Kennywood

Sat., Sept. 23

MARKET • LAWRENCEVILLE
Market House Vintage Market. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lawrenceville Market House. 4112 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. lvmarkethouse.com

TOUR • SOUTH SIDE
DOORS OPEN Pittsburgh: South Side. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. DOP Event Information Center. 23rd Street and Jane Street, South Side. $5-20, free for kids 5 and under. doorsopenpgh.org

FESTIVAL • EVANS CITY
Evans City PumpkinFest. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 24. EDCO Park. East Main St., Evans City. Free. pumpkinfest.evanscityevents.org

FESTIVAL • EAST LIBERTY
EastBurgh Music and Arts Festival. 12-10 p.m. Blue Sky Kitchen and Bar. 211 N. Whitfield St., East Liberty. Free. eatbluesky.com

DANCE • DOWNTOWN
Rocío Molina presents Caída del Cielo. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $15-70. trustarts.org

MUSIC • UPTOWN
Peter Gabriel: i/o The Tour. 8 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $50. ppgpaintsarena.com

Sun., Sept. 24

TOUR • MUNHALL
Rebellious Spirits Day Trip. 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Pump House. 880 E. Waterfront Drive, Munhall. $135. riversofsteel.com

MARKET • WILKINSBURG
The Indie Market. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Workshop PGH. 321 Pennwood Ave., Wilkinsburg. Free. workshop-pgh.square.site

DRAG • MILLVALE
18+ Drag Open Stage and CommUnity Funday. 2-8 p.m. Harold’s Haunt. 142 grant Ave., Millvale. Free. maudespaperwinggallery.com/harolds-home

FESTIVAL • POINT BREEZE
Have some gently used clothing or bits of fabric you no longer have use for? Bring them to the Reuse Reunion in Westinghouse Park. Presented by the Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse, the community event offers opportunities to trade fabric, clothing and accessories, and art. Guests can also participate in a Treasure Hunt to find free materials or get hands-on with a number of free crafting activities. 12-4 p.m. 7051 Thomas Blvd., Point Breeze. Free. All ages. pccr.org

MARKET • MONROEVILLE
Mall O’Ween Marketplace. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monroeville Mall. 200 Mall Circle Drive, Monroeville. Free. monroevillemall.com

Mon., Sept. 25

TALK • OAKLAND
Mindy Seu presents the Cyberfeminist Index. 5-6:30 p.m. Carnegie Mellon University-Kresge Theatre. 5000 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. art.cmu.edu

Tue., Sept. 26

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Cannibal Corpse, Mayhem, Gorguts, and Blood Incantation. 5:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $32.50-75. promowestlive.com

MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS
Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada: Metalcore Dropouts. 6 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $30. roxianlive.com
click to enlarge Pittsburgh's top events: Sept. 21-27
Photo: Courtesy of Atom Splitter PR
The Devil Wears Prada at Roxian Theatre
THEATER • BLOOMFIELD
Steel City Cabaret presents Musical Theatre Night. 7 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Trace Brewing. 3212 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. instagram.com/cabaretpgh

Wed., Sept. 27

MUSIC • UPTOWN
Stevie Nicks. 7 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $150. ppgpaintsarena.com

LIT • HIGHLAND PARK
The Nancy & Paul O'Neill Speaker Series presents Anthony Ray Hinton. 5:30 p.m. The Neighborhood Academy. 709 N. Aiken Ave., Highland Park. $100-250. Virtual option available. theneighborhoodacademy.org

THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Fans of director Baz Luhrmann’s cinematic tribute to 1890s Bohemian Paris should head to the Benedum Center for the touring production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical adaptation takes audiences on a journey into a world of glamour, romance, and decadence, all set to a soundtrack of 20th-century rock, pop, and disco, including the hit song “Lady Marmalade.” 7:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 8. Seventh Street and Penn Avenue, Downtown. $44-155. trustarts.org

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
Eddie Izzard’s The Remix Live. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $67.75-82.25. trustarts.org

