Pittsburgh's top events: Sept. 21-27 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: kgtunney Photography Pittsburgh CLO presents tick, tick...BOOM!

Thu., Sept. 21



MUSIC • SHADYSIDE

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Devon Gilfillian with Oh He Dead and Different Places in Space. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20. thunderbirdmusichall.com





Fri., Sept. 22

FESTIVAL • WEST MIFFLIN



DANCE • GARFIELD/LAWRENCEVILLE



and

step up with

, a weekend-long, multi-location battle meant to highlight the best dance artists in the region. Watch competitors pop-and-lock, breakdance, and krump for a chance to be crowned Stomping Grounds Champion. There will also be other happenings, including a mixer and a Q&A featuring Stomping Grounds guest judges, as well as dance workshops. Stomping grounds will take place at Level Up,

, and

ART • DOWNTOWN



Experience visual art, music, and more during the latest

presented by the

. The

invites visitors to be wowed by street magicians, shop at the Market Square Night Market, have a laugh at Arcade Comedy Theater, and dance to various DJs at a silent disco. There will also be new exhibitions at various Downtown galleries, a painting pop-up with Pittsburgh First Lady Michelle Gainey, and more.

ART • POINT BREEZE



FILM • LAWRENCVILLE



THEATER • DOWNTOWN



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Kennywood Phantom Fall Fest at Kennywood

Sat., Sept. 23



MARKET • LAWRENCEVILLE



Market House Vintage Market. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lawrenceville Market House. 4112 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free.

TOUR • SOUTH SIDE

DOORS OPEN Pittsburgh: South Side. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. DOP Event Information Center. 23rd Street and Jane Street, South Side. $5-20, free for kids 5 and under. doorsopenpgh.org



FESTIVAL • EVANS CITY

Evans City PumpkinFest. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 24. EDCO Park. East Main St., Evans City. Free. pumpkinfest.evanscityevents.org

FESTIVAL • EAST LIBERTY

EastBurgh Music and Arts Festival. 12-10 p.m. Blue Sky Kitchen and Bar. 211 N. Whitfield St., East Liberty. Free. eatbluesky.com



DANCE • DOWNTOWN

Rocío Molina presents Caída del Cielo. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $15-70. trustarts.org

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Peter Gabriel: i/o The Tour. 8 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $50. ppgpaintsarena.com





Sun., Sept. 24



TOUR • MUNHALL



Rebellious Spirits Day Trip. 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Pump House. 880 E. Waterfront Drive, Munhall. $135.

MARKET • WILKINSBURG

The Indie Market. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Workshop PGH. 321 Pennwood Ave., Wilkinsburg. Free. workshop-pgh.square.site

DRAG • MILLVALE

18+ Drag Open Stage and CommUnity Funday. 2-8 p.m. Harold’s Haunt. 142 grant Ave., Millvale. Free. maudespaperwinggallery.com/harolds-home

FESTIVAL • POINT BREEZE

Have some gently used clothing or bits of fabric you no longer have use for? Bring them to the Reuse Reunion in Westinghouse Park. Presented by the Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse, the community event offers opportunities to trade fabric, clothing and accessories, and art. Guests can also participate in a Treasure Hunt to find free materials or get hands-on with a number of free crafting activities. 12-4 p.m. 7051 Thomas Blvd., Point Breeze. Free. All ages. pccr.org

MARKET • MONROEVILLE

Mall O’Ween Marketplace. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monroeville Mall. 200 Mall Circle Drive, Monroeville. Free. monroevillemall.com





Mon., Sept. 25



TALK • OAKLAND



Mindy Seu presents the Cyberfeminist Index. 5-6:30 p.m. Carnegie Mellon University-Kresge Theatre. 5000 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free.

Tue., Sept. 26



MUSIC • NORTH SIDE



Cannibal Corpse, Mayhem, Gorguts, and Blood Incantation. 5:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $32.50-75.

Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada: Metalcore Dropouts. 6 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $30.

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Atom Splitter PR The Devil Wears Prada at Roxian Theatre

Steel City Cabaret presents Musical Theatre Night. 7 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Trace Brewing. 3212 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. instagram.com/cabaretpgh





MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKSTHEATER • BLOOMFIELD

Wed., Sept. 27



MUSIC • UPTOWN



Stevie Nicks. 7 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $150.

LIT • HIGHLAND PARK

The Nancy & Paul O'Neill Speaker Series presents Anthony Ray Hinton. 5:30 p.m. The Neighborhood Academy. 709 N. Aiken Ave., Highland Park. $100-250. Virtual option available. theneighborhoodacademy.org

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Fans of director Baz Luhrmann’s cinematic tribute to 1890s Bohemian Paris should head to the Benedum Center for the touring production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical adaptation takes audiences on a journey into a world of glamour, romance, and decadence, all set to a soundtrack of 20th-century rock, pop, and disco, including the hit song “Lady Marmalade.” 7:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 8. Seventh Street and Penn Avenue, Downtown. $44-155. trustarts.org

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN