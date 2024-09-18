‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 19-25

Thu., Sept. 19
Citizens Block Party. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Four Gateway Center. 444 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. facebook.com/citizensbank
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Get lost in the dynamic beauty of jazz and other genres when a major music festival returns to Downtown. The Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival invites everyone to experience four days of talented, award-winning musicians from across the country and the globe. Pick up the pieces with funk legends Average White Band, sway with Brazilian singer-songwriter Luedji Luna, and get lost in the soulful sounds of Grammy-nominated soulstress Shemekia Copeland. The roster includes DJs, music groups, and more, all taking place outside the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 1 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 22. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. VIP packages available. pittsburghjazzfest.org
FILM • DOWNTOWN
CAN I KICK IT? presents The Matrix with Shaolin Jazz. 6-9:30 p.m. The Backyard at 8th & Penn. 731 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. RSVP required. downtownpittsburgh.com
MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
The Red Clay Strays with Grace Bowers and The Hodge Podge. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $35-99.50. promowestlive.com
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
Kurtis Conner: The Goodfellow World Tour. 7 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $49.50-89.50. trustarts.org
PARTY • OAKLAND
Glow in the Park. 7-10 p.m. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Tickets start at $99. pittsburghparks.org/glow
Fri., Sept. 20FILM • SEWICKLEY
Few people outside her family and tight circle had access to the late Queen Elizabeth II of England. Monty Roberts came into the Queen's orbit when she became interested in his non-violent approach to training horses, which led to a decades-long arrangement that included instructing her Royal stable staff, knighthood, and attending her 2022 funeral. The Cowboy and the Queen captures the unlikely relationship between the California horse trainer and one of the most powerful women in the world. See it at the Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center. Showtimes vary. Continues through Thu., Sept. 26. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. $8.75-11. thelindsaytheater.org
SHAMELESS SELF PROMOTION • NORTH SHORE
Pittsburgh City Paper Best of PGH 2024 Party. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $55-95. 21 and over. promowestlive.com
ART • SHADYSIDE
Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media presents A Day In The Park. 6-8 p.m. Mellon Park. 1047 Shady Ave., Shadyside. Free. pghartsmedia.org
PARTY • FRIENDSHIP
Art on Fire Grand Opening and Auction. 6-11 p.m. Pittsburgh Glass Center. 5472 Penn Ave., Friendship. $200. pittsburghglasscenter.org
MUSIC • NEW KENSINGTON
EMAROSA: American Déjà Vu Tour with Laur Elle, Val Astair, and cokeworks. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Preserving Underground. 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $25-30. preservingconcerts.com/shows
PARTY • OAKLAND
Untitled (Art Party). 7-10 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $150. carnegieart.org
DANCE • NORTH SIDE
Texture Contemporary Ballet presents Fragments of Time. 8 p.m. Continue through Sun., Sept. 22. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $24-39. newhazletttheater.org
FESTIVAL • EAST LIBERTY
Sat., Sept. 21
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – East Liberty. 130 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. Free. All ages. carnegielibrary.org
LIT • OAKLAND
30 Books in 30 Minutes: Banned Books Week. 1-2 p.m. Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Main. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. carnegielibrary.org
SWAP • SHARPSBURG
Style for Good PGH presents Swap Shop. 1-3 p.m. Prototype. 606 Main St., Sharpsburg. Free. instagram.com/prototypepgh
ART • SOUTH SIDE
Friends of the Riverfront presents Color Park Graffiti Jam and Free Open Paint. 3-7 p.m. Color Park. One S. Sixth St., South Side. Free. RSVP required. friendsoftheriverfront.org
ART • OAKLAND
Opening Celebration: Tatiana Bilbao Estudio: City of Rooms. 3 p.m. Continues through June 15, 2025. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. carnegieart.org
ART • GREENFIELD
Offroute Art Show. 4-8 p.m. Greenhouse Co-op. 557 Greenfield Ave., Greenfield. Free. nstagram.com/offrouteart
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh CLO presents Shirley Jones: A Gala Celebration of Her Life, Career and Legacy. 4 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $105-150. pittsburghclo.culturaldistrict.org
THEATER • SOUTH SIDE
City Theatre presents POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. 5:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 13. City Theatre Mainstage. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. Tickets start at $35. citytheatrecompany.org
Batten down the hatches and hoist the main sails (not literally, but humor me) when The Stormalong Scoundrels and Phat Man Dee present Shanties and Sea Jazz A Night of Nautical Nonsense on the Gateway Clipper. The cruise promises an "unforgettable evening of live music, dancing, and fully immersive theatrical twists and turns" with a distinctly nautical theme. Enjoy views of the city from the river or participate in the pirate costume contest to win some special booty. 6 p.m. 350 W. Station Square Dr., Station Square. $60 in advance, $65 at the door. 18 and over. gofundme.com
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Opening Night with Itzhak Perlman. 8 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $100-181. pittsburghsymphony.org
Sun., Sept. 22OUTDOORS • ASPINWALL
RiverTrail Rec Day. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Allegheny RiverTrail Park. 285 River Ave., Aspinwall. Free. alleghenyrivertrailpark.org
LIT • REGENT SQUARE
Tiny Worlds of the Appalachian Mountains with Rosalie Haizlett. 2-3 p.m. 3 Rivers Outdoor Co. 1130 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. $5-27. 3riversoutdoor.com
MUSIC • SHADYSIDE
Reson8. 3 p.m. Calvary Episcopal Church. 315 Shady Ave., Shadyside. $15-40. resonanceworks.org
MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT
Vocal Confluence Small Group Showcase. 4 p.m. Doors at 3 p.m. The Original Pittsburgh Winery. 2809 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. pittsburghwinery.com
MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS
JINJER with Hanabie and Born of Osiris. 6:30 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $55. roxiantheatre.com
FESTIVAL • STATION SQUARE
Beats & Bounce Fall Festival. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Highmark Stadium. 510 West Station Square Dr., Station Square. $9-29. highmarkstadium.com
Mon., Sept. 23MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT
Musiq Soulchild. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $70-85. citywinery.com
TALK • DOWNTOWN
BEHIND THE SCENES: A Conversation with Leslie Odom, Jr. 7:30 p.m. O'Reilly Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $60-75. trustarts.org
Tue., Sept. 24OCCULT • DOWNTOWN
Hey there Pittsburgh, it's Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej, ya boys from Buzzfeed Unsolved. The dynamic duo takes the Byham Theater stage for Ghost Files Live, where audience members will get a sneak peek at an unseen episode of their hit paranormal investigation show. The show kicks the spooky season off early with behind-the-scenes stories, an audience Q&A, and a live ghost-hunting demonstration. 7:30 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $25-50. trustarts.org
OPERA • CARNEGIE
Pittsburgh Festival Opera presents Legends in the Limelight: Csilla Boross. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall. 300 Beechwood Ave., Carnegie. pittsburghfestivalopera.org
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
The Heavy Heavy with Fonteyn. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $25. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Wed., Sept. 25
ART • OAKLAND
Haiti: Culture, Religion, and Revolution. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Continues through June 28, 2025. Latin American Cultural Center. 4338 Bigelow Blvd., Oakland. Free. lacc.lasaweb.org
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Later, Kaoba, Not Your Friends, and WHERETHEforsythiaBLOOMS. 8 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $11.50. thegovernmentcenter.com