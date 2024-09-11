‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 12-18

click to enlarge Photo: Reagan West-Whitman 芸 [Gei]: The Beauty of Ephemeral and Eternal at Contemporary Craft

Thu., Sept. 12



ART • FRIENDSHIP

Preview Party: Benefit Auction 24. 7 p.m. Continues through Oct. 19. Silver Eye Center for Photography. 4808 Penn Ave., Friendship. Free. silvereye.org

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Russian Circles with Djunah. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $25. spiritpgh.com

Fri., Sept. 13

click to enlarge Photo: Reagan West-Whitman 芸 [Gei]: The Beauty of Ephemeral and Eternal at Contemporary Craft

ART • LAWRENCEVILLE

Flowers are the focus of the latest Contemporary Craft exhibition. Described as showcasing the interplay between traditional Japanese floral arrangement and “crafted objects,” 芸 [Gei]: The Beauty of Ephemeral and Eternal includes live floral displays and work by several artists. The show “celebrates the harmonizing impermanence and eternity in Japan’s cultural tapestry” as the floral displays wilt and die over time, while the accompanying objects stay the same. 5:30-8 p.m. Continues through Jan. 18, 2025. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. contemporarycraft.org

OUTDOORS • HOMEWOOD

Friday the 13th Hike. 6-7 p.m. Homewood Cemetery. S. Dallas Ave. and Aylesboro Ave., Homewood. Free. Registration required. ventureoutdoors.org

MUSIC • ALLENTOWN

MSPAINT with Destiny Bond and Princess. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $15. bottlerocketpgh.com

THEATER • NORTH SIDE

Pittsburgh International Classic Theatre presents Andy Warhol’s Tomato. 8 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $20-25. warhol.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of New Line Cinema Freddy vs. Jason at Row House Cinema

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE

Cult-O-Rama: Paraskevidekatriaphobia with Freddy vs. Jason and Thirteen Ghosts. 9 p.m. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $16.50. rowhousecinemas.com

DRAG • MILLVALE

Be Gay [Do Crime] Productions presents Fairweather Family Fun-der Dome. 9 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $5 suggested donation. 18 and over. begaydocrime.net

Sat., Sept. 14

LIT • POINT BREEZE

Fungus Books marks three years of selling rare literature, music, and more. The shop invites bibliophiles, vinyl collectors, and anyone interested in hard-to-find media to an anniversary celebration with a DJ, special discounts, and refreshments. Add a new title to your record collection or library while supporting a small local business. 12-5 p.m. 700 1/2 South Trenton Ave., Point Breeze. Free. instagram.com/fungusbooks

ART • DORMONT

Dormont Arts presents Art in the Park. 3 p.m. Dormont Park. 1801 Dormont Ave., Dormont. Free. All ages. dormontarts.com/artinthepark

ART • SHARPSBURG

Artists Reception: This land is... 5-8 p.m. Exhibition continues through Oct. 27. ZYNKA Gallery. 904 Main St., Sharpsburg. Free. zynkagallery.com

MARKET • DOWNTOWN

Moon Fest Night Market and Street Fair. 5-9 p.m. Chinatown Inn. Third Ave. between Ross St. and Grant St., Downtown. Free. instagram.com/ocapittsburgh

THEATER • HOMESTEAD

Ten Minute Playfest. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Glitterbox Theater. 210 W. Eighth Ave., Homestead. Tickets at the door. theglitterboxtheater.com

FILM • DOWNTOWN

1-800-ON-HER-OWN with director Dana Flor. 8 p.m. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15. BYOB. trustarts.org

Sun., Sept. 15

FESTIVAL • POLISH HILL

Polish Hill Arts Fest. 12-6 p.m. Brereton St. and Dobson St., Polish Hill. Free. All ages. polishhillcivicassociation.org/arts-fest-2024

FAIR • NORTH SIDE

Encounter farm animals, sample fresh food, and hone your crafting skills during the Pittsburgh County Fair. Described as celebrating “urban agriculture and all things homemade and handmade” in Pittsburgh, the event brings hands-on demonstrations, workshops, local food and beer, and more to Allegheny Commons Park West. Spectate the Best Tomato in Pittsburgh Contest and Apple Pie Bake Off, catch the farmer-celebrity kickball game, meet new friends at the petting zoo, and much more. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. W. Ohio St., North Side. Free. All ages. fermentpittsburgh.com

Mon., Sept. 16

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Freeman Promotions GWAR at Mr. Smalls Theatre

MUSIC • MILLVALE

GWAR with Brujeria, Native Howl, and BRAT. 6:45 p.m. Doors at 5:30 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $40 in advance, $45 at the door. mrsmalls.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of City Winery Talib Kweli at City Winery

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

Talib Kweli. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $65-75. citywinery.com

Tue., Sept. 17

OPEN MIC • BLOOMFIELD

Read the Room Open Mic Night. 7-8:30 p.m. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. White Whale Bookstore. 4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. RSVP required. whitewhalebookstore.com

click to enlarge Photo: Salma Bustos Dashboard Confessional at Stage AE

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

Dashboard Confessional with BOYS LIKE GIRLS and Taylor Acorn. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $45-85. promowestlive.com

Wed., Sept. 18

MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS

Spoon with A Giant Dog. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $46-153. roxiantheatre.com