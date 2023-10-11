Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 12-18 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Oct. 12



ART • WEST END

Fugue State: Paintings by Catharine Fichtner. 5-8 p.m. Continues through Dec. 8. James Gallery. 413 South Main St., West End. Free. jamesgallery.net



LIT • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Kosoko Jackson. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4440 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.culturaldistrict.org



MUSIC • BLOOMFIELD

El Perro with Outside Inside. 8 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $12. brilloboxpgh.com



Fri., Oct. 13



CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

RV Fall Super Sale. 3-9 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 15. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $5, free for kids 6 and under. pittrvshow.com



MUSIC • GARFIELD

Thrash to two days of music when The Mr. Roboto Project hosts Jean Scene Fest. Co-presented by the Don't Let the Scene Go Down on Me! Collective, the event features over 20 bands from Pittsburgh and beyond, with genres ranging from screamo to hardcore. Enjoy the mime-themed antics of Mime Etiquette, the dark noise of Doom Beach, the emo sounds of Times Tables, and more. 4 p.m. Continues through Sat., Oct. 14. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $30-50. therobotoproject.com



FILM • DOWNTOWN

The Allegheny Sport and Outdoor Film Festival. 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Continues through Sat., Oct. 14. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $8-15. trustarts.org



COMEDY • MCKEES ROCKS

Russell Howard. 6:30 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $25. roxianlive.com



THEATER • MIDLAND

Catch Me If You Can The Musical. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 15. Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center. One Lincoln Park, Midland. $20.50-27.50. lincolnparkarts.org



click to enlarge Photo: Glendon Hyde/Courtesy of The Irma Freeman Center for Imagination Tenderness at The Irma Freeman Center for Imagination

OUTDOORS • MILLVALE

EveryBody Outdoors: Millvale Art Walk & Brewery Adventure. 1-3 p.m. Corner of Grant St. and E. Sherman St., Millvale. $10. ventureoutdoors.org



ART • GARFIELD

When speaking of his work, artist Glendon Hyde says, “As a gay man of 56, having been removed from my home by my family before graduating high school, I use my work to give voice to the broken and discarded.” The Irma Freeman Center for Imagination presents Tenderness, a solo show featuring fiber art and other pieces by Hyde. The Center describes the show as being meant to “to give worth to another’s trash.” 2-5 p.m. Contuinues through Nov. 3. 5006 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. irmafreeman.org



FUNDRAISER • SEWICKLEY

Goatoberfest Cash Bash and Fundraiser for Kindred Spirits Rescue Ranch. 4-8 p.m. Zassick Park. 50 Zassick Road, Sewickley. $50. druskyentertainment.com



THEATER • SOUTH SIDE

Momentum Reading Series: South Side Stories Revisited. 6:30 p.m. City Theatre. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. Free. RSVP required. citytheatre.culturaldistrict.org



MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Riot Grrrl Halloween Tribute Show with Zinnia’s Garden, Murder For Girls, Dumplings, and The Marigolds. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $13. thunderbirdmusichall.com



Sun., Oct. 15



LIT • EAST LIBERTY

Take in a showcase of self-published works when the Pittsburgh Zine Fair takes over The Kingsley Association. Over 90 local and national zine makers converge for what's described in a press release as an “exceptionally diverse collection of artists, writers, comics creators, and publishing collectives.” Interact with exhibitors while exploring a large selection of zines and prints covering political, educational, poetic, and literary topics. 12-5 p.m. 6435 Frankstown Ave., East Liberty. Free. All ages. pghzinefair.com



FILM • OAKMONT

48 Hour Film Project Horror/Sci-Fi Premiere Screenings. 2-9 p.m. Continues through Mon., Oct. 16. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $12 per screening block. 48hourfilm.com



DRAG • GARFIELD

House of Burton presents Shriek! A Halloween Drag Series. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. mixtapepgh.com



Mon., Oct. 16



FILM • ALLENTOWN

A cult comedy receives a musical tribute when Bottlerocket Social Hall presents a special screening of Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. The 2007 parody stars John C. Reilly as a Johnny Cash-type country music star who rises from humble beginnings, climbs the charts, and then struggles to stay relevant as the decades pass. The event will feature an appearance from Mike Viola, who co-wrote some of the film’s inspired songs. After the screening, stay for a live performance by Viola and his band and a Q&A moderated by WYEP’s Joey Spehar. 7:30 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10..bottlerocketpgh.com



Tue., Oct. 17



VOLUNTEER • BALDWIN

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Stewardship Days-Hays Woods Park. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Hays Woods-Agnew Road Trailhead. 1017 Agnew Road, Baldwin. Free. Registration required. pittsburghparks.org



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz University of Pittsburgh Speakeasy Reading at White Whale Bookstore

LIT • BLOOMFIELD

University of Pittsburgh Speakeasy Reading. 7-8 p.m. White Whale Bookstore. 4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. RSVP required. speakeasy2023.splashthat.com



MAGIC • DOWNTOWN

Shoot Ogawa in Holy Shoot. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 22. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-75. trustarts.org