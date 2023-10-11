Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 12-18 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Oct. 12
ART • WEST END
Fugue State: Paintings by Catharine Fichtner. 5-8 p.m. Continues through Dec. 8. James Gallery. 413 South Main St., West End. Free. jamesgallery.net
LIT • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Kosoko Jackson. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4440 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.culturaldistrict.org
MUSIC • BLOOMFIELD
El Perro with Outside Inside. 8 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $12. brilloboxpgh.com
Fri., Oct. 13
CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
RV Fall Super Sale. 3-9 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 15. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $5, free for kids 6 and under. pittrvshow.com
MUSIC • GARFIELD
Thrash to two days of music when The Mr. Roboto Project hosts Jean Scene Fest. Co-presented by the Don't Let the Scene Go Down on Me! Collective, the event features over 20 bands from Pittsburgh and beyond, with genres ranging from screamo to hardcore. Enjoy the mime-themed antics of Mime Etiquette, the dark noise of Doom Beach, the emo sounds of Times Tables, and more. 4 p.m. Continues through Sat., Oct. 14. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $30-50. therobotoproject.com
FILM • DOWNTOWN
The Allegheny Sport and Outdoor Film Festival. 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Continues through Sat., Oct. 14. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $8-15. trustarts.org
COMEDY • MCKEES ROCKS
Russell Howard. 6:30 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $25. roxianlive.com
THEATER • MIDLAND
Catch Me If You Can The Musical. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 15. Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center. One Lincoln Park, Midland. $20.50-27.50. lincolnparkarts.org
OUTDOORS • MILLVALE
EveryBody Outdoors: Millvale Art Walk & Brewery Adventure. 1-3 p.m. Corner of Grant St. and E. Sherman St., Millvale. $10. ventureoutdoors.org
ART • GARFIELD
When speaking of his work, artist Glendon Hyde says, “As a gay man of 56, having been removed from my home by my family before graduating high school, I use my work to give voice to the broken and discarded.” The Irma Freeman Center for Imagination presents Tenderness, a solo show featuring fiber art and other pieces by Hyde. The Center describes the show as being meant to “to give worth to another’s trash.” 2-5 p.m. Contuinues through Nov. 3. 5006 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. irmafreeman.org
FUNDRAISER • SEWICKLEY
Goatoberfest Cash Bash and Fundraiser for Kindred Spirits Rescue Ranch. 4-8 p.m. Zassick Park. 50 Zassick Road, Sewickley. $50. druskyentertainment.com
THEATER • SOUTH SIDE
Momentum Reading Series: South Side Stories Revisited. 6:30 p.m. City Theatre. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. Free. RSVP required. citytheatre.culturaldistrict.org
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Riot Grrrl Halloween Tribute Show with Zinnia’s Garden, Murder For Girls, Dumplings, and The Marigolds. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $13. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Sun., Oct. 15
LIT • EAST LIBERTY
Take in a showcase of self-published works when the Pittsburgh Zine Fair takes over The Kingsley Association. Over 90 local and national zine makers converge for what's described in a press release as an “exceptionally diverse collection of artists, writers, comics creators, and publishing collectives.” Interact with exhibitors while exploring a large selection of zines and prints covering political, educational, poetic, and literary topics. 12-5 p.m. 6435 Frankstown Ave., East Liberty. Free. All ages. pghzinefair.com
FILM • OAKMONT
48 Hour Film Project Horror/Sci-Fi Premiere Screenings. 2-9 p.m. Continues through Mon., Oct. 16. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $12 per screening block. 48hourfilm.com
DRAG • GARFIELD
House of Burton presents Shriek! A Halloween Drag Series. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. mixtapepgh.com
Mon., Oct. 16
FILM • ALLENTOWN
A cult comedy receives a musical tribute when Bottlerocket Social Hall presents a special screening of Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. The 2007 parody stars John C. Reilly as a Johnny Cash-type country music star who rises from humble beginnings, climbs the charts, and then struggles to stay relevant as the decades pass. The event will feature an appearance from Mike Viola, who co-wrote some of the film’s inspired songs. After the screening, stay for a live performance by Viola and his band and a Q&A moderated by WYEP’s Joey Spehar. 7:30 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10..bottlerocketpgh.com
Tue., Oct. 17
VOLUNTEER • BALDWIN
Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Stewardship Days-Hays Woods Park. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Hays Woods-Agnew Road Trailhead. 1017 Agnew Road, Baldwin. Free. Registration required. pittsburghparks.org
LIT • BLOOMFIELD
University of Pittsburgh Speakeasy Reading. 7-8 p.m. White Whale Bookstore. 4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. RSVP required. speakeasy2023.splashthat.com
MAGIC • DOWNTOWN
Shoot Ogawa in Holy Shoot. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 22. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-75. trustarts.org