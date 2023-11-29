‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Nov. 30-Dec. 6 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Erik Fralick Joe Samba at Thunderbird Music Hall

Thu., Nov. 30



LIT • OAKLAND

Explore the galaxy with a young person in your life when Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris bring their graphic novel to Carnegie Library Lecture Hall for Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures. The duo will discuss The First Cat in Space and the Soup of Doom, the second installment in their series about an adventurous feline and his friends. Written for readers between the ages of 8-12, the book is described by HarperCollins as taking unlikely heroes into a world of “villainous cowboys, high-speed chases, and falling pianos.” 6 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. Virtual option available. pittsburghlectures.org



MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Ashley McBryde: The Devil I Know Tour. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $23.50-65. promowestlive.com



FILM • SEWICKLEY

Emerging Filmmakers Showcase: Picture Proof. 7 p.m. Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. Free. Registration required. thelindsaytheater.org



MARKET • SEWICKLEY

Holiday Market Preview Party. 7-9 p.m. Market continues through Sun., Dec. 3. Sweetwater Center for the Arts. 200 Broad St., Sewickley. $35-40. sweetwaterartcenter.org



MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Bumpin Uglies with Joe Samba and Howi Spangler. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $23. thunderbirdmusichall.com



Fri., Dec. 1



COMEDY • MUNHALL

Nikki Glaser: The Good Girl Tour. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $52.75-100. librarymusichall.com



THEATER • DOWNTOWN

The talents of award-winning actor Alan Cumming and famed NPR contributor Ari Shapiro combine for Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret at the Byham Theater. An event description for the show promises “tunes and tall tales,” with both performers exploring their own lives and careers to find out they are not so different after all. See what a Scottish film and television star has in common with an American Jewish journalist during a show that Broadway World calls “a sheer delight, from start to finish.” 7:30 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $66.25-76.25. trustarts.org



THEATER • OAKMONT

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $20-90. theoakstheater.com



THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh CLO presents Who’s Holiday. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Dec. 31. Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-55. pittsburghclo.org



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Calliope Kongero at City Winery

OUTDOORS • ALLISON PARK

Arthritis Foundation's Jingle Bell Run 5K. 9:15 a.m. North Park Boathouse. 10301 Pearce Mill Road, Allison Park. $25-50. All ages. Runners must register. events.arthritis.org



WORKSHOP • BLOOMFIELD

Dah Dah Creative Play presents Sip and Sensory Adult Class: Dough. 10:30 a.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. $15. Registration required. 18 and over. dahdahpgh.com



ART • OAKLAND

Feast your eyes on what the Oakland Business Improvement District describes as two square miles of “glowing wonderland.” Spherical Saturdays invites observers to check out GLOWLAND, an outdoor collection of interactive light displays and other installations providing the “ultimate fusion of art, music, and play.” Enjoy lawn games and other “winter fun” at this dynamic show that’s open to everyone. 12-8 p.m. Continues through Jan. 2, 2024. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. pittsburghparks.org



THEATER • MCKEES ROCKS

Gemini Theater Company presents A Special Toy. 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Dec. 17. Ryan Arts & Culture Center. 420 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $5-15. All ages. geminitheater.org



MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

Calliope presents Kongero. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $45. calliopehouse.org



Sun., Dec. 3



MUSIC • MILLVALE

Cosmic Convergence Tour with Blackout Rose, Phat Man Dee, and Sundae Service. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. mrsmalls.com



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Sean Eaton The Milton and Sheila Fine Collection at Carnegie Museum of Art

ART • OAKLAND

The Milton and Sheila Fine Collection. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through March 17, 2024. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with regular admission. carnegieart.org



MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Spotlight on Ukrainian Culture with Taras Filenko. 7-8:30 p.m. City of Asylum-Alphabet City. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. cityofasylum.org



Tue., Dec. 5



MUSIC • UPTOWN

One of the last true divas will grace Pittsburgh when Mariah Carey brings her big holiday show to PPG Paints Arena. If the spirit has not yet grabbed you, the songstress behind one of the season’s biggest bangers will have you overflowing with cheer when she takes the stage during her annual Merry Christmas One And All! tour. A press release from Live Nation describes the “must-attend” event as celebrating the “global superstar’s timeless collection of holiday classics,” including the staple “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” 7:30 p.m. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $95. livenation.com



Wed., Dec. 6



MAGIC • DOWNTOWN

Michael Misko in I Laugh in the Face of Magic. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Jan. 14, 2024. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40. trustarts.org