Pittsburgh’s top events: Nov. 2-8 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Nov. 2



LIT • OAKLAND

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Rachel Renee Russell. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. All ages. pittsburghlectures.org



TRIVIA • SPRING GARDEN

Quiz for a Cause: Reality TV Trivia benefiting Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Threadbare Ciderhouse. 1291 Spring Garden Ave., Spring Garden. $10. threadbarecider.com



ART • GARFIELD

Radial Survey Vol.3 Opening Gala. 7-9 p.m. Silver Eye Center for Photography. 4808 Penn Ave., Garfield. $50-500. silvereye.org



THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Aspiring local talent will take the stage when Pittsburgh Musical Theater presents Les Miserables: School Edition at the Byham Theater. See 70 young artists from the PMT Conservatory bring to life the hit award-winning musical adaptation of author Victor Hugo’s sprawling 19th-century novel. Hear some of the show’s iconic songs, including “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” and “Bring Him Home,” accompanied by 65 CAPA students performing live in the orchestra pit. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Nov. 5. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $11-56.50. pittsburghmusicals.com/lesmistickets



Fri., Nov. 3

ART • NORTH SIDE

Unseen: Permanent Collection Works. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Continues through March 4, 2024. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Included with regular admission. warhol.org



THEATER • NORTH SIDE

Prime Stage Theatre presents The Miracle Worker. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Nov. 12. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $19-39. primestage.com

click to enlarge Photo: Laura Carbone Bobby Rush, part of the Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

August Wilson African American Cultural Center plays host to trailblazing musicians during the latest Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival. The two-day event features live performances by Grammy-award-winning blues artist Bobby Rush, guitarist Eric Gales, Afro-Cuban singer Omara Portuondo, and Latin percussionist Pete Escovedo. The festival also includes a free family day open to guests of all ages. 8 p.m. Continues through Sat., Nov. 4. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $60. blues.awaacc.org



Sat., Nov. 4

LIT • OAKLAND

Local History Day, Bridges of Belonging: Connecting Communities through History, Culture, and Stories. 12-4 p.m. Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh-Main. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. carnegielibrary.org



MARKET • GARFIELD

Punk Rock Flea Market. 12-5 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. Face masks required. instagram.com/mr_roboto_project



ART • SHARPSBURG

Michael Lotenero: Other Ghosts Artist Reception. 5-8 p.m. Show continues through Dec. 21. ZYNKA Gallery. 904 Main St., Sharpsburg. Free. zynkagallery.com



MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

Calliope House presents Lucy Wainwright Roche and Suzzy Roche. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $45. calliopehouse.org



Sun., Nov. 5

MUSIC/ART • EDGEWOOD

Art & Soul: Of The African American Woman with Tempo Noir. 2-5 p.m. Edgewood Country Club. 100 Churchill Road, Edgewood. $65-100. thawinc.org



MUSIC • MILLVALE

Grocer. 7:30 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $15. livenation.com



Mon., Nov. 6

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Meow Meow. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $60-75. trustarts.org



Tue., Nov. 7

FILM • MCKEES ROCKS

The Stones and Brian Jones. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The Parkway Theater & Film Lounge. 644 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. $10.50. film-lounge.square.site

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Focus Features The Holdovers, part of the Three Rivers Film Festival

Wed., Nov. 8



FILM • MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

Two major Pittsburgh film festivals return with nearly two weeks of feature-length and short works from around the globe. The Three Rivers Film Festival kicks off with the world premiere of the Pittsburgh-produced Titanic epic Unsinkable, followed by over 20 independent features from across multiple genres and countries. The Pittsburgh Shorts and Script Competition includes 119 short films and a three-day Filmmaker Conference featuring executive producer Steve Stark (The Handmaid’s Tale, Wednesday) and a keynote by television and film actor Justine Bateman. Continues through Sun., Nov. 19. Multiple locations. Ticket prices vary. filmpittsburgh.org



MUSIC • MOON TOWNSHIP

NEEDTOBREATHE with Judah & The Lion. 7 p.m. UPMC Event Center. 6001 University Blvd., Moon Township. $28.95-68.95. upmceventscenter.com



MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Crystal Canyon, Weird Era, and Memory Front. 7:30 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. thegovernmentcenter.com



MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

S.G. Goodman with Why Bonnie. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20. thunderbirdmusichall.com