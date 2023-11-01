Pittsburgh’s top events: Nov. 2-8 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Nov. 2
LIT • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Rachel Renee Russell. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. All ages. pittsburghlectures.org
TRIVIA • SPRING GARDEN
Quiz for a Cause: Reality TV Trivia benefiting Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Threadbare Ciderhouse. 1291 Spring Garden Ave., Spring Garden. $10. threadbarecider.com
ART • GARFIELD
Radial Survey Vol.3 Opening Gala. 7-9 p.m. Silver Eye Center for Photography. 4808 Penn Ave., Garfield. $50-500. silvereye.org
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Aspiring local talent will take the stage when Pittsburgh Musical Theater presents Les Miserables: School Edition at the Byham Theater. See 70 young artists from the PMT Conservatory bring to life the hit award-winning musical adaptation of author Victor Hugo’s sprawling 19th-century novel. Hear some of the show’s iconic songs, including “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” and “Bring Him Home,” accompanied by 65 CAPA students performing live in the orchestra pit. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Nov. 5. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $11-56.50. pittsburghmusicals.com/lesmistickets
ART • NORTH SIDE
Unseen: Permanent Collection Works. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Continues through March 4, 2024. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Included with regular admission. warhol.org
Prime Stage Theatre presents The Miracle Worker. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Nov. 12. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $19-39. primestage.com
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
August Wilson African American Cultural Center plays host to trailblazing musicians during the latest Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival. The two-day event features live performances by Grammy-award-winning blues artist Bobby Rush, guitarist Eric Gales, Afro-Cuban singer Omara Portuondo, and Latin percussionist Pete Escovedo. The festival also includes a free family day open to guests of all ages. 8 p.m. Continues through Sat., Nov. 4. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $60. blues.awaacc.org
LIT • OAKLAND
Local History Day, Bridges of Belonging: Connecting Communities through History, Culture, and Stories. 12-4 p.m. Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh-Main. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. carnegielibrary.org
MARKET • GARFIELD
Punk Rock Flea Market. 12-5 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. Face masks required. instagram.com/mr_roboto_project
ART • SHARPSBURG
Michael Lotenero: Other Ghosts Artist Reception. 5-8 p.m. Show continues through Dec. 21. ZYNKA Gallery. 904 Main St., Sharpsburg. Free. zynkagallery.com
MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT
Calliope House presents Lucy Wainwright Roche and Suzzy Roche. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $45. calliopehouse.org
MUSIC/ART • EDGEWOOD
Art & Soul: Of The African American Woman with Tempo Noir. 2-5 p.m. Edgewood Country Club. 100 Churchill Road, Edgewood. $65-100. thawinc.org
MUSIC • MILLVALE
Grocer. 7:30 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $15. livenation.com
Mon., Nov. 6
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Meow Meow. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. $60-75. trustarts.org
FILM • MCKEES ROCKS
The Stones and Brian Jones. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The Parkway Theater & Film Lounge. 644 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. $10.50. film-lounge.square.site
Wed., Nov. 8
FILM • MULTIPLE LOCATIONS
Two major Pittsburgh film festivals return with nearly two weeks of feature-length and short works from around the globe. The Three Rivers Film Festival kicks off with the world premiere of the Pittsburgh-produced Titanic epic Unsinkable, followed by over 20 independent features from across multiple genres and countries. The Pittsburgh Shorts and Script Competition includes 119 short films and a three-day Filmmaker Conference featuring executive producer Steve Stark (The Handmaid’s Tale, Wednesday) and a keynote by television and film actor Justine Bateman. Continues through Sun., Nov. 19. Multiple locations. Ticket prices vary. filmpittsburgh.org
MUSIC • MOON TOWNSHIP
NEEDTOBREATHE with Judah & The Lion. 7 p.m. UPMC Event Center. 6001 University Blvd., Moon Township. $28.95-68.95. upmceventscenter.com
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Crystal Canyon, Weird Era, and Memory Front. 7:30 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. thegovernmentcenter.com
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
S.G. Goodman with Why Bonnie. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20. thunderbirdmusichall.com