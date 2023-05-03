Pittsburgh’s top events: May 4-10 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Dnapps Productions Jersey Boys at the Byham Theater

Thu., May 4

THEATER • SOUTH PARK

South Park Theatre injects humor into Greek tragedy with a new play. Written by Ken Ludwig, The Gods of Comedy follows a Classics professor who discovers, and then quickly loses, a long-lost manuscript by the ancient playwright Euripides. Luckily, a few Greek deities arrive to help him find it again. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sat., May 20. Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $18-20. southparktheatre.com

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Jersey Boys. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 14. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $19.50-66.25. culturaldistrict.org

Fri., May 5

FESTIVAL • MONROEVILLE

Tattoos, Booze & Taco Fest. 12-10 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 7. Monroeville Convention Center. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. $20-45, free for kids under 12. monroevilleconventioncenter.com

THEATER • NORTH SIDE

The 39 Steps. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 14. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $19-39, preview night is Pay What You Can. newhazletttheater.org

THEATER • EAST LIBERTY

Kelly Strayhorn Theater proves that even works in progress can amaze with its latest Freshworks event. B Kleymeyer will present i’m not done with this body (and i never will be), described in a press release as a multimedia performance about “trans women and the sex hormone estrogen.” The show draws on the collected stories and experiences of local trans women — including that of the artist — in order to celebrate and emphasize the importance of trans healthcare and the transition process. Takes place in KST’s Alloy Studios. 8 p.m. Continues through Sat., May 6. 5530 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You $10-25. kelly-strayhorn.org

Sat., May 6

OUTDOORS • NORTH SIDE

Pittsburgh Marathon Finish Line Festival. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 7. Point State Park, Downtown. Free. thepittsburghmarathon.com

MARKET • OAKLAND

Spring Artists Market. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pittsburgh Center For Arts & Media. 1047 Shady Ave., Oakland. Free. pghartsmedia.org

EXHIBITION • POINT BREEZE

Pittsburgh and the Great Migration: Black Mobility and the Automobile. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Feb. 4, 2024. The Frick Pittsburgh Car and Carriage Museum. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. $1-18, free for members and kids 5 and under. thefrickpittsburgh.org

FESTIVAL • REGENT SQUARE

Gear Fest. 12-7 p.m. 3 Rivers Outdoor Co. 1130 South Braddock Ave., Regent Square. Free. 3riversoutdoor.com

OPERA • STRIP DISTRICT

Pittsburgh Opera presents Denis & Katya. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 14. Bitz Opera Factory. 2425 Liberty Ave., Strip District. $50. pittsburghopera.org

RECYCLING • ALLISON PARK

Pennsylvania Resources Council Household Chemical Collection Event. 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. North Park Swimming Pool Parking Lot. S. Ridge Drive, Allison Park.. Registration required. prc.org

WRESTLING • NEW KENSINGTON

Vintage clothing, queer-themed stickers, beer, and live wrestling are all going down at the Shops and Suplexes Queer Vendor Fair. Taking place at T2T Pittsburgh, this eclectic market will showcase old-school threads from event host Brick Body Kids, Two Timers Vintage, Rust Belt Retro, and Kellie Bellie, among others. Enjoy food and booze from Lemon Tree Coffee, Sweet Alchemy Bakery, and Voodoo Brewing. The fair runs until 7:30 p.m., and will be followed by a free live wrestling show featuring T2T wrestlers. 3-9 p.m. 880 5th Ave., New Kensington. Free. instagram.com/brickbodykids

Sun., May 7

ART • MCKEES ROCKS

Artists & Craftspeople. 12-3 p.m. Continues through Sat., May 27. Radiant Hall Studios. 734 Thompson Ave., McKees Rocks. Free. radianthall.org

KIDS • KNOXVILLE

Ultimate Play Day 2023. 1-4 p.m. Lower McKinley Park. Bausman Street, Knoxville. Free. playfulpittsburgh.org

Mon., May 8

MUSIC • NEW KENSINGTON

The HIRS Collective. 6:30-10 p.m. Preserving Underground. 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $15. preservingunderground.com

Tue., May 9

DANCE • DOWNTOWN

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. 8 pm. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-90. trustarts.org

MUSIC • MUNHALL

Drive-By Truckers. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie Library Music Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Munhall. $30-49. librarymusichall.com

Wed., May 10

ART • MUNHALL

Painter Jennie McGuire draws inspiration from the Pittsburgh of old, when steel factories dominated the job market and the air still smelled like rotten eggs. See her work at People in Industry — The Art of Jeannie McGuire, a new solo exhibition on view at the Pump House. Expect watercolor and graphite works based on archival photos of steelworkers, machinists, and miners, and described as creating “an artistic combination of emotion, movement and natural design.” 12-4 p.m. Continues through June 17. 880 East Waterfront Dr., Munhall. Free. riversofsteel.com

MAGIC • DOWNTOWN

Lucy Darling in Indulgence. 7:30 p.m. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40. trustarts.org