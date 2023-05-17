Pittsburgh's top events: May 18-24 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Thomas McCammon/Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Hiccup at the 2023 EQT Children’s Theater Festival

Thu., May 18

LIT • OAKLAND

Leon Ford: Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures Made Local Series. 6 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. Pittsburghlectures.org

THEATER • SOUTH SIDE

Under the theme “New Plays at Different Stages,” the Momentum Festival presents readings of three plays in progress, as well as a film screening, at City Theatre. See Berth Breach, Breach Birth by Inda Craig-Galván, the one-man show Bar Jokes Tales by Martin Giles, and When My Sleeping Dragon Woke, a documentary following the premiere of Sharon Washington’s play Feeding the Dragon. The event concludes with a workshop of Tami Dixon’s South Side Stories Revisited. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 21. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. Free. Registration required. citytheatre.culturaldistrict.org

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Angela Perley with Erik Huey. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $14. ticketweb.com

OPERA • OAKLAND

Resonance Works presents Giuseppe Verdi’s Macbeth. 8 p.m. Continues on Sat., May 20. Charity Randall Theatre-University of Pittsburgh. 4301 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $12.50-60. resonanceworks.org/macbeth-2023

click to enlarge Photo: Alisa Innocenti Resonance Works’ 2013 production of Giuseppe Verdi’s Macbeth

Fri., May 19

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Introduce the younguns to the joy of live performance when the EQT Children’s Theater Festival returns to Downtown Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust welcomes theater companies from all over the world for a weekend event bringing over 50 free activities to various Cultural District venues. Kids of all ages can build LEGO derby cars, learn how to play instruments, discover the wonders of origami, and so much more. Continues through Sun., May 21. Multiple locations. Downtown. Paid tickets required for some events. ctf.trustarts.org

FILM • OAKMONT

48 Hour Film Project Premiere Screenings. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Continues through Sat., May 20. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $12. 48hourfilm.com/pittsburgh

DANCE • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents Sleeping Beauty. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 21. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $29-125. pbt.org

click to enlarge Photo: Aviana Adams Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents Sleeping Beauty

FILM • HOMESTEAD

Pittsburgh Sound + Image presents 100 Years of 16mm Party with FILMO. 8 p.m. Eberle Studios. 229 East Ninth Ave., Homestead. $15. pghsoundandimage.com

CABARET • BELLEVUE

Brady Collins presents The Wild Stage: Tantalized. 8:30 p.m. Continues on Sun., May 21. 565 Live. 565 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. $25. club565live.com

Sat., May 20

FASHION • SHARPSBURG

Atithi Studios Fashion Festival. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 1020 North Canal St., Sharpsburg. $25. atithistudios.com/fashion-festival

KIDS • NORTH SIDE

Wild Kratts: Creature Power Opening Weekend Celebration. 12–2 p.m. Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. 10 Children’s Way, Allegheny Square. North Side. pittsburghkids.org

FESTIVAL • HAZELWOOD

Hazelwood Local presents Spring Funfest. 6-8 p.m. Elevationz. 4944 Second Ave., Hazelwood. Free. Registration required. hazelwoodlocal.com

MUSIC • NEW KENSINGTON

Moonspell with Eleine and TIWANAKU. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Preserving Underground, 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $25-30. preservingunderground.com

Sun., May 21

OUTDOORS • ASPINWALL

Join Three Rivers Waterkeeper at Allegheny RiverTrail Park for a summer season kick-off party featuring outdoor fun, food, and live entertainment. Taking place at the 3 Rivers Outdoor Company Outpost, the celebration includes live music by The Lost Causes, yard games, and free kayaking, as well as kid-friendly educational activities. The event supports Three Rivers Waterkeeper’s mission of improving and protecting the Monongahela, Allegheny, and Ohio Rivers. 1-4 p.m. 285 River Ave., Aspinwall. $8-50, free for kids 2 and under. threeriverswaterkeeper.org

MARKET • LAWRENCEVILLE

Pittsburgh Record Fest. 2-8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $3. All ages. spiritpgh.com

Mon., May 22

EXHIBITION • OAKLAND

A new Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens exhibition promises to dazzle visitors by combining “glamorous fashion designs with beautiful floral displays.” The recently opened Flowers Meet Fashion: Inspired by Billy Porter pays tribute to a famous Pittsburgh native known for his flawless style and talent. See dresses made from plant material, a display inspired by Porter’s turn in the Broadway show Kinky Boots, and more. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through June 25. One Schenley Park, Oakland. Included with regular admission. phipps.conservatory.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Atom Splitter PR Beartooth at Stage AE

Tue., May 23

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Beartooth and Trivium with Archetypes Collide and Malevolence. 5:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $38.50-85. promowestlive.com

Wed., May 24

THEATER • EAST LIBERTY

Or Forever Hold Your Peace. 8 p.m. Continues through Sat., May 27. Alloy Studios at Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5530 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You $15-35. kelly-strayhorn.org