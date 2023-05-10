Pittsburgh’s top events: May 11-17 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Photo: Courtesy of Taylor Fowler/Union Project
Caption: Mother of All Pottery Sales at Union Project
Thu., May 11
FESTIVAL • HILL DISTRICT
Fans of Blade Runner and 1990s anime know the dystopian tenets of cyberpunk. Now, there’s solarpunk, a movement defined as using art, literature, and politics to envision a more hopeful “community-led, sustainable future.” The Energy Innovation Center offers a fun, informative look at this philosophy with the Pittsburgh Solarpunk Future Festival, a day of performances, exhibits, networking, and more. Take part in an interactive art show, meet with various organizations, and explore career options at the green job fair. 5-9 p.m. 1435 Bedford Ave., Hill District. Free. Registration required. All ages. reimaginejobs.org
ART • BLOOMFIELD
Paint n Sip 4.0. 6-7 p.m. True T Studios. 4623 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. $5-20. facebook.com/TrueTpgh
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
Hot Jam with Ricky Romance. 7:30 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $7. arcadecomedytheater.com
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
91.3 WYEP presents Bindley Hardware Co. with Summer Dean and Ol Whitetail. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15-25. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Fri., May 12
MUSIC • BLOOMFIELD
Support the efforts of Literacy Pittsburgh during a special benefit concert and book drive at Trace Brewing. SOUND OUT! will feature live performances by Sommelier, Essential Machine, Nadeê, and Oli Alexander, and a donation drive for new and gently used books for kids and teens. There will also be raffles for prizes ranging from artisanal hot sauces to handmade ceramics. Proceeds will go to Literacy Pittsburgh, which offers free educational programs for adults and families in Allegheny and Beaver County. 6 p.m. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. $5 suggested donation. tracebloomfield.com
LIT • ALLENTOWN
Reading & Conversation: Chain-Gang All-Stars with Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah and Damon Young. 7 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10-30. whitewhalebookstore.com
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Madagascar the Musical. 7 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $39-59. trustarts.org
FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE
Reel Q presents Rafiki. 7-9 p.m. Contemporary Craft. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. Registration required. contemporarycraft.org
Sat., May 13
MARKET • HIGHLAND PARK
Find a handmade ceramic piece for yourself or the person you call “mom” during the Mother of All Pottery Sales at the Union Project. Touted as the largest ceramic arts sale in Pittsburgh, the event offers 30 ceramicists from four states, as well as clay demonstrations and more. For the first time, Union Project partnered with Remake Learning to present a hands-on clay competition where participants compete to build the tallest coil pot. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 801 N. Negley Ave., Highland Park. Free. Registration required. unionproject.org
MARKET • LAWRENCEVILLE
Not Your Mama’s Vintage Market. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Market House. 4112 Butler St., Lawrencville. Free. lvmarkethouse.com
NATURE • NORTH SIDE
World Migratory Bird Day. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. Included with regular admission. aviary.org
DRAG • MILLVALE
Resist Glamazon: A Live RPG Drag Show. 9 p.m. Harold’s Haunt. 142 Grant Ave., Millvale. $5. 21 and over. glittersty.square.site
Sun., May 14
MARKET • STRIP DISTRICT
Neighborhood Flea: Mother's Day Edition. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Stacks. 2875 Railroad St., Strip District. Free. neighborhoodflea.com
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Vacation with Big Baby, Sunbloc, and Rex Tycoon. 7 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. thegovernmentcenter.com
DRAG • EAST LIBERTY
Latrice Royale Presents: Life Goes On Tour. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $35-249. 18 and over. kelly-strayhorn.org
Mon., May 15
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
91.3 WYEP presents Shamarr Allen with Kenny Stockard and F3ralcat. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15. spiritpgh.com
Tue., May 16
OPERA • DOWNTOWN
We Shall Not Be Moved. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 21. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15-121.50. opera.culturaldistrict.org
FILM • OAKLAND
Robinson International Short Film Competition. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $18-100. filmpittsburgh.org
MUSIC • GARFIELD
City of Caterpillar. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $15 in advance, $18 at the door. All ages. therobotoproject.com
Wed., May 17
ART • NORTH SIDE
Mattress Factory showcases Japanese-American artist-in-residence Shohei Katayama with As Below, So Above, a solo exhibition described in a release as inviting viewers to “challenge their perceived reality and consider their place in a complex and everchanging world.” Drawing inspiration from an ancient hermetic phrase, the show spans two levels of MF's warehouse building, exploring the “interplay and interconnectedness of ‘all things’ through a dynamic work.” 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Ongoing exhibition. Mattress Factory. 500 Sampsonia Way, North Side. mattress.org
MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS
Klash Of The Titans Tour with Kreator and Sepultura. 5:30 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $27.50. roxianlive.com
LIT • STRIP DISTRICT
Steel City Storytellers. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Kingfly Spirits. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. $12-72. steelcitystorytellers.com
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Dan Wilson presents 7 Decades of Wonder: The Genius of Stevie. 8 p.m. O'Reilly Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $41.25. trustarts.org