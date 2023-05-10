Pittsburgh’s top events: May 11-17 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Film Movement Rafiki at Contemporary Craft

Photo: Courtesy of Taylor Fowler/Union Project



Caption: Mother of All Pottery Sales at Union Project

Thu., May 11

FESTIVAL • HILL DISTRICT

Fans of Blade Runner and 1990s anime know the dystopian tenets of cyberpunk. Now, there’s solarpunk, a movement defined as using art, literature, and politics to envision a more hopeful “community-led, sustainable future.” The Energy Innovation Center offers a fun, informative look at this philosophy with the Pittsburgh Solarpunk Future Festival, a day of performances, exhibits, networking, and more. Take part in an interactive art show, meet with various organizations, and explore career options at the green job fair. 5-9 p.m. 1435 Bedford Ave., Hill District. Free. Registration required. All ages. reimaginejobs.org

ART • BLOOMFIELD

Paint n Sip 4.0. 6-7 p.m. True T Studios. 4623 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. $5-20. facebook.com/TrueTpgh

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

Hot Jam with Ricky Romance. 7:30 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $7. arcadecomedytheater.com

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

91.3 WYEP presents Bindley Hardware Co. with Summer Dean and Ol Whitetail. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15-25. thunderbirdmusichall.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Bindley Hardware Co. Bindley Hardware Co. at Thunderbird Music Hall

Fri., May 12

MUSIC • BLOOMFIELD

Support the efforts of Literacy Pittsburgh during a special benefit concert and book drive at Trace Brewing. SOUND OUT! will feature live performances by Sommelier, Essential Machine, Nadeê, and Oli Alexander, and a donation drive for new and gently used books for kids and teens. There will also be raffles for prizes ranging from artisanal hot sauces to handmade ceramics. Proceeds will go to Literacy Pittsburgh, which offers free educational programs for adults and families in Allegheny and Beaver County. 6 p.m. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. $5 suggested donation. tracebloomfield.com

LIT • ALLENTOWN

Reading & Conversation: Chain-Gang All-Stars with Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah and Damon Young. 7 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10-30. whitewhalebookstore.com

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Madagascar the Musical. 7 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $39-59. trustarts.org

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE

Reel Q presents Rafiki. 7-9 p.m. Contemporary Craft. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. Registration required. contemporarycraft.org

Sat., May 13

MARKET • HIGHLAND PARK

Find a handmade ceramic piece for yourself or the person you call “mom” during the Mother of All Pottery Sales at the Union Project. Touted as the largest ceramic arts sale in Pittsburgh, the event offers 30 ceramicists from four states, as well as clay demonstrations and more. For the first time, Union Project partnered with Remake Learning to present a hands-on clay competition where participants compete to build the tallest coil pot. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 801 N. Negley Ave., Highland Park. Free. Registration required. unionproject.org

MARKET • LAWRENCEVILLE

Not Your Mama’s Vintage Market. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Market House. 4112 Butler St., Lawrencville. Free. lvmarkethouse.com

NATURE • NORTH SIDE

World Migratory Bird Day. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. Included with regular admission. aviary.org

DRAG • MILLVALE

Resist Glamazon: A Live RPG Drag Show. 9 p.m. Harold’s Haunt. 142 Grant Ave., Millvale. $5. 21 and over. glittersty.square.site

Sun., May 14

MARKET • STRIP DISTRICT

Neighborhood Flea: Mother's Day Edition. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Stacks. 2875 Railroad St., Strip District. Free. neighborhoodflea.com

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Vacation with Big Baby, Sunbloc, and Rex Tycoon. 7 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. thegovernmentcenter.com

DRAG • EAST LIBERTY

Latrice Royale Presents: Life Goes On Tour. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $35-249. 18 and over. kelly-strayhorn.org

Mon., May 15

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

91.3 WYEP presents Shamarr Allen with Kenny Stockard and F3ralcat. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15. spiritpgh.com

Tue., May 16

OPERA • DOWNTOWN

We Shall Not Be Moved. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 21. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15-121.50. opera.culturaldistrict.org

FILM • OAKLAND

Robinson International Short Film Competition. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $18-100. filmpittsburgh.org

MUSIC • GARFIELD

City of Caterpillar. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $15 in advance, $18 at the door. All ages. therobotoproject.com

Wed., May 17

ART • NORTH SIDE

Mattress Factory showcases Japanese-American artist-in-residence Shohei Katayama with As Below, So Above, a solo exhibition described in a release as inviting viewers to “challenge their perceived reality and consider their place in a complex and everchanging world.” Drawing inspiration from an ancient hermetic phrase, the show spans two levels of MF's warehouse building, exploring the “interplay and interconnectedness of ‘all things’ through a dynamic work.” 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Ongoing exhibition. Mattress Factory. 500 Sampsonia Way, North Side. mattress.org

MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS

Klash Of The Titans Tour with Kreator and Sepultura. 5:30 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $27.50. roxianlive.com

LIT • STRIP DISTRICT

Steel City Storytellers. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Kingfly Spirits. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. $12-72. steelcitystorytellers.com

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Dan Wilson presents 7 Decades of Wonder: The Genius of Stevie. 8 p.m. O'Reilly Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $41.25. trustarts.org