Pittsburgh’s top events: June 8-14 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., June 8
OPERA • STRIP DISTRICT
A Night at the Opera: Ezio Pinza, Claudia Pinza Bozzolla, and the Pittsburgh Connection. 7 p.m. Heinz History Center. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. $5-15. heinzhistorycenter.org
MUSIC • GARFIELD
MSPAINT with Positive Thinking and Planet Jackpot. 7 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $13 in advance, $15 at the door. therobotoproject.com
THEATER • SOUTH PARK
Sylvia. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sat., June 17. South Park Theatre. Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $18. southparktheatre.com
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Public Theater presents Frida… A Self Portrait. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 25. O'Reilly Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $32-80. trustarts.org
Fri., June 9
PARTY • HIGHLAND PARK
Summer Safari: A Pittsburgh Party. 6:30-11 p.m. Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. $90. 21 and over. pittsburghzoo.org
PARTY • NORTH SIDE
Much like Oscar the Grouch, you will declare your love for trash after attending this year’s Garden Party at Mattress Factory. Under the theme Trash Bash, the event pays tribute to a current exhibition by Lenka Clayton and Phillip Andrew Lewis, who are diverting the museum’s garbage and recycling to the Monterey Annex first floor. Groove to live music and DJs, participate in a trash-inspired fashion contest, sample cuisine by the best local restaurants, and more. 7-11 p.m. 5:30 p.m. for VIP guests. 500 Sampsonia Way, North Side. Tickets start at $150. mattress.org
FILM • DOWNTOWN
Lynch/Oz. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Thu., June 15. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org
VARIETY SHOW • ALLENTOWN
The Glitterbox Theater presents Wilde Gone Wild. 7:30 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5-10. theglitterboxtheater.com
DANCE/MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra present Boléro. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 11. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $20-98. pittsburghsymphony.org
Sat., June 10
ART • GARFIELD
Cut & Paste: A Group Exhibition. 2-5 p.m. Continues through July 17. Irma Freeman Center for Imagination. 5006 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. irmafreeman.org
MARKET • ALLENTOWN
Shop in the dark when the Allentown Night Market returns with “over 100 unusual, offbeat and unique artisans,” live performers, and more. Hosted by The Weeping Glass in partnership with Hilltop Alliance, the event will feature vendors spread across four areas, as well as entertainment ranging from DJs and musicians to “bizarre feats and stunts” by the Pittsburgh Circus Arts sideshow. Allentown businesses will also be open late with specials, discounts, and other surprises. 7-11 p.m. 800 block of E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. Free. allentownnightmarket.com
FILM • OAKLAND
Carnegie Museum of Art Film Series presents Martin. 8 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $8-10. carnegieart.org
Sun., June 11
MARKET • STRIP DISTRICT
The Neighborhood Flea. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Stacks. 2875 Railroad St., Strip District. Free. neighborhoodflea.com
MARKET • LAWRENCEVILLE/GARFIELD
Look for balloons placed throughout Lawrenceville and Garfield to find quality second-hand clothing, decor, and more during the Vintage Crawl. Presented by Boheme, the event takes shoppers to over 15 businesses, where they will find deals, food, music, and more. Included on the route is the Made and Found Summer Market at Spirit, where you can expect to find 25 of “the region's best vintage dealers, makers, and artists.” 12 p.m. Made and Found Summer Market opens at 11 a.m.-Multiple locations. Lawrenceville and Garfield. Free. instagram.com/bohemeshops
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Paramore with Bloc Party. 7 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $38. ppgpaintsarena.com
MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT
Rio Romeo. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $25. pittsburgh.citywinery.com
Mon., June 12
MUSIC • NEW KENSINGTON
Stick to Your Guns. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Preserving Underground. 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $20. preservingunderground.com
Tue., June 13
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Pixies with Franz Ferdinand and Bully. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $45-99. promowestlive.com
LIT • NORTH SIDE
Amelia Possanza will discuss her debut book Lesbian Love Story during a special event at City of Asylum’s Alphabet City venue. The Brooklyn-based author produced what publisher Penguin Random House calls a “riveting, inventive” historical account of the lesbian experience throughout the 20th century, depicted through seven love stories. Possanza hopes to not only reclaim narratives that have become lost, but also “reimagine care and community.” 7-8:30 p.m. Alphabet City. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Livestream available. Registration required. cityofasylum.org
MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Joshua Hedley and Lauren Morrow. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $15. opusoneproductions.com
Wed., June 14
FILM • MCKEES ROCKS
Pittsburgh Film Kitchen. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Parkway Theater & Film Lounge. 644 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. $8. jumpcuttheater.org