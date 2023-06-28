Pittsburgh’s top events: June 29-July 5 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., June 29
PARTY • DOWNTOWN
Summer in the Square Block Party. 5:30-7 p.m. Mellon Square. Smithfield Street and Sixth Avenue, Downtown. Free. pittsburghparks.org
OUTDOORS • LAWRENCEVILLE
Sun’s out, guns out, unless you’re stripping down to your skivvies for the nighttime Pittsburgh Underwear Ride. Join the special Pride Ride edition of this regular event designed to promote safe streets and body positivity. Bicyclists will meet at 46th Street and Butler Street and, from there, commence to KLVN Coffee in Larimer, where an afterparty awaits. 8 p.m. 46th Street and Butler Street, Lawrenceville. Free. facebook.com/PghUnderwearBikeRide
Fri., June 30
DRAG • DOWNTOWN
Dixie Surewood's Broadway or Bust featuring Chi Chi DeVivre. 4:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $25. playhouse.pointpark.edu
FILM • DOWNTOWN
Past Lives. 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Continues through Thu., July 13. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org
WORKSHOP • LAWRENCEVILLE
Teetotal Initiative presents Crafting with Clarity 2.0. 6-8 p.m. Contemporary Craft. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. Registration required. teetotal.org/upcoming-events
MUSIC • POINT BREEZE
Summer Fridays at the Frick. 6:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 1. The Frick Pittsburgh. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. Free. thefrickpittsburgh.org/SummerFridays
COMEDY • ALLENTOWN
Head to Bottlerocket Social Hall for a night of stand-up and sketch comedy with two emerging talents. John Reynolds, best known for his work on the HBO series Search Party, joins forces with fellow funnyman Matt Barats for the touring show Sharing and Crying. See why the duo has so many film and television credits to their respective names. 8-10 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $20. bottlerocketpgh.com
Sat., July 1
HOLIDAY • LAWRENCEVILLE
Expect children’s races, train rides, balloon artists, and other family-friendly fun when Lawrenceville United presents the 77th Lawrenceville Independence Day Celebration. Cheer on youth athletes during the Girls All-Star softball and Boys All-Star baseball game in Arsenal Park. From there, enjoy arts and crafts, face painting, a Keystone State Wrestling Alliance show, live music, and an exotic animal show before the last festivity of the night, which includes fireworks. 11 a.m. Arsenal Park. 276 39th St., Lawrenceville. facebook.com/LawrencevilleUnited
ART • NORTH SIDE
Pittsburgh's Historic Ballparks - Special Gallery Exhibit. 12- 5 p.m. Photo Antiquities Museum. 531 East Ohio St., North Side. $10. Free for children 10 and under. photoantiquities.org
FILM • OAKMONT
Jaws. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $4-8. theoakstheater.com
DRAG • STRIP DISTRICT
Share a bit of your Legally Blonde knowledge at the Jennifer Coolidge Comedy & Drag Variety Show. Taking place at City Winery, the night, hosted by comedian and celebrity interviewer, Sarah Rachel Lazarus, includes performances by X-Emma, Kat De Lac, and Chrissy Costa. Come as your fave Coolidge character for the chance to win “an incredibly non-special TJ Maxx prize.” View a night of Mad Libs and live acts with a glass of wine in hand. 8 p.m. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $25-28. pittsburgh.citywinery.com
MUSIC • SOUTH PARK
Allegheny County Summer Concert Series presents Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. 8:15 p.m. South Park Amphitheater. 100 Farmshow Dr., South Park. Free. trustarts.org
Sun., July 2
MUSIC • GARFIELD
saturdays at your place with summerbruise, Seaholm, and Stevie Flowers. 7 p.m. Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. therobotoproject.com
Mon., July 3
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
We Are The Union, Catbite, and Kill Lincoln with J. Navarro & The Traitors. 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. spiritpgh.com
Tue., July 4
HOLIDAY • MOUNT LEBANON
Fourth of July Celebration. 12 p.m. Mount Lebanon Park. 900 Cedar Blvd., Mount Lebanon. Free. mtlebanon.org
Wed., July 5
TALK • FRIENDSHIP
Pittsburgh Glass Center Summer Lecture Series with Nate Cotterman, Matt Eskuche, and Alyssa Oxley. 6 p.m. Pittsburgh Glass Center. 5472 Penn Ave., Friendship. Free. pittsburghglasscenter.org
MUSIC • OAKLAND
Falling In Reverse with Ice Nine Kills. 6:30 p.m. Petersen Events Center. 3719 Terrace St., Oakland. $65-122. peterseneventscenter.com