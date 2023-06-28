Pittsburgh’s top events: June 29-July 5 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of The Frick Pittsburgh Summer Fridays at the Frick

Thu., June 29

PARTY • DOWNTOWN

Summer in the Square Block Party. 5:30-7 p.m. Mellon Square. Smithfield Street and Sixth Avenue, Downtown. Free. pittsburghparks.org

OUTDOORS • LAWRENCEVILLE

Sun’s out, guns out, unless you’re stripping down to your skivvies for the nighttime Pittsburgh Underwear Ride. Join the special Pride Ride edition of this regular event designed to promote safe streets and body positivity. Bicyclists will meet at 46th Street and Butler Street and, from there, commence to KLVN Coffee in Larimer, where an afterparty awaits. 8 p.m. 46th Street and Butler Street, Lawrenceville. Free. facebook.com/PghUnderwearBikeRide

Fri., June 30

DRAG • DOWNTOWN

Dixie Surewood's Broadway or Bust featuring Chi Chi DeVivre. 4:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $25. playhouse.pointpark.edu

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Past Lives. 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Continues through Thu., July 13. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org

WORKSHOP • LAWRENCEVILLE

Teetotal Initiative presents Crafting with Clarity 2.0. 6-8 p.m. Contemporary Craft. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. Registration required. teetotal.org/upcoming-events

MUSIC • POINT BREEZE

Summer Fridays at the Frick. 6:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 1. The Frick Pittsburgh. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. Free. thefrickpittsburgh.org/SummerFridays

COMEDY • ALLENTOWN

Head to Bottlerocket Social Hall for a night of stand-up and sketch comedy with two emerging talents. John Reynolds, best known for his work on the HBO series Search Party, joins forces with fellow funnyman Matt Barats for the touring show Sharing and Crying. See why the duo has so many film and television credits to their respective names. 8-10 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $20. bottlerocketpgh.com

Sat., July 1

HOLIDAY • LAWRENCEVILLE

Expect children’s races, train rides, balloon artists, and other family-friendly fun when Lawrenceville United presents the 77th Lawrenceville Independence Day Celebration. Cheer on youth athletes during the Girls All-Star softball and Boys All-Star baseball game in Arsenal Park. From there, enjoy arts and crafts, face painting, a Keystone State Wrestling Alliance show, live music, and an exotic animal show before the last festivity of the night, which includes fireworks. 11 a.m. Arsenal Park. 276 39th St., Lawrenceville. facebook.com/LawrencevilleUnited

ART • NORTH SIDE

Pittsburgh's Historic Ballparks - Special Gallery Exhibit. 12- 5 p.m. Photo Antiquities Museum. 531 East Ohio St., North Side. $10. Free for children 10 and under. photoantiquities.org

FILM • OAKMONT

Jaws. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $4-8. theoakstheater.com

DRAG • STRIP DISTRICT

Share a bit of your Legally Blonde knowledge at the Jennifer Coolidge Comedy & Drag Variety Show. Taking place at City Winery, the night, hosted by comedian and celebrity interviewer, Sarah Rachel Lazarus, includes performances by X-Emma, Kat De Lac, and Chrissy Costa. Come as your fave Coolidge character for the chance to win “an incredibly non-special TJ Maxx prize.” View a night of Mad Libs and live acts with a glass of wine in hand. 8 p.m. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $25-28. pittsburgh.citywinery.com

click to enlarge Photo: George Lange Assistant conductor Moon Doh of Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at the South Park Amphitheater

MUSIC • SOUTH PARK

Allegheny County Summer Concert Series presents Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. 8:15 p.m. South Park Amphitheater. 100 Farmshow Dr., South Park. Free. trustarts.org

Sun., July 2

MUSIC • GARFIELD

saturdays at your place with summerbruise, Seaholm, and Stevie Flowers. 7 p.m. Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. therobotoproject.com

Mon., July 3

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

We Are The Union, Catbite, and Kill Lincoln with J. Navarro & The Traitors. 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. spiritpgh.com

Tue., July 4

HOLIDAY • MOUNT LEBANON

Fourth of July Celebration. 12 p.m. Mount Lebanon Park. 900 Cedar Blvd., Mount Lebanon. Free. mtlebanon.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Atom Splitter PR Ice Nine Kills at Petersen Events Center

Wed., July 5

TALK • FRIENDSHIP

Pittsburgh Glass Center Summer Lecture Series with Nate Cotterman, Matt Eskuche, and Alyssa Oxley. 6 p.m. Pittsburgh Glass Center. 5472 Penn Ave., Friendship. Free. pittsburghglasscenter.org

MUSIC • OAKLAND

Falling In Reverse with Ice Nine Kills. 6:30 p.m. Petersen Events Center. 3719 Terrace St., Oakland. $65-122. peterseneventscenter.com