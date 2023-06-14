Pittsburgh’s top events: June 15-21 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., June 15
FILM • SEWICKLEY
Science on Screen: After Yang with Dr. Amanda Holland-Minkley. 7 p.m. The Lindsay Theater. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. $8.75-36. thelindsaytheater.org
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Queens Of The Stone Age In Times New Roman Album Release Party. 10:30 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. Free. thegovernmentcenter.com
Fri., June 16
DANCE • DOWNTOWN
An Evening of Dance. 4:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $25. playhouse.pointpark.edu
MUSIC • MOON TOWNSHIP
Pierce The Veil & The Used: Creative Control Tour with guests Don Broco and Girlfriends. 6:30 p.m. UPMC Events Center. 6001 University Blvd., Moon Township. $40.50-70.50. upmceventscenter.com
THEATER • NORTH SIDE
Prime Stage Sprouts presents The Boxcar Children. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 25. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $8-50. primestage.com
ART • DOWNTOWN
A married couple spent 35 years acquiring artwork depicting the Black experience. Their collection now tours museums across the country as Memories & Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art. Opening at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, the show — organized by International Arts & Artists in Washington, D.C. — boasts 67 pieces from Romare Bearden, Beverly Buchanan, Gordon Parks, Elizabeth Catlett, and many others. The Center promises an “awe-inspiring selection of works” that also provides insight to the lives of two ordinary people with a deep, shared love of art. 7 p.m. Continues through Aug. 25. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. Registration required for opening reception. trustarts.org
MAGIC • OAKMONT
Michael Griffin: World's Greatest Living Escape Artist. 7:30 p.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $15-70. theoakstheater.com
Sat., June 17
YARD SALE • MORNINGSIDE/STANTON HEIGHTS
Morningside & Stanton Heights Community Yard Sale. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Multiple locations. Morningside and Stanton Heights. Free. morningsidepgh.org
TOUR • MILLVALE
DOORS OPEN Pittsburgh encourages people to #BeNebby in Millvale during a self-guided tour that promises to “immerse visitors in the cultural highlights of what is arguably one of Pittsburgh’s most up-and-coming urban communities.” Explore community gardens, go behind the scenes at Mr. Smalls Theatre, marvel at the Maxo Vanka murals in St. Nicholas Church, and so much more. Along the way, kids can participate in a Photo Safari by marking select art and buildings off on a special BINGO Card. A guide can be downloaded ahead of time or picked up on event day at any of the tour locations. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Multiple locations. Millvale. $5-20, free for kids 5 and under. doorsopenpgh.org
MUSIC • CHESWICK
91.3 WYEP presents The Wood Brothers with Shovels & Rope. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Mountain View Amphitheater 10 Rich Hill Road, Cheswick. $37-40. mntviewamp.com
COMEDY • ALLENTOWN
Jake Cornell. 8 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $20. bottlerocketpgh.com
Sun., June 18
OUTDOORS • SHADYSIDE
Walk With A Naturalist: Tree ID Hike. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Frick Park Lawn Bowling Greens. 7300 Reynolds St., Shadyside. $15. ventureoutdoors.org
Mon., June 19
MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS
Descendents and Circle Jerks. 6:30p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $37. roxianlive.com
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Deer Tick with Country Westerns. 8 pm. Doors at 7 p.m. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $25. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Tue., June 20FESTIVAL • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy will host World Refugee Day, described as a “a symbol for welcoming and inclusivity in our region and all over the world.” Taking place at Schenley Plaza, the event promises live dance and music, public speakers, and other performances for crowds to enjoy. There is no registration or fee required in order to attend this event. 4-8p.m. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. pittsburghparks.org
PRIDE • NORTH HILLS
Necromancer Pride. 7-9 p.m. Continues through Sat., June 24. Necromance Brewing. 2257 Babcock Blvd., North Hills. Free. necromancer.beer
Wed., June 21LIT • BLOOMFIELD
Heal your inner teenager with From the Longing Orchard, described as a “rich, lyrical coming-of-age novel” by award-winning author Jessica Jopp. White Whale welcomes Jopp, who will read an excerpt from her sophomore novel, followed by conversation with poet Celeste Gainey. Participants are able to attend in person or online through Zoom live stream. Masks are required to be worn inside the bookstore. 7-8 p.m. 4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. Registration required. whitewhalebookstore.com
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Fleet Foxes with Uwade. 7p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Drive, North Side. $45-85. promowestlive.com
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Death Valley Girls with Abraxas and Flower Crown. 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. spiritpgh.com