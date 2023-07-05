Pittsburgh’s top events: July 6-12

click to enlarge Photo: Mehdi Hassine Grace Kelly at Pittsburgh Playhouse

Thu., July 6



MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Grace Kelly. 4:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $25. playhouse.pointpark.edu

EVENT • MUNHALL

Local history buffs will recall a pivotal moment in Pittsburgh’s labor history when the Battle of Homestead Foundation presents the 131st anniversary of the 1892 Homestead Steel Strike. Taking place at the Pump House, the event includes refreshments, music, and a chance for attendees to look back on a bloody clash between exploited steel workers and hired Pinkerton agents, which changed the nation’s view on workers’ rights. 6-9 p.m. 880 E. Waterfront Drive, Munhall. Free. battleofhomestead.org

THEATER • SOUTH PARK

She Loves Me. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sat., July 15. South Park Theatre. Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park Township. $20. southparktheatre.com

Fri., July 7

LIT • BLOOMFIELD

The Queerpunk Slamjunk. 5 p.m. The Big Idea Bookstore. 4812 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. facebook.com/qpsjpgh/events

MUSIC • HILL DISTRICT

All That Jazz in the Hill District. 5-9 p.m. 1825 Centre Ave., Hill District. Free. facebook.com/achclearpathways/events

PARTY • FRIENDSHIP

Hot Jam. 6 p.m. Pittsburgh Glass Center. 5472 Penn Ave., Friendship. Free. pittsburghglasscenter.org

Sat., July 8

FESTIVAL • OAKLAND

Experience Hawaiian culture, food, and flora when Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens presents the Tropical Forest Hawai‘i Festival. Bring the whole family to make flower crowns, kapa cloths, and leis, view rare plants, and sample Hawaiian-inspired food from Café Phipps. There will also be a traditional dance demonstration and workshop. Don’t miss the chance to learn about what Phipps describes as one of the world's “most botanically and culturally rich forest regions.” 11 a.m.-2 p.m. One Schenley Park, Oakland. Included with regular admission, free for members and kids under 2. phipps.conservatory.org

FESTIVAL • MONROEVILLE

Pittsburgh Vegan Expo & Arts Festival. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monroeville Convention Center. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. $5 in advance, $6 at the door, free for youth 17 and under. pittsburghvegan.com

MUSIC • SPRING GARDEN

Cider Saturday Concert Series. 6-9 p.m. Threadbare Cider and Mead. 1291 Spring Garden Ave., Spring Garden. Free. threadbarecider.com

COMEDY • EAST LIBERTY

Amit Tandon will bring knee-slapping humor to the Kelly Strayhorn Theater with his new show Masala Sandwich. Touted as the best stand-up comedian in India, Tandon has performed in hundreds of shows around the world, and recorded his own Netflix special, Family Tendencies. His latest show promises to showcase Tandon’s brand of “refreshing and contemporary” observational humor. 7 p.m. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $45-85. kelly-strayhorn.org

Birding Expedition: Cook Forest with the National Aviary

Sun., July 9

OUTDOORS • LEEPER

Birding Expedition: Cook Forest with National Aviary Ornithologist Bob Mulvihill. 8:30 a.m. Cook Forest, Leeper. $55. aviary.org

PARTY • STRIP DISTRICT

The Heinz History Center indulges in some local nostalgia with Kennywood Day: 125 Years of Memories, a day of family-friendly games, amusement park food, and panel discussions based around the Pittsburgh theme park. Enjoy Eastern European cooking demonstrations by Chris Fennimore and join Pittsburgh documentarian Rick Sebak during a screening of his film That Kennywood Summer, plus much more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. Included with regular admission. heinzhistorycenter.org

FILM • SEWICKLEY

Live the Stream: The Story of Joe Humphreys. 2 p.m. Lindsay Theater. 418 Walnut Street, Sewickley. $8.75-33.75. thelindsaytheater.org

Mon., July 10

OUTDOORS • DOWNTOWN

Move-It Mondays. 5:30 p.m. Market Square, Downtown. Free. downtownpittsburgh.com

Tue., July 11

LIT • BLOOMFIELD

Hemingway's Summer Poetry Series: Chandra Alderman, Kevin Finn, Matt Ussia, and Bart Solarczyk. 7 p.m. White Whale. 4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. whitewhalebookstore.com/events

Altin Gün at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

Wed., July 12

MAGIC • DOWNTOWN

Jimmy Ichihana in The Cards. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 13. Liberty Magic. 803 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-65. trustarts.org

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Altin Gün with Rogê. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $22. thunderbirdmusichall.com