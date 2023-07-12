Pittsburgh's top events: July 13-19 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., July 13
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Solar Concert Series with Jason Gamble & Nashwan Asef Abdullah. 12:15 p.m. Buhl Community Park. Allegheny Square, North Side. Free. pittsburghkids.org/solarconcertseries
ART • SOUTH SIDE
Associated Artists of Pittsburgh New Member Exhibition. 2-7 p.m. Continues through Sept. 9. Brew House Association Gallery. 711 South 21st St., South Side. Free. brewhousearts.org
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Black Music Festival. 4 p.m. Continues through Sat., July 15. Point State Park and Market Square, Downtown. Free. facebook.com/PghBlackMusicFest
FILM • EAST LIBERTY
Be there for the premiere of It’s In You, a new short film series produced and directed by Jibril Washington. Unfolding over three segments, It’s In You looks at three Black Pittsburgh creatives and athletes, sharing “unscripted stories about overcoming adversity, finding inner peace, and daydreaming about their destinies no matter what the world might have told them they should be.” The event takes place at Social Status and includes a panel discussion. 6:30 p.m. 5929 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Free. Registration required. linktr.ee/theIntrinsicmedia
Fri., July 14
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
The Deutschtown Music Festival has found new life as the Northside Music Festival, and will soon take over a number of venues for a multi-day event. See 65 bands performing live throughout the North Side, including at The Government Center, Allegheny City Brewing, and other spaces. Visitors can also expect art vendors, family-friendly activities, and more than 30 food trucks. 5 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 16. Multiple locations, North Side. Free. northsidemusicfestival.com
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Black Lotus Pizza Third Anniversary with Doomdrome, ThisGuise, and Luke Ferdinand. 7 p.m. Black Lotus Pizza. 4065 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. Free. instagram.com/blacklotuspizza
FILM • DOWNTOWN
Moon Garden. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Wed., July 19. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org
DANCE • NORTH SIDE
Smooth Moves by Texture Contemporary Ballet. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 16. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $24-34. textureballet.org
COMEDY • STRIP DISTRICT
The Rudick Siblings. 8 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $30-32. pittsburgh.citywinery.com
Sat., July 15
PODCAST • ALLENTOWN
Doug Loves Movies. 4:20 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $30. bottlerocketpgh.com
FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE
Evil Dead and Evil Dead II Double Feature. 8 p.m. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $25. rowhousecinema.com
DRAG • NORTH SIDE
Hot Metal Hardware presents Welcome to Barbi-land! 7:30 p.m. Continues through Mon., July 17. QMNTY Center. 525 East Ohio St., North Side. $15. 18 and over. facebook.com/HotMetalHardwarePgh/events
THEATER • MCKEES ROCKS
Gemini Children's Theatre invites audiences to an “evening of story-telling and music from the perspective of a young trans woman.” TRANSlation: one young trans woman's experience spotlights Esai, a young transgender woman described as a jazz singer, a drag queen, an actress, and “a force.” The performance also serves as a fundraiser to support Esai's upcoming gender-affirming procedure. 8 p.m. 420 Chartiers Avenue, Mckees Rocks. $20. Additional donations will also be accepted. geminitheater.org
CONVENTION • WEST VIEW
The Pittsburgh Record Convention Summer Show. 8 a.m. West View Banquet Hall. 398 Perry Highway, West View. $10. facebook.com/ThePittsburghRecordCdConvention/events
Sun., July 16
TOUR • HAZELWOOD
Doors Open presents Historic Hazelwood: A Tour of Pittsburgh's "Melting Pot" 10 a.m. Mill 19. 4501 Lytle St., Hazelwood. $20. doorsopenpgh.org
MARKET • STRIP DISTRICT
Summerlands Street Market closes down 26th Street for the enjoyment of Pittsburghers. Presented at the Cinderlands Warehouse, the family-friendly event offers vendors selling art, candles, clothes, and food, as well as photo opportunities and live music. There is also cornhole and beer pong for the adults in the crowd, and a summer feast with burgers, corn on the cob, hot dogs, and pasta salad. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 2601 Smallman St., Strip District. Free. cinderlands.com
Mon., July 17
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Playtime Live: The Station. 7 p.m. O'Reilly Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. ppt.org
LIT • NORTH SIDE
Exploring Poetry's Geographies with Katherine Hedeen, Zoë Skoulding, Victor Rodrigues Núñez, and Michelle Gil-Montero. 7 p.m. City of Asylum. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. cityofasylum.org
Tue., July 18
CAR SHOW • HOMESTEAD
Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix - Waterfront Car Show. 4 p.m. The Waterfront. 560 East Waterfront Drive, Homestead. $10 donation at the door. pvgp.org
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Soul Glo with MSPAINT, JIVEBOMB, and Hormone. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20. 18 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Wed., July 19
MUSIC • OAKLAND
Jazz in the Garden. 6-8:30 p.m. Phipps Conservatory. One Schenley Park, Oakland. $30-35. phipps.conservatory.org