Pittsburgh's top events: July 13-19 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Intrinsic Media It's In You at Social Status

Thu., July 13

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Solar Concert Series with Jason Gamble & Nashwan Asef Abdullah. 12:15 p.m. Buhl Community Park. Allegheny Square, North Side. Free. pittsburghkids.org/solarconcertseries

ART • SOUTH SIDE

Associated Artists of Pittsburgh New Member Exhibition. 2-7 p.m. Continues through Sept. 9. Brew House Association Gallery. 711 South 21st St., South Side. Free. brewhousearts.org

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Black Music Festival. 4 p.m. Continues through Sat., July 15. Point State Park and Market Square, Downtown. Free. facebook.com/PghBlackMusicFest

FILM • EAST LIBERTY

Be there for the premiere of It’s In You, a new short film series produced and directed by Jibril Washington. Unfolding over three segments, It’s In You looks at three Black Pittsburgh creatives and athletes, sharing “unscripted stories about overcoming adversity, finding inner peace, and daydreaming about their destinies no matter what the world might have told them they should be.” The event takes place at Social Status and includes a panel discussion. 6:30 p.m. 5929 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Free. Registration required. linktr.ee/theIntrinsicmedia

Fri., July 14

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

The Deutschtown Music Festival has found new life as the Northside Music Festival, and will soon take over a number of venues for a multi-day event. See 65 bands performing live throughout the North Side, including at The Government Center, Allegheny City Brewing, and other spaces. Visitors can also expect art vendors, family-friendly activities, and more than 30 food trucks. 5 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 16. Multiple locations, North Side. Free. northsidemusicfestival.com

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Black Lotus Pizza Third Anniversary with Doomdrome, ThisGuise, and Luke Ferdinand. 7 p.m. Black Lotus Pizza. 4065 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. Free. instagram.com/blacklotuspizza

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Moon Garden. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Wed., July 19. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org

click to enlarge Photo: Rachel Harman Texture Ballet at New Hazlett Theater

DANCE • NORTH SIDE

Smooth Moves by Texture Contemporary Ballet. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 16. New Hazlett Theater​. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $24-34. textureballet.org

COMEDY • STRIP DISTRICT

The Rudick Siblings. 8 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $30-32. pittsburgh.citywinery.com

Sat., July 15

PODCAST • ALLENTOWN

Doug Loves Movies. 4:20 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $30. bottlerocketpgh.com

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE

Evil Dead and Evil Dead II Double Feature. 8 p.m. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $25. rowhousecinema.com

DRAG • NORTH SIDE

Hot Metal Hardware presents Welcome to Barbi-land! 7:30 p.m. Continues through Mon., July 17. QMNTY Center. 525 East Ohio St., North Side. $15. 18 and over. facebook.com/HotMetalHardwarePgh/events

THEATER • MCKEES ROCKS

Gemini Children's Theatre invites audiences to an “evening of story-telling and music from the perspective of a young trans woman.” TRANSlation: one young trans woman's experience spotlights Esai, a young transgender woman described as a jazz singer, a drag queen, an actress, and “a force.” The performance also serves as a fundraiser to support Esai's upcoming gender-affirming procedure. 8 p.m. 420 Chartiers Avenue, Mckees Rocks. $20. Additional donations will also be accepted. geminitheater.org

CONVENTION • WEST VIEW

The Pittsburgh Record Convention Summer Show. 8 a.m. West View Banquet Hall. 398 Perry Highway, West View. $10. facebook.com/ThePittsburghRecordCdConvention/events

Photo: Courtesy of Doors Open Pittsburgh Historic Hazelwood: A Tour of Pittsburgh's "Melting Pot"

Sun., July 16

TOUR • HAZELWOOD

Doors Open presents Historic Hazelwood: A Tour of Pittsburgh's "Melting Pot" 10 a.m. Mill 19. 4501 Lytle St., Hazelwood. $20. doorsopenpgh.org

MARKET • STRIP DISTRICT

Summerlands Street Market closes down 26th Street for the enjoyment of Pittsburghers. Presented at the Cinderlands Warehouse, the family-friendly event offers vendors selling art, candles, clothes, and food, as well as photo opportunities and live music. There is also cornhole and beer pong for the adults in the crowd, and a summer feast with burgers, corn on the cob, hot dogs, and pasta salad. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 2601 Smallman St., Strip District. Free. cinderlands.com

Mon., July 17

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Playtime Live: The Station. 7 p.m. O'Reilly Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. ppt.org

LIT • NORTH SIDE

Exploring Poetry's Geographies with Katherine Hedeen, Zoë Skoulding, Victor Rodrigues Núñez, and Michelle Gil-Montero. 7 p.m. City of Asylum. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. cityofasylum.org

Tue., July 18

CAR SHOW • HOMESTEAD

Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix - Waterfront Car Show. 4 p.m. The Waterfront. 560 East Waterfront Drive, Homestead. $10 donation at the door. pvgp.org

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Soul Glo with MSPAINT, JIVEBOMB, and Hormone. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20. 18 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com

Wed., July 19

MUSIC • OAKLAND

Jazz in the Garden. 6-8:30 p.m. Phipps Conservatory. One Schenley Park, Oakland. $30-35. phipps.conservatory.org