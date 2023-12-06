‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Dec. 7-13 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Dec. 7
ART • SOUTH SIDE
Buttery Spread. 2-7 p.m. Continues through Sat., Dec. 30. Brew House Arts. 711 South 21st St., South Side. Free. brewhousearts.org
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Public Theater presents A Christmas Story: The Play. 8 p.m. Continues through Sat., Dec. 23. O'Reilly Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-93. ppt.org
Fri., Dec. 8
CONVENTION • MONROEVILLE
Steel City Con. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Dec. 10. Monroeville Convention Center. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. $24-70. steelcitycon.com
OUTDOORS • REGENT SQUARE
Second Friday Evening Hike with Pittsburgh: Queer the Trail. 6-8 p.m. Frick Park. 1130 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. Free. 3riversoutdoor.com
COMEDY • ALLENTOWN
Patrick’s Traveling Book Party with Patrick Hinds. 7 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $30-50. bottlerocketpgh.com
DANCE • EAST LIBERTY
An innovative Pittsburgh performance duo returns with a new work described as exploring “the brewing, breaking, and fallout of a world-altering climate event that impacts the course of human existence.“ Kelly Strayhorn Theater will host the local premiere of slowdanger’s SUPERCELL, the latest installment of a trilogy that launched in 2018. Don’t miss what Dance Magazine listed as one of the top must-see shows of the 2023-2024 season. 7:30 p.m. Continues on Sat., Dec. 9. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You $15-35. kelly-strayhorn.org
MUSIC • UPTOWN
Travis Scott: Utopia Tour presents Circus Maximus. 8 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $58. ppgpaintsarena.com
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Funk around and find out when the August Wilson African American Cultural Center welcomes a roster of legendary musicians. We Want the Funk Festival returns to highlight what the event page describes as the “rhythm-driven musical genre that evolved from the R&B, soul, and jazz scenes of the 1960s” to the sounds of today. See acclaimed singer/songwriter Jeffrey Osborne, British R&B band Loose Ends, and Average White Band, a chart-topping group best known for the hit “Pick Up the Pieces.” 8 p.m. Continues through Sat., Dec. 9. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $70. awaacc.org
Sat., Dec. 9
SWAP • LAWRENCEVILLE
Sew Pittsburgh Fabric Swap. 10:30 a.m. Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh-Lawrenceville. 279 Fisk St., Lawrenceville. $5 suggested donation. instagram.com/sewpgh
MARKET • GARFIELD
Roboto Punk Rock Flea Market. 12-5 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. therobotoproject.com
MUSIC/FILM • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert. 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $70-120. pittsburghsymphony.org
FILM • OAKLAND
The Carnegie Museum of Art will showcase the modern Latino experience with two documentaries by filmmaker Amber Bemak. 100 Ways to Cross the Border focuses on Guillermo Gómez-Peña, a Mexican/Chicanx performance and multimedia artist who, for the last four decades, has created innovative work with his troupe La Pocha Nostra. Also screening is Borderhole, a 14-minute experimental short in which Bemak, along with co-director Nadia Granados, investigates the relationships between North and South America. 3-5 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $8-10. carnegieart.org
PARTY • ETNA
An Etna Carol: Library Fundraiser and Costume Ball. 6:30-10 p.m. All Saints Activities Building. 19 Wilson St., Etna. $10-25. etnacommunity.org
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Lakecia Benjamin and Phoenix. 7:30 p.m. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $40. newhazletttheater.org
Sun., Dec. 10
MARKET • WILKINSBURG
Holiday Indie Mart. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Workshop PGH. 700 S. Trenton Ave., Wilkinsburg. Free. instagram.com/workshoppgh
KIDS • MUNHALL
The Magical Polar Experience. 12 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $32-42. All ages. librarymusichall.com
DANCE • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker. 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Continues through Thu., Dec. 28. Benedum Center. Seventh Street and Penn Avenue, Downtown. $29-144. pbt.culturaldistrict.org
MUSIC • WARRENDALE
Lez Zeppelin. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Jergel's Rhythm Grille. 103 Slade Lane,
Warrendale. $25-38. jergels.com
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Pummeled, Red Temple Pray, Frame And Mantle, and One Hundred Year Ocean. 8 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $10. thegovernmentcenter.com
Mon., Dec. 11
ROLLER DERBY • NEVILLE ISLAND
Pittsburgh Roller Derby Meet n’ Greet. 7-9 p.m. Neville Roller Dome. 5109 Neville Road, Neville Island. Free. facebook.com/pittsburghrollerderby
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Chamber Music Pittsburgh presents Junction Trio. 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $35-53. Virtual option available. chambermusicpittsburgh.org
Tue., Dec. 12
MUSIC • OAKLAND
Billy Strings. 7:30 p.m. Continues on Wed., Dec. 13. Petersen Events Center. 3719 Terrace St., Oakland. Tickets start at $39. peterseneventscenter.com
Wed., Dec. 13
MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Pkew Pkew Pkew with Decent Criminal, Fuck Yeah, Dinosaurs!, and Latecomer. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe. 230 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $12. druskyentertainment.com