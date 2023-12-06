‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Dec. 7-13 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Dec. 7

ART • SOUTH SIDE

Buttery Spread. 2-7 p.m. Continues through Sat., Dec. 30. Brew House Arts. 711 South 21st St., South Side. Free. brewhousearts.org

click to enlarge Courtesy of Brew House Arts Buttery Spread at Brew House Arts

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Public Theater presents A Christmas Story: The Play. 8 p.m. Continues through Sat., Dec. 23. O'Reilly Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-93. ppt.org

Fri., Dec. 8

CONVENTION • MONROEVILLE

Steel City Con. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Dec. 10. Monroeville Convention Center. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. $24-70. steelcitycon.com

OUTDOORS • REGENT SQUARE

Second Friday Evening Hike with Pittsburgh: Queer the Trail. 6-8 p.m. Frick Park. 1130 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. Free. 3riversoutdoor.com

COMEDY • ALLENTOWN

Patrick’s Traveling Book Party with Patrick Hinds. 7 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $30-50. bottlerocketpgh.com

DANCE • EAST LIBERTY

An innovative Pittsburgh performance duo returns with a new work described as exploring “the brewing, breaking, and fallout of a world-altering climate event that impacts the course of human existence.“ Kelly Strayhorn Theater will host the local premiere of slowdanger’s SUPERCELL, the latest installment of a trilogy that launched in 2018. Don’t miss what Dance Magazine listed as one of the top must-see shows of the 2023-2024 season. 7:30 p.m. Continues on Sat., Dec. 9. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You $15-35. kelly-strayhorn.org

click to enlarge Jan-Tosh Gerling slowdanger’s SUPERCELL at Kelly Strayhorn Theater

MUSIC • UPTOWN

Travis Scott: Utopia Tour presents Circus Maximus. 8 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $58. ppgpaintsarena.com

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Funk around and find out when the August Wilson African American Cultural Center welcomes a roster of legendary musicians. We Want the Funk Festival returns to highlight what the event page describes as the “rhythm-driven musical genre that evolved from the R&B, soul, and jazz scenes of the 1960s” to the sounds of today. See acclaimed singer/songwriter Jeffrey Osborne, British R&B band Loose Ends, and Average White Band, a chart-topping group best known for the hit “Pick Up the Pieces.” 8 p.m. Continues through Sat., Dec. 9. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $70. awaacc.org

click to enlarge Courtesy of Jeffrey Osborne/AWAACC Jeffrey Osborne at August Wilson African American Cultural Center

Sat., Dec. 9

SWAP • LAWRENCEVILLE

Sew Pittsburgh Fabric Swap. 10:30 a.m. Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh-Lawrenceville. 279 Fisk St., Lawrenceville. $5 suggested donation. instagram.com/sewpgh

MARKET • GARFIELD

Roboto Punk Rock Flea Market. 12-5 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. therobotoproject.com

MUSIC/FILM • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert. 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $70-120. pittsburghsymphony.org

FILM • OAKLAND

The Carnegie Museum of Art will showcase the modern Latino experience with two documentaries by filmmaker Amber Bemak. 100 Ways to Cross the Border focuses on Guillermo Gómez-Peña, a Mexican/Chicanx performance and multimedia artist who, for the last four decades, has created innovative work with his troupe La Pocha Nostra. Also screening is Borderhole, a 14-minute experimental short in which Bemak, along with co-director Nadia Granados, investigates the relationships between North and South America. 3-5 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $8-10. carnegieart.org

PARTY • ETNA

An Etna Carol: Library Fundraiser and Costume Ball. 6:30-10 p.m. All Saints Activities Building. 19 Wilson St., Etna. $10-25. etnacommunity.org

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Lakecia Benjamin and Phoenix. 7:30 p.m. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $40. newhazletttheater.org

Sun., Dec. 10

MARKET • WILKINSBURG

Holiday Indie Mart. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Workshop PGH. 700 S. Trenton Ave., Wilkinsburg. Free. instagram.com/workshoppgh

KIDS • MUNHALL

The Magical Polar Experience. 12 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $32-42. All ages. librarymusichall.com

DANCE • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker. 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Continues through Thu., Dec. 28. Benedum Center. Seventh Street and Penn Avenue, Downtown. $29-144. pbt.culturaldistrict.org

click to enlarge Rich Sofranko Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker

MUSIC • WARRENDALE

Lez Zeppelin. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Jergel's Rhythm Grille. 103 Slade Lane,

Warrendale. $25-38. jergels.com

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Pummeled, Red Temple Pray, Frame And Mantle, and One Hundred Year Ocean. 8 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $10. thegovernmentcenter.com

Mon., Dec. 11

ROLLER DERBY • NEVILLE ISLAND



Pittsburgh Roller Derby Meet n’ Greet. 7-9 p.m. Neville Roller Dome. 5109 Neville Road, Neville Island. Free. facebook.com/pittsburghrollerderby

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Chamber Music Pittsburgh presents Junction Trio. 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $35-53. Virtual option available. chambermusicpittsburgh.org

Tue., Dec. 12

MUSIC • OAKLAND

Billy Strings. 7:30 p.m. Continues on Wed., Dec. 13. Petersen Events Center. 3719 Terrace St., Oakland. Tickets start at $39. peterseneventscenter.com

Wed., Dec. 13

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Pkew Pkew Pkew with Decent Criminal, Fuck Yeah, Dinosaurs!, and Latecomer. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe. 230 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $12. druskyentertainment.com