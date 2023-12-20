Pittsburgh's top events: Dec. 21-27 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Dec. 21
MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Donovan Melero with TSOSIS, Erase Theory, Rett Matthews, and Space Weather. 6:15 p.m. Doors at 5:30 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe. 230 W. Station Square Dr., South Side. $18-20. hardrockcafe.com/location/pittsburgh
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra Holiday Concert with Ann Hampton Callaway. 7 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $35-73. playhouse.pointpark.edu
Fri., Dec. 22
DRAG • STRIP DISTRICT
Match Gayme: Golden Girls Of Drag Shady Pines Christmas Party. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $20-30. citywinery.com/pittsburgh
MUSIC • MIDLAND
Holiday Brasstacular with River City Brass. 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center. One Lincoln Park, Midland. $22.50-32.50. rivercitybrass.org/concerts
MUSIC • ALLENTOWN
A local music sensation heads to Bottlerocket Social Hall for a special event. Benji., a Pittsburgh rapper and hip-hop producer, presents an evening of live music following the release of his latest EP Love Gun. Cam Chambers and Will Juergens will also perform during this all-ages show. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. bottlerocketpgh.com
FILM • DOWNTOWN
Society of the Snow. Continues through Jan. 4, 2024. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org
Sat., Dec. 23
KIDS • STRIP DISTRICT
Saturdays with Santa. 10:30 a.m. Heinz History Center. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. Included with regular admission. heinzhistorycenter.org
MUSIC • OAKLAND
Sounds for the Season: Camerata 33. 2 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. carnegieart.org
FILM • OAKMONT
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. 8 p.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $10. theoakstheater.com
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
The Christmas Eve Eve Comedy Show. 8 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15. arcadecomedytheater.com
Sun., Dec. 24
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
That Girl Lay Lay. 6 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $41.25-81.25. trustarts.org
FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE
Twas the night before Christmas, and all through Row House, not a creature was stirring, except for all the patrons who arrived for Chinese Food and Movies. The single-screen theater welcomes everyone to partake in its annual tradition of ordering Chinese or sushi and settling in for a festive screening. This year, slurp some lo mein while you watch the 1947 classic Miracle on 34th Street. The event continues into Christmas Day, so don't worry if you can't make the Christmas Eve screening. 7:30 p.m. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $14.46. Food will be ordered separately. rowhousecinemas.com
Mon., Dec. 25No events on Christmas Day! Happy holidays from Pittsburgh City Paper!
Tue., Dec. 26
SPORTS • UPTOWN
Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game Tour. 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $28. ppgpaintsarena.com
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Dwayne Dolphin Fo'tet. 5 p.m. Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org
Wind down from all the Christmas happenings during Holiday Late Nights at the National Aviary. Explore the many bird and animal exhibits after dark, all while enjoying cocktails or hot drinks like cider and chocolate, as well as treats by Atria's. Play holiday trivia for a chance to win fun prizes. 5-8 p.m. 700 Arch St., North Side. Included with regular admission. aviary.org
Wed., Dec. 27
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Laser Taylor Swift. 4 p.m. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $6-7. carnegiesciencecenter.org