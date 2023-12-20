Pittsburgh's top events: Dec. 21-27 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Benji. works on his music inside ID Labs, Jan. 23, 2021.

Thu., Dec. 21



Fri., Dec. 22



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Netflix Society of the Snow

Sat., Dec. 23



Sun., Dec. 24



Mon., Dec. 25

Tue., Dec. 26



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the National Aviary Holidays at the National Aviary

Wed., Dec. 27



MUSIC • SOUTH SIDEMUSIC • DOWNTOWNDRAG • STRIP DISTRICTMUSIC • MIDLANDMUSIC • ALLENTOWNA local music sensation heads tofor a special event., a Pittsburgh rapper and hip-hop producer, presents an evening of live music following the release of his latest EP. Cam Chambers and Will Juergens will also perform during this all-ages show.FILM • DOWNTOWNKIDS • STRIP DISTRICTMUSIC • OAKLANDFILM • OAKMONTCOMEDY • DOWNTOWNMUSIC • DOWNTOWNFILM • LAWRENCEVILLETwas the night before Christmas, and all through, not a creature was stirring, except for all the patrons who arrived for. The single-screen theater welcomes everyone to partake in its annual tradition of ordering Chinese or sushi and settling in for a festive screening. This year, slurp some lo mein while you watch the 1947 classic. The event continues into Christmas Day, so don't worry if you can't make the Christmas Eve screening.No events on Christmas Day! Happy holidays fromSPORTS • UPTOWNMUSIC • DOWNTOWNFAMILY • NORTH SIDEWind down from all the Christmas happenings duringat the. Explore the many bird and animal exhibits after dark, all while enjoying cocktails or hot drinks like cider and chocolate, as well as treats by Atria's. Play holiday trivia for a chance to win fun prizes.MUSIC • NORTH SIDE