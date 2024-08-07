 Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 8-14 | This Week's Top Events | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 8-14

This‌ ‌week’s‌ ‌must-see‌ ‌arts‌ ‌and‌ ‌cultural‌ productions

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 8-14
Photo: Heather Koepp
Lindsey Stirling at Stage AE

Thu., Aug. 8

ART • HOMEWOOD
Homewood Studio Mixer. 5-7 p.m. Radiant Hall Homewood. 7800 Susquehanna St., Homewood. Free. RSVP required. radianthall.org

LIT • SHADYSIDE
Casey McQuiston The Pairing with Rachael Lippincott and Alyson Derrick. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. First Unitarian Church. 605 Morewood Ave., Shadyside. $23. Waitlist only. whitewhalebookstore.com

MUSIC • OAKLAND
Calliope presents Slag Mountain. 7 p.m. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $15 suggested tip. calliopehouse.org

click to enlarge Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 8-14
Photo: Courtesy of British Film Institute
Powell & Pressburger: Black Narcissus at Harris Theater

FILM • DOWNTOWN
Powell & Pressburger: Black Narcissus. 7:30 p.m. Continues on Sun., Aug. 18. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org

Fri., Aug. 9

COMEDY • STRIP DISTRICT
Kevin Nealon with Ryan Beck. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. Continues through Sat., Aug. 10. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $25-67. citywinery.com

MUSIC • SOUTH PARK
Allegheny Summer Concert Series presents The Dip with Jeff Taylor. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. South Park Amphitheater. 100 Farmshow Dr., South Park. Free. alleghenycounty.us

click to enlarge Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 8-14
Photo: Nelson Cosey
Big Freedia at Spirit

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
The Queen of Bounce once again graces Pittsburgh with her presence when Big Freedia takes the stage at Spirit. Butts will be moving when the New Orleans rapper and reality show star unleashes the infectious energy that has captivated fans everywhere, including Beyoncé, who sampled Big Freedia on songs like “Break My Soul.” Bow down to the queen when she appears with Maya Universe, Lys Scott, Manny Dibiachi, and HUNY XO. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. spiritpgh.com

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Denzel The Artist presents The R&B Open Floor Experiment: Garden of Art. 8 p.m. Doors at 7:30 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $35. thunderbirdmusichall.com

FILM  • LAWRENCEVILLE
Cult-O-Rama: Mad, Bad Science! with Tammy & The T-Rex and Re-Animator. 9 p.m. Row House CInema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $16.50. rowhousecinemas.com/lawrenceville

Sat., Aug. 10

PARTY • EAST LIBERTY
Alloy School Showcase and Let’s Move! Family Dance Party. 10 a.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater- Alloy Studios. 5530 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay What Moves You $5-20. kelly-strayhorn.org

FESTIVAL • ALLENTOWN
Bottlerocket Social Hall brings the county fair to the city with a festival full of good eats and good times. The Hilltop County Fair features a Human Demolition Derby presented by Enjoy Wrestling, vendor market, pie-eating contest, and country music show by Dale Hollow. The fun continues with pinball machines, yard games, and other activities for the whole family. 1-9 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. All ages. bottlerocketpgh.com

MUSIC • MILLVALE
Lil' Fest II: Welcome to Metal-Vale with ZAO and Luke Severeid. 4 p.m. Doors at 3 p.m.  The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. mrsmalls.com

click to enlarge Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 8-14
Photo: Alex Newill for Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership
Night Market at Market Square

MARKET • DOWNTOWN
Night Market with Pittsburgh Open Decks. 5-10 p.m. Market Square, Downtown. Free. downtownpittsburgh.com

DANCE • SOUTH SIDE
fireWALL Dance Theater presents Seven. 7 p.m. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, South Side. $35. newhazletttheater.org

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Idina Menzel: Take Me or Leave Me Tour. 8 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $55-387. trustarts.org

DRAG • MILLVALE
Mario and Sonic at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with Jenny Sais Quoi, Snoozy Q, Leia Way Lestat, and Mitch Pleaze. 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. Harold’s Haunt. 142 Grant Ave., Millvale. $10. 21 and over. glittersty.com

Sun., Aug. 11

DOG-FRIENDLY • STRIP DISTRICT
Doggo Day at the Distillery with Hello Bully. 2-5 p.m. Kingfly Spirits. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. Free. RSVP required.
Dogs welcome. kingflyspirits.com

MUSIC • CASTLE SHANNON
Mere-Exposure Effect Concert and Music Video Shoot. 3-8 p.m. The Linden Grove. 1100 Grove Rd., Castle Shannon. Free. Donations will be accepted to benefit Pittsburgh Action Against Rape. All guests must sign a release. lindengrovenightclub.com/events

Mon., Aug. 12

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE
Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off the Earth. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $50.50-100. promowestlive.com

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Ekko Astral with Tetchy and Morning Dew. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $15. ticketweb.com

Tue., Aug. 13

FESTIVAL • MCKEESPORT
McKeesport’s International Village. 3-9 p.m. Continues through Thu., Aug. 15. Renziehausen Park. Eden Park Blvd. and University Dr., McKeesport. $2. internationalvillage.info

PARTY • MILLVALE
Support a champion of fresh food access when Grow Pittsburgh presents its annual Garden Get Down. Taking place at Grist House Craft Brewery, the event invites everyone to explore the benefits of urban agriculture with food and drinks made from locally grown ingredients. Take part in a seed swap, tour the Millvale Community Garden, and meet local gardeners and farmers. 6-9 p.m. 10 E. Sherman St., Millvale. $30-75. All ages. growpittsburgh.org

Wed., Aug. 14

ART • LAWRENCEVILLE
2024 New Member Exhibition. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Sept. 12. Associated Artists of Pittsburgh Exhibition Space. 100 43rd St. Unit 107, Lawrenceville. aapgh.org

MUSIC • BURGETTSTOWN
Imagine Dragons with Jacob Banks. 7 p.m. The Pavilion at Star Lake. 665 Route 18, Burgettstown. Tickets start at $42. pavilionstarlake.com

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Chamber Music Pittsburgh presents Alla Boara. 7:30 p.m. The Highline. 339 McKean St., South Side. Free. chambermusicpittsburgh.org

