Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 31-Sept. 6

click to enlarge Photo: Derek St. Pierre Squonk Opera presents Brouhaha at Acrisure Stadium

Thu., Aug. 31



MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Solar Concert Series presents Liz McBride. 12-1 p.m. Nova Place. 100 S. Commons, North Side. Free. All ages. pittsburghkids.org

PARTY • OAKLAND

Prototype will soon reopen its now-doubled, newly renovated Oakland space, but the independent art and education organization still has a few things to cover. Head to Everything But the Kitchen Sink, an event dedicated to helping Prototype raise funds for, well, a new kitchen sink. The night includes dance music by DJ Mary Mack, refreshments, and an open bar, as well as opportunities to become a Prototype member. 7-10 p.m. 460 Melwood Ave., Oakland. $25-50. prototypepgh.org/events

FILM • DOWNTOWN

The Wicker Man 50th Anniversary Screening. 7:30 p.m. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Focus Features Asteroid City, part of Wes Fest at Row House Cinema

Fri., Sept. 1

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE

You better not be acting like you’re in a Wes Anderson film during a week-long event at Row House Cinema. TikTok jokes aside, the Lawrenceville movie house welcomes fans to Wes Fest, a showcase of works by the modern day auteur. See Anderson’s 1996 indie debut Bottle Rocket, his off-beat family drama The Royal Tenenbaums, or his new star-studded release Asteroid City. Showtimes vary. Continues through Thu., Sept. 7. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Ticket prices vary. rowhousecinema.com

FILM • SEWICKLEY

Back to School Documentary Week. Showtimes vary. Continues through Thu., Sept. 14. The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. Tickets prices vary. 21 and over. BYOB. thelindsaytheater.org

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

World Premiere Cabaret Show with Alex Manalo. 5:30 p.m. Lounge at the Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

An Earful of Care - Benefit for Northside Food Pantry. 6-9 p.m. Allegheny City Brewing. 507 Foreland St., North Side. One or more non-perishable food items required for entry. alleghenycitybrewing.com

THEATER • SOUTH PARK

Lettice and Lovage. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sat., Sept. 9. South Park Theatre. Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $18. southparktheatre.com

Sat., Sept. 2

FESTIVAL • LARIMER

Good Fest. 12-8 p.m. Continues on Sun., Sept. 3. Goodlander Cocktails. 6600 block of Hamilton Ave., Larimer. Free. goodlandercocktails.com/goodfest

THEATER • SQUIRREL HILL

Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks returns with its rendition of Cleopatra & Antony. The bard’s take on the real-life love affair between the famed Egyptian queen and Roman leader gets a new twist from founding artistic director Jennifer Tober, who presents it as an all-female production. The outdoor show debuts at Frick Park. 2 p.m. Continues through Oct. 1. Frick Park. Beechwood Blvd. and Nicholson St., Squirrel Hill. Free, donations accepted. pittsburghshakespeare.com

ART • DORMONT

Art in the Park. 3 p.m. Dormont Park. 1801 Dormont Ave., Dormont. Free. All ages. dormontarts.com/artinthepark

WRESTLING • UPTOWN

WWE Payback. 7:30 p.m. PPG paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave, Uptown. Tickets start at $45. ppgpaintsarena.com

Sun., Sept. 3

LIT • MILLVALE

Mercury Stardust Safe and Sound Book Signing. 2-4 p.m. Maude’s Paperwing Gallery. 210 Grant Ave., Millvale. Free. RSVP required. maudespaperwinggallery.com

THEATER • NORTH SIDE

The Kickoff and Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium will offer more than meat with the premiere of Squonk Opera’s new production Brouhaha. What’s described as an “immersive outdoor spectacle” includes live musical elements — namely the enormous Squonkcordian — and a 30-foot head made of “brilliantly colored banners, comically blinking its eyes and shooting smoke out of its ears.” The inventive troupe will debut Brouhaha in its hometown before taking the show on the road. 4-4:30 p.m. and 7-7:30 p.m. Continues on Mon., Sept. 4. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Side. Included with Festival admission. squonk.org/brouhaha

BURLESQUE • LAWRENCEVILLE

One Act Burlesque by fireWALL Dance Theater’s Burlesque Students. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $30-50. 18 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com

click to enlarge Photo: Denis Pavlov / Courtesy of fireWALL Dance Theater fireWALL Dance Theater Burlesque company

Mon., Sept. 4

PETS • MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

Allegheny County Parks presents Pooches in the Pool. 4-6:30 p.m. Pools at Boyce Park, Settler’s Cabin Park, and South Park. $20-25. One dog per guest permitted. Each dog may be accompanied by two guests (additional guests admitted for $5 per person). alleghenycounty.us

OUTDOORS • STRIP DISTRICT

Pro Bike and Run Strip District Fun Ride. 5:30-7 p.m. 2400 Smallman St., Strip District. Free. Registration required. probikerun.com

Tue., Sept. 5

OUTDOORS • HILL DISTRICT

Stewardship Days. 12 p.m. August Wilson Park. 1803 Cliff St., Hill District. Free. Registration required. pittsburghparks.org

Wed., Sept. 6

LIT • FOX CHAPEL

An Evening with Bestselling Mystery Author Ann Cleeves. 7-8 p.m. Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church. 384 Fox Chapel Road, Fox Chapel. $32, includes book. Registration required. mysterylovers.com

MAGIC • DOWNTOWN

Alba in Conexiones. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 1. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40. trustarts.org