Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 31-Sept. 6

Thu., Aug. 31
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Solar Concert Series presents Liz McBride. 12-1 p.m. Nova Place. 100 S. Commons, North Side. Free. All ages. pittsburghkids.org
PARTY • OAKLAND
Prototype will soon reopen its now-doubled, newly renovated Oakland space, but the independent art and education organization still has a few things to cover. Head to Everything But the Kitchen Sink, an event dedicated to helping Prototype raise funds for, well, a new kitchen sink. The night includes dance music by DJ Mary Mack, refreshments, and an open bar, as well as opportunities to become a Prototype member. 7-10 p.m. 460 Melwood Ave., Oakland. $25-50. prototypepgh.org/events
FILM • DOWNTOWN
The Wicker Man 50th Anniversary Screening. 7:30 p.m. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org
Fri., Sept. 1
FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE
You better not be acting like you’re in a Wes Anderson film during a week-long event at Row House Cinema. TikTok jokes aside, the Lawrenceville movie house welcomes fans to Wes Fest, a showcase of works by the modern day auteur. See Anderson’s 1996 indie debut Bottle Rocket, his off-beat family drama The Royal Tenenbaums, or his new star-studded release Asteroid City. Showtimes vary. Continues through Thu., Sept. 7. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Ticket prices vary. rowhousecinema.com
FILM • SEWICKLEY
Back to School Documentary Week. Showtimes vary. Continues through Thu., Sept. 14. The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. Tickets prices vary. 21 and over. BYOB. thelindsaytheater.org
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
World Premiere Cabaret Show with Alex Manalo. 5:30 p.m. Lounge at the Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
An Earful of Care - Benefit for Northside Food Pantry. 6-9 p.m. Allegheny City Brewing. 507 Foreland St., North Side. One or more non-perishable food items required for entry. alleghenycitybrewing.com
THEATER • SOUTH PARK
Lettice and Lovage. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sat., Sept. 9. South Park Theatre. Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $18. southparktheatre.com
Sat., Sept. 2
FESTIVAL • LARIMER
Good Fest. 12-8 p.m. Continues on Sun., Sept. 3. Goodlander Cocktails. 6600 block of Hamilton Ave., Larimer. Free. goodlandercocktails.com/goodfest
THEATER • SQUIRREL HILL
Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks returns with its rendition of Cleopatra & Antony. The bard’s take on the real-life love affair between the famed Egyptian queen and Roman leader gets a new twist from founding artistic director Jennifer Tober, who presents it as an all-female production. The outdoor show debuts at Frick Park. 2 p.m. Continues through Oct. 1. Frick Park. Beechwood Blvd. and Nicholson St., Squirrel Hill. Free, donations accepted. pittsburghshakespeare.com
ART • DORMONT
Art in the Park. 3 p.m. Dormont Park. 1801 Dormont Ave., Dormont. Free. All ages. dormontarts.com/artinthepark
WRESTLING • UPTOWN
WWE Payback. 7:30 p.m. PPG paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave, Uptown. Tickets start at $45. ppgpaintsarena.com
Sun., Sept. 3
LIT • MILLVALE
Mercury Stardust Safe and Sound Book Signing. 2-4 p.m. Maude’s Paperwing Gallery. 210 Grant Ave., Millvale. Free. RSVP required. maudespaperwinggallery.com
THEATER • NORTH SIDE
The Kickoff and Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium will offer more than meat with the premiere of Squonk Opera’s new production Brouhaha. What’s described as an “immersive outdoor spectacle” includes live musical elements — namely the enormous Squonkcordian — and a 30-foot head made of “brilliantly colored banners, comically blinking its eyes and shooting smoke out of its ears.” The inventive troupe will debut Brouhaha in its hometown before taking the show on the road. 4-4:30 p.m. and 7-7:30 p.m. Continues on Mon., Sept. 4. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Side. Included with Festival admission. squonk.org/brouhaha
BURLESQUE • LAWRENCEVILLE
One Act Burlesque by fireWALL Dance Theater’s Burlesque Students. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $30-50. 18 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Mon., Sept. 4
PETS • MULTIPLE LOCATIONS
Allegheny County Parks presents Pooches in the Pool. 4-6:30 p.m. Pools at Boyce Park, Settler’s Cabin Park, and South Park. $20-25. One dog per guest permitted. Each dog may be accompanied by two guests (additional guests admitted for $5 per person). alleghenycounty.us
OUTDOORS • STRIP DISTRICT
Pro Bike and Run Strip District Fun Ride. 5:30-7 p.m. 2400 Smallman St., Strip District. Free. Registration required. probikerun.com
Tue., Sept. 5
OUTDOORS • HILL DISTRICT
Stewardship Days. 12 p.m. August Wilson Park. 1803 Cliff St., Hill District. Free. Registration required. pittsburghparks.org
Wed., Sept. 6
LIT • FOX CHAPEL
An Evening with Bestselling Mystery Author Ann Cleeves. 7-8 p.m. Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church. 384 Fox Chapel Road, Fox Chapel. $32, includes book. Registration required. mysterylovers.com
MAGIC • DOWNTOWN
Alba in Conexiones. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 1. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40. trustarts.org